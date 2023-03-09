J.T. Miller made his 700th career NHL game a memorable one.

If you read Wednesday’s Morning Coffee and tailed the FanDuel Best Bet, then you were right there with me cheering Miller on during his milestone contest.

Miller over 2.5 shots on goal cashed.

Miller over 3.5 shots on goal cashed.

Meanwhile, if you bet on Miller anytime goal, Miller 2+ goals or Miller to score and the Vancouver Canucks to win, then you were a winner.

With his overtime winner, Miller tied Sami Salo for the third-most OT winners in franchise history with seven, trailing only Daniel Sedin (16) and Brendan Morrison (9).

Miller has now gone over 2.5 shots on goal in 10 of his past 12 games overall.

We’ll have to wait until Saturday night to get another look at Miller’s shots on goal prop when the Canucks host the Ottawa Senators.

However, we are going right back to the shots on goal market with our FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s NHL slate.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday March 9th, 2023.

J.T. Miller Makes His 700th Career Game A Memorable One

Miller’s multi-goal performance lifted the Canucks to their third straight win.

It was Vancouver’s 17th comeback win of the season.

“Games like tonight, we needed the PK to step up and we got it done. I think the more we get games like this, we’re just going to get more confident, play faster, and be harder to play against.”



🗣 J.T. Miller postgame following the win over Anaheim.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TDPzbMqymk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 9, 2023

Only the New Jersey Devils (21), Toronto Maple Leafs (20), Pittsburgh Penguins (19) and Boston Bruins (18) have more.

The Canucks improved to 6-2-1 over their previous nine games.

They’ve been the underdog in seven of those nine contests.

THAT'S GAME!



J.T. Miller's second of the night in career game 700 is the @Energizer OT winner for the @Canucks! 🐳 pic.twitter.com/WGWLTCJyhV — NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2023

While Vancouver has been red-hot of late, it’s a case of too little, too late when it comes to the Western Conference playoff picture.

However, the Canucks are focused on the long-term picture under new head coach in Rick Tocchet, and they will have another opportunity to play spoiler when they host the Senators on Saturday night.

Jets’ Playoff Odds Take Another Hit

Winnipeg Jets on the money line was the most popular NHL bet at FanDuel at this time on Wednesday morning.

Unfortunately for anyone who bet it, the Jets fell short once again.

Ryan Hartman scored the game-winning goal, Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves, and the Minnesota Wild beat Winnipeg 4-2 to extend the league’s longest active point streak to 11 games in a row.

Minnesota is 9-0-2 dating back to February 17th.

The Wild are +1800 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

"Our goaltender won the game for us."



🗣️ Evason on the #mnwild's play tonight. pic.twitter.com/7YrmYWtSXf — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Jets fell to 2-7-2 over their past 11 games.

Winnipeg went from +196 to +150 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel following their latest loss.

Their schedule isn’t about to get any easier either, as they head on the road to face the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes, before returning home to host the Boston Bruins.

#NHLBowness says Dubois sustained an upper body injury Monday vs San Jose. He won’t travel to Florida and the hope is that he will join the team sometime on the roadtrip. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 9, 2023

From a betting perspective, the biggest story from last night’s game was the total.

Minnesota games had gone under in eight straight and 16 of their previous 18 entering last night’s contest.

The Jets are one of two teams with a better record towards the under than the Wild this season.

SO CLOSE to keeping the streak alive! 😯 pic.twitter.com/vJ9DGUohKm — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 9, 2023

Mason Shaw’s insurance goal with 38 seconds left in regulation pushed the total over 5.5.

That’s a tough result for anyone who bet the under.

Kawhi Still Perfect Versus Raptors Since Title Win

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers continued their playoff push with a 108-100 win over the Toronto Raptors last night.

Leonard led all scorers with 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory.

Leonard improved to 6-0 straight up against the Raptors since Toronto’s championship season.

With the loss, the Raptors fell to 9-5 over their previous 14 games.

Toronto was -144 to make the playoffs at FanDuel entering last night’s contest.

We’ll keep an eye out for an updated number for the Raptors’ latest odds to make the playoffs at FanDuel throughout the day.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night

The Boston Bruins can enter the record books tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Bruins can become the fastest team in NHL history to reach 50 wins in a season.

Keeping at it 💪 pic.twitter.com/kLTg7s3wtL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2023

They can also become the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a victory and some help around the league.

It’s a match-up between the two highest scoring teams in the league.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I like Jake DeBrusk over 2.5 shots on goal at -135.

DeBrusk has failed to reach 3+ shots on goal in three straight games, landing on 0, 2 and 2 in those contests.

He’s failed to reach 3+ shots on goal in four straight games only once this season, and he’s never gone five in a row without 3+ shots on goal.

🎥 Jake DeBrusk on tomorrow's matchup against Connor McDavid: "You don't know if you can stop him, you just try to slow him down any way you can. There's different ways to try to do it. Honestly, it's puck management. If we have the puck and he doesn't, things are better for us." pic.twitter.com/WUBsEphzi5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2023

When these teams met in Edmonton two weeks ago, DeBrusk led Boston with six shots on goal on nine attempts.

After going five straight games without a goal, DeBrusk should get his opportunities tonight against the Oilers.

I’ll make DeBrusk over 2.5 shots on goal -135 my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night in the NHL.