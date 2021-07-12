Six teams had shorter odds than Italy to win EURO 2020 at the start of the tournament.

The Italians took down three of them on their path to winning another European crown.

Italy defeated England in the second penalty shootout ever at a EURO final on Sunday to clinch its second European championship and sixth major trophy overall.

The seventh choice to win the tournament at +900, the Azzurri beat Belgium (+600), Spain (+800) and England (+500) to take the crown.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday July 12, 2021

Italy wins EURO 2020

Italy became the first European champion ever with multiple shootout wins en route to winning the title.

With the win, the Italians joined France and Germany as the only countries with multiple EURO titles and multiple World Cups.

As far as I’m concerned, it was the most dramatic penalty kick shootout in the history of the sport.

I could be a little biased.

ITALY HAS DONE IT! 🇮🇹



Italy defeats England in penalties to win the Euro Cup! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/2jnr5XMJCt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 11, 2021

Still, I wasn’t the only one holding a ticket for Italy to win the title and I wasn’t the only one that was hoping for it to go to penalty kicks once they reached the final minutes of regulation.

England’s struggles in the shootout have been well documented.

With the loss, the English have only two wins in nine EURO/World Cup shootouts all-time – a 22 per cent win percentage.

England has won just 22% (2/9) of their major tournament shootouts (World Cup/EUROs), the lowest ratio of any European nation to have been involved in three or more.



England has failed to win/advance in 6 of the 7 EURO matches in which the team scored in the opening 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/t3nFG9zqdg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 11, 2021

It’s been 55 years since England won the World Cup in 1966.

That’s the longest major title drought ever by a former World Cup champion.

The English have a lot to be proud of after a run to the final. Still, the loss – and more importantly the way they lost it – is going to sting for a very long time.

Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

With the win, he matches Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles all-time.

Djokovic, who entered the tournament at -125 to win the title, has won three consecutive majors to open the calendar year.

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Considering the gap between him and everybody else right now, it’s impossible to overlook him from a futures perspective heading into any major.

Djokovic opened at -110 to win the US Open.

Daniil Medvedev is the second choice – at +500!

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty delivered as a co-favourite to win Wimbledon on the women’s side at +600 odds.

With Djokovic and Barty winning, it marks the first time the top seeds won both the men’s and the women’s singles titles at Wimbledon since 2015, when Djokovic and Serena Williams did it.

Bucks not done yet

Facing a potential 3-0 series deficit, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered in a must-win situation with a 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Giannis became just the third player in NBA Finals history with a 40-point double-double in back-to-back games, joining LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Giannis is two games away from matching Shaq for the most games in a single postseason with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds. Two of the five players to reach 10 such games have been for the Bucks.#NBAFinals #PHXvsMIL pic.twitter.com/1f7W24T9J7 — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) July 12, 2021

The 20-point loss was the worst of the playoffs for the Suns.

Chris Paul still had 19 points and nine assists. However, Devin Booker finished with 10 points on 3-of-14 from the field.

Both teams will get a couple of days off before Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Dominating in a variety of ways as part of Sunday night's @Bucks defeat of the Suns to cut their series lead to 2-1, Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth just the 6th performance of its kind on this list of notable players in #NBAFinals history pic.twitter.com/BQaO3DWMvG — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 12, 2021

The Bucks opened as a 3.5-point favourite.

Leading 2-1 in the series, Phoenix is still -250 to win the title.

Milwaukee is +210 to win three of the next five.

2021 MLB All-Star festivities

The 2021 MLB All-Star break has arrived, with the Home Run Derby set for tonight, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani is the favourite to win the Derby tonight at +275, just ahead of Joey Gallo (+450) and Pete Alonso (+500)

The over/under for the longest home run hit is set at 510.5 feet.

Meanwhile, the All-Star Game is essentially a pick’em with the National League at -115 and the American League at +105.