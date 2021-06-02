LeBrun on Canadiens' series comeback: 'The Habs were built for the playoffs'

The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are coming off impressive upsets in their respective first-round series.

When their second-round matchup was set, they were tied for the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup of the eight remaining teams.

While the betting odds were slightly adjusted after the Carolina Hurricanes fell behind 2-0 in their best-of-seven series with the Tampa Bay Lightning following a 2-1 loss on Tuesday night, the point remains.

Oddsmakers consider the Jets and Canadiens the two biggest long shots to win the Stanley Cup of the teams that qualified for the second round.

Now one of those teams is destined for the NHL’s final four.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday June 2, 2021.

Jets, Habs ready for Round 2

Winnipeg, Montreal and the New York Islanders were all listed at +1400 to win the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.

While the Islanders remain at that number this morning, the Jets are currently +1500 to win the Cup, followed by the Habs at +1600.

The Hurricanes fell from +1200 to +2200 following Tuesday night’s loss to Tampa Bay.

As for the series price, Winnipeg is a slight favourite to advance, although the difference is small enough that Montreal would emerge as the series favourite with a Game 1 win tonight.

In the regular season, these teams split the six head-to-head matchups that were decided in regulation, with the Jets winning all three games that went to overtime.

As the two lowest remaining seeds, the winner of this North Division series will advance to play the winner of the West Division series between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Avalanche, which leads their series 1-0 heading into Game 2 tonight, remains the favourite to win the Stanley Cup at +145. Vegas is the fourth choice to win it all at +1100.

Winnipeg is currently -135 to win Game 1 against the Canadiens.

Both teams won their series openers in the first round, with the Jets easily the more rested team heading into this series after more than a week off following their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers.

Lightning win another road game

As of this morning, Tampa Bay is +300 to win the Stanley Cup – the second choice on the board behind Colorado.

The Lightning (+100) beat the Hurricanes 2-1 in Game 2 of their second round series on Tuesday night to sweep the first two games on the road.

NHL teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven are 334-51 (.867) all-time, including a perfect 4-0 in the first round this year.

Tampa Bay is 7-0 all-time when they go up two games to none in a best-of-seven series.

“They can play any way you want...”@CraigJButton & @jenniferhedger on Andrei Vasilevskiy’s stellar play in goal and why the Lightning are the #StanleyCup favourites as they’re firing on all cylinders: https://t.co/PXrOHdgbOw#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/lQfVtToPU8 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 2, 2021

Alex Killorn scored his fifth goal of the playoffs – only Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (eight) has more.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves, becoming the third goalie in franchise history to allow one or fewer goals in three straight postseason games.

The Lightning also took a 2-0 series lead on the road in the first round en route to eliminating the Florida Panthers.

The Jets were the only other team that went up 2-0 on the road in the first round on their way to sweeping the Oilers.

LeBron, Lakers pushed to the brink

The Phoenix Suns (-4.5) beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85 in Game 5 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 series lead and leave the defending NBA champions one game away from elimination.

If the Lakers ultimately fall short, it will be notable for several reasons.

LeBron James has never lost a first-round series in his career. He’s a perfect 14-0 all-time.

Coming off losses in Games 4 and 5, it’s already the first time in LeBron’s career that he’s lost back-to-back games in the first round.

LeBron James has lost consecutive 1st round games for the first time in his career.



This is also the first time in LeBron's career that he trails a 1st round series after Game 5 or later. pic.twitter.com/fketlhfVEB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2021

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, LeBron’s 71 first-round games are the most played to begin a career without consecutive losses since the NBA went to a four-round format in 1975.

Entering the playoffs, the defending champs were the betting favourite to win the Western Conference.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, if the Lakers lose this series, it would be the first time that a favourite to win the conference entering the playoffs fails to get out of the first round since the Dallas Mavericks in 2007.

Blazers can’t capitalize on Lillard’s heroics

Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 38 points as the Denver Nuggets (-130) survived a dominant performance from Damian Lillard in a 147-140 double-overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Lillard scored or assisted on 80 points – tied for the most in a playoff game in NBA history.

Most points in a playoff loss:



63 — Michael Jordan vs Celtics

57 — Donovan Mitchell vs Nuggets

55 — Damian Lillard vs Nuggets pic.twitter.com/5sPhURX2iG — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 2, 2021

Despite the heroic effort, the Trail Blazers were ultimately pushed to the brink of elimination after falling short in double overtime.

Lillard’s 55 points were the third-most in an NBA postseason loss all-time.

Nets advance, will meet Bucks in second round

The Brooklyn Nets (-12.5) are the second team to advance to the second round following a 123-109 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

James Harden led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving had 25 points. Kevin Durant scored 24.

The updated #NBAPlayoffs bracket following wins from the @BrooklynNets, @nuggets & @Suns!



WEDNESDAY ⤵️

7:00pm/et, NBA TV: WAS (1-3) PHI

7:30pm/et, TNT: ATL (3-1) NYK

9:30pm/et, NBA TV: MEM (1-3) UTA

10:00pm/et, TNT: DAL (2-2) LAC pic.twitter.com/M1xgHQbY1P — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2021

The Nets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

Brooklyn opened as a -180 favourite to win that series – the comeback on Milwaukee is +160.

The Nets also remain the consensus favourite to win the NBA championship at +180.

Brooklyn is also -130 to win the Eastern Conference.

NBA favourites went 3-0 straight up and against the spread on Tuesday night.

Nurse scores epic game winner

Kia Nurse was the hero for the Phoenix Mercury in an 84-83 win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

Nurse hit the game-winning three-pointer from just inside the half-court line as time expired for the win.

Phoenix finished the game on a 14-3 run to come from behind and hand the Sky their fifth straight loss.

Chicago fell to 0-5 at Wintrust Arena this season.