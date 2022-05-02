Morning Coffee: Is There Value Betting On The Lightning To Advance?

The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are set to get underway with four games on the schedule tonight.

If you’re betting on playoff hockey, keep in mind that it’s strictly business at this time of the year.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will try to become the first team to win three straight titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.

If the current series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook hold, the Lightning will be an underdog just to make it out of the first round.

Tampa Bay opened -104 to advance to win its first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That number moved all the way to +106 Sunday morning before bouncing back down to +100.

What will that price land ahead of puck drop for Game 1 tonight?

Is there still value betting on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions to make it out of the first round at +100 or better?

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, May 2nd, 2022.

Is There Value Betting On The Lightning To Advance?

I placed my first bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs two weeks ago when I selected the “No” option on Toronto to make it to the second round.

In light of Charles Barkley’s guarantee that the Maple Leafs would win their first-round series, FanDuel created a “Chuck’s Guarantee” Special in which you could bet on Toronto not to advance to the second round at +110.

With the standings lining up a potential first-round series between Toronto and Tampa Bay, I was banking on +110 being the best price I would get for the Maple Leafs to be eliminated in the first round.

I was right, but it was a lot closer than I thought it would be.

Toronto opened -118 to win the series, with the Lightning listed at -104.

Tampa Bay touched as high as +106 at one point on Sunday.

Looking at the updated series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, the Maple Leafs are now -122 to advance versus the Lightning at +100.

I still believe there is value betting on Tampa Bay.

That’s not as much a slight against a Toronto team that just set single-season franchise records for wins and points as much as it is a testament to how confident I am in the Lightning to take care of business once again.

Steven Stamkos ended the regular season on a nine-game point streak, Nikita Kucherov leads all scorers in playoff points since 2015-16, and it looks like Brayden Point is back at full strength heading into the postseason.

Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy is the most proven goaltender still standing, with a 1.90 goals against average, a .932 save percentage and six shutouts over the last two postseasons.

If all else were equal in the series, which I don’t believe that it is, Vasilevskiy over Jack Campbell would be the difference.

As I already highlighted, I took the Maple Leafs not to advance to the second round at +110, and that’s a position I feel very comfortable in heading into Game 1 tonight.

If I hadn’t already bet it, I would definitely jump on the two-time defending Cup champions at +100.

The current odds for Game 1 at FanDuel Sportsbook look a lot like the series price, as Toronto is -126 to win tonight’s opener, with Tampa Bay at +108.

It will be very interesting to see what the closing numbers look like, and how big of an impact the outcome of Game 1 will have on the overall series prices.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions

If you jumped on the New York Rangers to win their first round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins at plus-money, then congratulations.

The Rangers opened +106 to advance to the second round at FanDuel Sportsbook.

You won’t see that price again before puck drop for Game 1.

As of this morning, New York is a -115 series favourite.

The Penguins went from -130 to -105 to win their first-round series.

I bet on New York at +106, but if you’re still looking for a piece of the Rangers, it might not be a bad idea to parlay their series winner odds with the Colorado Avalanche.

You can parlay the Rangers at -115 to advance with the Avalanche at -620 to advance at +117 odds.

In addition to bets on the Lightning and Rangers to advance, I’ll parlay Colorado with the Florida Panthers to advance.

A parlay with the Avalanche and Panthers to win their first-round series nets you -205 odds at FanDuel.

If you don’t love the juice, you can add the Miami Heat to win their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and make it a three-leg series winner parlay at -102.

Personally, I have no problem laying the juice with Colorado and Florida.

As we did throughout the NBA playoffs, the TSN EDGE team will be back tonight with a full preview for tonight’s games on Twitter Spaces before the puck drops on the opening round.

Bucks, Warriors Win Second Round Series Openers

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors both opened with wins on the road to start their second-round series.

The Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 101-89 as a five-point underdog to steal back home-court advantage in the series heading into Game 2.

Looking at the updated series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook, Milwaukee is now -125 to advance.

If you think the Celtics bounce back, you can get them at +108 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 but failed to cover as a two-point favourite on the road.

While the favourites still lead with a 31-14 record straight up in the playoffs, underdogs went 2-0 ATS on Sunday to improve to 25-20 ATS this postseason.

Golden State is now -550 to win their second round series.

Memphis is +410 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues tonight with the Miami Heat as a 7.5-point favourite at home for Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami is -300 to win the series.

The comeback on Philadelphia is +240.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are a five-point favourite against the Dallas Mavericks in the late game.

Phoenix is -295 to win the series.

Dallas is +240 to advance.