Morning Coffee: Jets a small favourite for NFL Hall Of Fame game

It’s been 172 days since Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57.

Tonight, we officially turn the page to a new NFL season.

The 2023 Hall of Fame game goes tonight from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will go head-to-head in our first taste of NFL pre-season action.

It didn’t take long at all for us to get our first line flip of the year at FanDuel.

The Browns opened as a 2.5-point favourite for the game. However, that number flipped and is currently sitting at Jets -1.5 -115 at FanDuel this morning.

Meanwhile, the total for tonight’s game is really low at 33.5, which is something that anyone who has paid attention to this game in recent years had to expect.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Jets a small favourite for NFL Hall Of Fame game

The NFL Hall of Fame game goes tonight in Canton, Ohio.

Buckle up.

Before long, it will be American Thanksgiving and we’ll be talking about whether or not the Detroit Lions can make the playoffs.

Get used to football on Thursday nights again. 😉



📺: @ProFootballHOF Game -- Thursday 8pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/gYiOrYzf5X — NFL (@NFL) August 1, 2023

While a lot of people scoff at the idea of betting on the NFL pre-season, it’s one of my favourite times of the year to bet on football at FanDuel.

As long as you pay attention to who is in and who is out of the lineup, you should get a pretty good idea of what to expect in these games.

We also have plenty of historical data that we can draw from when it comes to handicapping these games.

For example, the Baltimore Ravens haven’t lost a single pre-season game since 2015. They’re 23-0 straight up in their past 23 pre-season games.

That’s a trend that anyone who reads this column regularly should remember from a year ago when the Ravens went 3-0 straight up in the pre-season.

The return of the rookie slip ‘n slide 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MvNvUZXe0n — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 2, 2023

The Jets are 5-0-1 straight up in the pre-season under head coach Robert Saleh.

Factor in the success New York has had in the pre-season under Saleh and the lineup information we’ve received for both teams and it’s a lot easier to understand why the line has flipped from the Browns to the Jets as the betting favourite to win tonight at FanDuel.

The @nyjets have arrived in Canton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/M2jxmfZajU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the total is set at a super low number at 33.5. For historical context, the Hall of Fame game total has stayed under 33.5 total points in 10 of the past 15 games.

The under is 7-3 in the past 10 Hall of Fame games.

wheels up to Ohio ✈️ pic.twitter.com/f04DJTqpXJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 2, 2023

Personally, I like the Jets tonight as a small favourite on the money line at -135.

Whether you bet on tonight’s game or not, it’s one of the best times of the year as the NFL is back.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday’s MLB slate

In addition to liking the Jets tonight, I have circled a FanDuel Best Bet that I like for tonight’s MLB slate.

I’m 2-1 with my FanDuel Best Bets this week after the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees couldn’t give me the six outs I needed last night to cash the NRFI.

For Thursday’s MLB slate, I’m going to lock in the Texas Rangers -1.5 -125 against the Chicago White Sox.

An 11-1 win for the @Rangers.



And a career high 11 Ks for Dane Dunning! pic.twitter.com/L38lqALtjT — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2023

Max Scherzer is set to make his debut for the Rangers after he was acquired at the MLB trade deadline to boost their starting rotation. Scherzer should be dialled in for his first start in Texas.

The Mets trading Scherzer to the Rangers and Verlander to the Astros is like when the Joker snapped that pool stick in half and made those two dudes fight to the death. pic.twitter.com/M0rxj7VJS9 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 1, 2023

He should also benefit from getting the start against a White Sox team that has dropped nine of its past 11 games and has been outscored a combined 13-1 in back-to-back losses to open the series.

While I’m not convinced that Scherzer will propel the Rangers to a World Series win, I do believe he can lead them to a win by two runs or more in his debut against Chicago.

Going for the sweep tomorrow with Max on the bump! pic.twitter.com/x8V3Ii6sPa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 3, 2023

I’ll take Texas -1.5 -125 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday’s MLB slate.