Morning Coffee: It’s time to cash some notable NFL FanDuel futures The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Packers have a 12 per cent chance to make the postseason after improving to 6-8. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022.

That’s a low enough number that you can’t even bet on Green Bay to qualify right now at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

It’s the earliest playoff elimination for a defending Super Bowl champion since the 1999 Denver Broncos, which lost John Elway to retirement after they won it all in 1998.

That’s quite the turnaround for a team that was considered a top-10 choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel entering the regular season.

When it comes to winning and losing bets, Monday Night Football wasn’t kind to me.

However, if you have followed my work and tailed my NFL plays dating back to the regular season, then you cashed a nice futures play on Monday and lined up another futures play at plus-money.

One Bears win total bet cashes, another pending

The Chicago Bears were a team I highlighted as a team worth fading back in the summer.

The Bears reloaded in the off-season with a first-time head coach and a 23-year-old quarterback, but they didn’t do enough to provide that quarterback with the weapons he needs to succeed, while several veterans on the defensive side of the football made it clear they wanted out of Chicago.

I bet the Chicago Bears to go under 6.5 wins at -140 at @FanDuel, then bet their alternate win total under 5.5 at +180. New front office, new coaching staff, and a 23-year-old QB without much help in a division where the other three teams want to win now. #GamblingTwitter — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) August 9, 2022

At the time, I recommended betting the Bears to stay under 6.5 wins at -140 and to stay under 6.5 wins at +180.

Following a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that left them at 3-11 with three games to go, Chicago mathematically can’t finish with more than six wins.

Bears under 6.5 wins is a winner.

Next up, Chicago will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

If the Bears lose that game, under 5.5 wins will be a winner.

While things could have been a lot worse in Chicago if Justin Fields didn’t carry the team to wins over the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, I’ll take the two winners and hope that Justin Jefferson can finish the season strong and win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Most seasons with 1,600 rec yards in history



Years in NFL

Justin Jefferson 2 3

Calvin Johnson 2 9

Torry Holt 2 11

Antonio Brown 2 12

Julio Jones 2 12

Marvin Harrison 2 13 pic.twitter.com/vsnpPJxvot — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2022

I gave out Jefferson at +2000 to win Offensive Player of the Year at FanDuel in the summer. Jefferson is now the favourite to win that award at -125 at FanDuel.

Mahomes the MVP favourite once again

Last week, I pointed out the move we saw at the top of the NFL regular season MVP market at FanDuel.

Jalen Hurts emerged as the favourite to win that award.

It was the first time this season that someone other than Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes was at the top of the board.

I disagreed with the move, and recommended a play on Mahomes to win MVP at +200.

Fast-forward to Monday afternoon, and we found out that Hurts is uncertain to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Bears.

The Cowboys opened as a 1-point favourite against the Eagles and are now 5.5-point favourites on @FanDuelCanada. https://t.co/8nxcyQCy8s — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 19, 2022

The market was quick to react again.

As of this morning, Mahomes is the favourite to win MVP once again at -350 at FanDuel. Hurts is the second choice at +550.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow has closed the gap on the competition as he and Josh Allen are currently +600 to win that award at FanDuel.

Mahomes has nearly 500 passing yards more than any other quarterback in the league, four more touchdown passes than any other quarterback in the league, and he’s put the Chiefs in position to contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

A leader through and through.



Retweet to help @PatrickMahomes win the #WPMOYChallenge! pic.twitter.com/sKOZqCUR1G — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2022

As far as I’m concerned, Mahomes already deserved to be the favourite to win MVP based on merit.

While it took an injury to shake things up, I’m happy that Mahomes is now the obvious favourite to win that award once again at FanDuel this morning.

Habs win as an underdog In Arizona

The Montreal Canadiens are the first team in the NHL to be an underdog against the Arizona Coyotes this season.

Fortunately for anyone who thought they shouldn’t be, the Habs took care of business with a 3-2 win in Arizona late Monday night.

Everyone remembers the first time. 😆



The Coyotes are a -120 favourite against the Habs tonight on @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/A6HIdrufY7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 19, 2022

Mike Hoffman scored the overtime winner just over a minute into the extra frame.

Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves in the victory.

NHL favourites went 5-3 on Monday night, but the Canadiens took care of business as a small underdog for anyone who jumped on them throughout the day.