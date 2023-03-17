Morning Coffee: It’s Time To Embrace The Madness

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all!

If you woke up this morning with a busted bracket, don’t take it too hard.

Everyone understands that building a perfect men’s NCAA tournament bracket is nearly impossible to do.

As it turns, less than one per cent of all ESPN tournament challenge entries escaped Thursday’s action unscathed.

The March Madness certainly lived up to its name on Day 1 of the Round of 64.

As far as I’m concerned, the Friday slate looks even more entertaining from a match-up perspective.

It’s time to embrace the madness.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday March 17th, 2023.

It’s Time To Embrace The Madness

If you bet the underdogs at FanDuel early on Thursday, then you were feeling pretty good about your position after the first few games of the Round of 64.

First up, No. 8 Maryland beat No. 9 West Virginia 67-65 as a +112 money line underdog.

Good morning Terp Nation!



The Terrapins are still dancing pic.twitter.com/h0Xt1XRC0A — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 17, 2023

Then No. 13 Furman shocked No. 4 Virginia 68-67 at +184 on the money line.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨



FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

After that, it was No. 7 Missouri with a 76-65 win over No. 10 Utah State as a small underdog at +105 at FanDuel.

Our favorite memes from the #MMA after our first NCAA Tournament win in 13 years#MIZ 🐯 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/KGohYC9lic — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 17, 2023

We started the day with three straight outright wins by underdogs.

After that, it was almost all chalk.

Favourites closed the day on an 11-2 run.

However, that run included the biggest upset of the day, as No. 15 Princeton stunned No. 2 Arizona 59-55 as a +870 money line underdog at FanDuel.

NO. 15 PRINCETON WITH THE UPSET OVER NO. 2 ARIZONA.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/ySlhceiEHj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2023

Princeton became just the 11th 15-seed to upset a 2-seed in the Round of 64.

It was the largest upset win by an Ivy League team since the tournament expanded in 1985.

A $10 bet on Princeton to win outright paid $87.

Princeton busting brackets everywhere 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T4soTrc8LV — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, No. 13 Furman’s 68-67 win over Virginia stood as the second-largest upset of the day.

2018: 1st round loss to No. 16 UMBC



2021: 1st round loss to No. 13 Ohio



2023: 1st round loss to No. 13 Furman



Pain for Virginia once again. pic.twitter.com/CZkXakIWb0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2023

Furman, which could be found as high as +1000 to win outright live, earned its first NCAA tournament win since 1974.

Virginia has not won a tournament game since its national championship win back in 2019.

VIRGINIA GOES DOWN IN THE FIRST ROUND EXACTLY FIVE YEARS APART 😱 pic.twitter.com/FLodXxpTUH — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2023

While favourites dominated in the outright market, anyone who decided they wanted to bet exclusively on underdogs at FanDuel on Thursday would have escaped with a profit thanks in large part to Princeton’s win.

If you put $10 on all 16 underdogs, you would have profited $28.70.

#MarchMadness favourites went 11-5 straight up but went 8-8 against the spread on Thursday. The under went 10-6. If you bet $10 on every single underdog to win outright at @FanDuelCanada then you profited $28.70 thanks to Princeton cashing as a +870 ML underdog. #GamblingTwitter — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) March 17, 2023

Will we see some more madness in Friday’s games?

I’m going to try to embrace the Madness with a FanDuel Best Bet at plus-money.

I’m not a college basketball expert by any means, but I do understand the importance of experience, chemistry and form in this tournament.

Drake is one of the most experienced teams in the dance, and they’ve won 16 of their previous 18 games heading into today’s contest versus Miami.

The Hurricanes struggled in the final month before the tournament, and one of their best players might not be at full strength, as Norchad Omier was initially expected to miss today’s game.

Give me Drake at +108 on the money line as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s March Madness action.

Avalanche Deal Another Blow To Senators’ Playoff Hopes

The Colorado Avalanche handed the Ottawa Senators’ playoff hopes another blow with a 5-4 win last night.

Would you ever fist bump a moose?



…is it possible to fist bump a moose?#BudLightCelly #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/v2kKNfYWBm — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 17, 2023

While the Senators have fought hard to force their way back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the schedule might just be too difficult for them to overcome.

Ottawa will have to follow up a loss to Colorado with games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the New Jersey Devils.

🗣️ Hear from head coach D.J. Smith, forwards Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux and defenceman Thomas Chabot following tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre.



0:00 D.J. Smith

2:45 Brady Tkachuk

5:37 Thomas Chabot

6:40 Claude Giroux pic.twitter.com/R3ZOS9YDbf — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 17, 2023

That’s an absolutely brutal stretch for any team, much less one that is coming off a five-game west coast road trip and doesn’t have it’s No. 1 goalie available.

Meanwhile, Colorado is heating up with four straight wins and a very favourable schedule the rest of the way as they attempt to make a run at the Central Division title.

Keep an eye on the price for the Avalanche to win the Central at FanDuel.

Elsewhere, the Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 9-5 in the highest scoring game of the night.

The Panthers have scored a franchise record SEVEN goals in a period….



They lead Montreal 7-3 with 5 minutes to go in the first! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y3h4ISMUZf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 16, 2023

The two teams combined for 10 goals in the first period alone to cash the over 6.5 at FanDuel.

The Calgary Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-2 for their first win ever at T-Mobile Arena.

The Flames leaving T-Mobile Arena after winning in Vegas for the first time ever: pic.twitter.com/yu4VmkYlhL — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 17, 2023

The favourites went 8-3 straight up in the NHL on Thursday night.

The under hit in seven of the 11 games on the slate.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Friday’s NHL Slate

We got back on track last night with the over 6.5 goals in the Avalanche game.

Let’s try to finish the week strong with another FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game.

For this one, I’m turning to another very important game for the Buffalo Sabres as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hit the ice in Philly 🏒 pic.twitter.com/oZocO4ZlnV — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 16, 2023

Buffalo is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals, and is now six points back of the New York Islanders for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with three games in hand.

Alex Tuch has been solid for the Sabres since his return to the lineup.

THAT'S 3️⃣0️⃣ GOALS THIS SEASON FOR ALEX TUCH!



For the first time in his career, too 👏 pic.twitter.com/MjxD9F0oF4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 14, 2023

He’s scored six goals with nine points in his past seven games overall.

He’s also registered 3+ shots on goal in three straight games.

I like him to extend that run tonight in Philadelphia.

Give me Tuch over 2.5 shots on goal as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night in the NHL.