Morning Coffee: Jackson an overwhelming favourite to win MVP at FanDuel

Seven different quarterbacks were the favourite to win the NFL regular season MVP award at FanDuel at one point or another this season.

Lamar Jackson’s turn didn’t come until Week 17.

Two weeks later, he’s the overwhelming favourite.

Jackson might not take a snap for the Baltimore Ravens when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

According to FanDuel’s updated odds, whether he plays or not won’t impact his status as the MVP favourite.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday January 3rd, 2023.

Jackson An Overwhelming Favourite To Win MVP at FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott each took a turn as the favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel before Jackson emerged as the frontrunner in Week 17.

Jackson could be found at +500 to win that award at FanDuel entering a highly-anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the favourite at -200.

At the time, I wrote the following in Morning Coffee:

MORNING COFFEE ☕️



The Ravens and 49ers showdown will have major implications on the MVP race.@Domenic_Padula has more: https://t.co/19VRmwWoIr pic.twitter.com/grxsCID82W — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 20, 2023

Jackson led the Ravens to a 33-19 win over San Francisco with 297 total yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

Purdy threw four interceptions before getting benched for Sam Darnold in the blowout loss.

The moment Lamar Jackson became a 2 time NFL MVP is on camera pic.twitter.com/kQqDyzFe72 — Tyler Loechner (@LoechnerNFL) December 26, 2023

That was all it took to force another change at the top.

Jackson’s odds to win MVP were cut from +500 to -180 following the win over the 49ers.

Then he threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins as Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to win back-to-back regular season games by 10 or more points versus opponents with 11 or more wins.

SEVENTY-FIVE YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR ZAY FLOWERS!!!!!



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/1rxQdgbKGf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2023

Jackson’s odds to win MVP went from -180 to -20000.

That’s where they stand heading into Week 18.

The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Next up, Baltimore will host the Steelers in their regular season finale.

Feels like Lamar Jackson has been converting an absurd amount of 2nd/3rd & long situations, so I filtered some data.



Among QB's to have 20+ pass attempts on 2nd/3rd & 15 or more, Jackson is first in:



YPA 9.5

QB Rating 128.5

TD % 8.3 (next closest is 4.5%)

EPA 8.8 (only QB over… pic.twitter.com/0rijqALJ6O — Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 3, 2024

While there is technically a scenario where Pittsburgh can lose to the Ravens and still get into the postseason, this is still very much a must-win game for the Steelers.

With a real possibility that the Ravens rest a number of starters, including Jackson, Pittsburgh opened -3.5 at FanDuel and that number hasn’t moved.

The Ravens win 56-19



The Ravens win the AFC’s Number 1 seed, a first round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs



And Lamar Jackson likely just won his 2nd MVP at age 26



🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jwy0TRuCAq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 31, 2023

Whether or not Jackson plays on Saturday could have major implications in the AFC playoff picture.

At the same time, it might not matter at all when it comes to the NFL regular season MVP discussion.

Texans Now A Favourite Versus Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are tied atop the AFC South at 9-7 entering Week 18.

It’s the first time under the current format that any division entered the final week with a three-way tie for top spot.

The full Week 18 schedule:



Saturday:

- 4:30 ET: Steelers-Ravens

- 8:15 ET: Texans-Colts



Sunday, 1:00 ET:

- Jets-Patriots

- Falcons-Saints

- Bucs-Panthers

- Vikings-Lions

- Browns-Bengals

- Jaguars-Titans



Sunday, 4:25 ET:

- Packers-Bears

- Seahawks-Cardinals

- Eagles-Giants

-… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2024

The Jaguars own the tiebreaker over Houston and Indianapolis and remain the heavy favourite to win the division at FanDuel as a 5.5-point favourite versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

If Jacksonville wins, they clinch the AFC South title.

How are the #jaguars preparing for the #titans this week? What's the focus for this offense specifically? My report on The Insiders on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Q3K4IW8oNa — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 2, 2024

If the Jaguars lose, it opens the door for the winner of Saturday’s game between the Texans and Colts to win the division.

Indianapolis opened as a 1.5-point favourite versus Houston.

That number has since flipped to Texans -1.5.

In a game that the traders at FanDuel consider a coin flip, Houston is now a small favourite.

Meanwhile, the AFC South isn’t the only division that is still up for grabs heading into the final week.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins in a game that determines the division winner on Sunday Night Football.

Win and we're in.



How we can clinch a playoff spot in Week 18: https://t.co/h1ljUCLtVX pic.twitter.com/Jwxy5x72Uv — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 1, 2024

The Bills are currently a three-point favourite at FanDuel.

Our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez believes Buffalo will take care of business in Miami and clinch the AFC East title.

The Bills could be found as high as +1400 to win their division and +360 to make the playoffs at FanDuel this season.

A win in Miami in Week 18 would wrap up an impressive finish for a Buffalo side that has overcome a ton of adversity this season.