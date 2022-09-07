Morning Coffee: Is It Time To Bet The Bills To Win It All?

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season on TSN.

After a busy off-season spent solidifying their roster, the Buffalo Bills will enter Week 1 as the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

It won’t take long to get a better idea of just how good Josh Allen and company have the potential to be, as they will be a road favourite against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills are -2.5 -106 right now at FanDuel for their season opener.

After watching their Super Bowl odds shorten this summer, it’s fair to wonder if now is the time to bet on Buffalo to win it all at FanDuel, knowing that their odds would continue to fall if they beat the Rams in Week 1.

On Tuesday evening, we published our first FanDuel Power Rankings column of the season on the site.

Right now, it’s the Bills and then everybody else.

Josh Allen is the MVP favourite, and the Bills are the favourite to win their division, conference and the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the second choice to win the AFC, but they are currently +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo will visit Kansas City in Week 6 in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff.

It’s an absolute lock that Sean McDermott, his staff, and the entire Bills locker room has that game circled on their calendar.

Before that Week 6 showdown, Buffalo will play the Rams, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What will their record be when they clash with the Chiefs?

📈 @FanDuelCanada Power Rankings 📉



The Bills are the Super Bowl favourite entering Week 1 of the NFL season.



MORE: https://t.co/Tyd7bCcGWk pic.twitter.com/PIQncPwD8O — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 6, 2022

With four of their first six games on the road, the Bills will certainly have to deal with their fair share of travel before a bye in Week 7.

Their post-bye schedule features two games against the New York Jets, two games against the New England Patriots, and one game against each of the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

That means that if Buffalo can start the season strong and potentially beat the Chiefs in Week 6, it could put them on the path to the best record in the AFC.

A strong start would also likely lead to the Bills having shorter odds to win the Super Bowl than their current price at +600.

Then again, there’s always a chance they stumble out of the gates with three tough road games against the Rams, Ravens and Chiefs through the first six weeks.

In terms of perception of a team, a lot can change with one game, never mind six games.

At +600 to win the Super Bowl, the Bills are clearly in a class of their own at FanDuel entering Week 1.

It will be interesting to see what the perception of this team is by the time we get to their Week 6 showdown with the Chiefs.

MLB Best Bet For Wednesday

After starting the week with a winner in the Toronto Argonauts, Tuesday’s MLB slate looked too good to be true.

As it turns out, it was.

The Mets are the the first team to enter 3 straight games 35+ games OVER .500 against opponents 35+ games UNDER .500 -- and lose each game -- since the 1938 Yankees. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 7, 2022

I locked in my FanDuel Best Bets with two of the best teams in baseball facing two of the worst teams.

While the Atlanta Braves beat the Oakland Athletics 10-9, they failed to cover the run line after Kyle Wright gave up eight earned runs versus one of the worst offences in baseball.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets lost 8-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For those keeping track at home, the Mets have dropped three straight games to the Pirates and Washington Nationals, allowing the Braves to climb into a tie with New York for top spot in the NL East.

The Mets have lose three straight games, all of which had them as -225 favourites or shorter.



They’ve lost each game by SIX runs. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/FJdc3cXAVi — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 7, 2022

And now Max Scherzer is headed to the Injured List.

Scherzer, 38, left his most recent start last Friday after only five innings because of fatigue in his left side. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said this past weekend that he expected to make his next scheduled start Friday against the Marlins.

Update on Max Scherzer from the Mets:



Max was feeling fatigued on his left side and didn’t want to push through it. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 4, 2022

For as disappointing as those results were for yours truly, it’s time to get right back at it this morning with a FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday.

I’m also going right back at it with the Mets and Braves.

Despite losing three straight games, New York still owns the third-best record in all of baseball.

On the other hand, the Pirates are now tied with the Athletics for the second-worst record in the majors.

While I thought back-to-back losses to the Nationals would wake up the Mets, it didn’t.

Now I’m hoping that Tuesday’s loss to the Pirates does.

“The NL East is over. It’s a wrap. No one is touching the Mets….and I don’t even think the Braves are going to challenge them. And even if the Braves do turn it around, it will be too late”



Morning, everyone! pic.twitter.com/tTWS4Pu6OP — Kevin McAlpin (@KevinMcAlpin) September 7, 2022

Chris Bassitt will get the nod for New York in the first game of a double-header this afternoon.

Pittsburgh will counter with Duane Underwood Jr., who will be making his first start of the season as the Pirates look to lean on their bullpen for the early game.

Meanwhile, the Braves will turn to the favourite to win NL Rookie of the Year in Spencer Strider versus the Athletics tonight.

40% of plate appearances against Spencer Strider have started with two strikes. That stat is almost as insane as this picture. pic.twitter.com/vFx1seUaPn — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 6, 2022

I’m trusting him to shut down the Oakland offence long enough for Atlanta to secure another win.

I’ll bet a two-team parlay with the Mets and Braves as my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday.