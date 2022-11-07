Morning Coffee: Jets stun Bills as double-digit underdog There were three double-digit favourites at FanDuel entering Week 9 of the NFL season. None of them covered. Two of them lost outright.

Willson explains why the surprising loss to the Jets could be a good thing for the Bills

Anything can happen on any given Sunday in the NFL.

If you don’t believe me, just ask Bills Mafia this morning.

There were three double-digit favourites at FanDuel entering Week 9 of the NFL season.

None of them covered.

Two of them lost outright.

The other double-digit dog needed some late heroics by its MVP quarterback just to force overtime and pull out the victory.

While the betting favourites went 7-4 straight up on Sunday, underdogs once again held the edge against the spread, while the under dominated again at 8-3.

Meanwhile, the MLB, MLS and NASCAR all crowned their champions over the weekend, while the road to the Grey Cup continued with the division semi-finals.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday November 7th, 2022.

Jets Stun Bills As Underdogs ATS Once Again

The Jets averaged 5.1 yards per carry for 174 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win over the Bills on Sunday.

It was the biggest upset of the day and the second-biggest upset of the season so far.

In case you missed it, New York trailed Buffalo 14-3 in the second quarter, but the Jets outscored the Bills 17-3 the rest of the way.

With the victory, Gang Green improved to 3-3 in games in which they have trailed by double-digits this season.

They thought 🥱😂 https://t.co/QZ4dsKTPFN — Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) November 6, 2022

Those comeback wins are the biggest reason why the Jets became the first team in the NFL to go over their pre-season win total of 5.5 at FanDuel.

Sauce is forever.



The rookie picked off Josh Allen and then sealed the game on 4th down to beat the Bills 🔥 @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/PepzfAgYI9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2022

Nobody expects one loss to keep the Bills from contending for a Super Bowl this season, but Josh Allen’s performance certainly hurt his MVP stock.

While he rushed for 86 yards and two scores, Allen went 18-of-34 for 205 yards with two interceptions.

FanDuel responded with an adjustment to its MVP odds.

"It's tough to win in this league when you're playing a good team and your quarterback plays like shit."



-Josh Allen#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/32TLzikiJ3 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 6, 2022

While Allen is still at the top of that list, he’s now a co-favourite to win NFL MVP at +250 along with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes went 43-of-68 for 446 yards and a touchdown, adding 63 rushing yards and a rushing score in a 20-17 comeback win over Tennessee in overtime.

Mahomes is the MVP right now. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) November 7, 2022

Elsewhere on Sunday, Kirk Cousins threw for 265 yards and a touchdown to help the Minnesota Vikings erase a 10-point fourth quarter deficit in a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders.

Kirk Cousins acting uppic.twitter.com/dtYkVjvY0o — Overtime (@overtime) November 6, 2022

Minnesota is the third team in NFL history to win six straight games by one score.

The Vikings are now four games clear of the Green Bay Packers at the top of the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions handed the Packers their fifth straight loss on Sunday, which matches the longest losing streak of the Aaron Rodgers era.

Aaron Rodgers: “Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps."



Also, Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/IzDD7lUwpH — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) November 6, 2022

Speaking of losing streaks, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams with a game-winning TD drive in the final minute to snap a four-game slide.

Brady became the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards.

Tom Brady is pumped after the win 😤pic.twitter.com/gvbyHnVmQb — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 7, 2022

With the win, Tampa Bay is now tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

Considering how ugly things have looked for at times this season, that’s a pretty good position for the Buccaneers to be through nine weeks.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

In case you missed it, my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s games missed after an absolutely brutal drop by Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett that cost me.

Not what you want to see when you had Everett over 48.5 receiving yards. #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/lErhRtqqCc pic.twitter.com/Q6NDAsyKVJ — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) November 6, 2022

After an absolutely epic run in October, my FanDuel Best Bets for November are 0-2.

I’m looking to get back on track with a winner tonight.

My FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football is Lamar Jackson 60+ rushing yards.

The Baltimore Ravens are really beat up right now, with Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards all out.

For third straight day, Ravens TE Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) did not practice.



WR Demarcus Robinson, who was added to the injury report Friday, was also absent from practice Saturday.



Ravens play at Saints on Monday. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 5, 2022

Fortunately for the Ravens, their superstar quarterback is good to go, and he’ll be looking to pick up the slack with his legs in prime time.

Jackson has gone over this mark in four of his last seven games.

In the three games that he didn’t hit 60+ rushing yards, he finished with 58, 59 and 43.

With three key pieces missing on offence, including his two best pass catchers, I think Jackson uses his legs a little more with another chance to showcase his skill set in prime time.

I’ll make Jackson 60+ rushing yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Alouettes, Lions Advance To Within One Win Of Grey Cup

Nathan Rourke went 22-of-30 for 321 yards and two touchdowns to lead the BC Lions to a 30-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders to book their spot in the Western Final.

From @KateBeirness, @DavisSanchez, @MattDuniganTSN & @MiltStegallTSN: Weighing in on the Lions’ win and 🇨🇦 QB Nathan Rourke's outstanding performance in his first career playoff game, despite visibly limping around at times - https://t.co/5OGtjltIAt pic.twitter.com/TrdhdPgrNH — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) November 7, 2022

Next up, the Lions will clash with the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a Grey Cup berth on the line.

In the Eastern Final, the Montreal Alouettes will visit the Toronto Argonauts.

Trevor Harris threw for 243 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as Montreal advanced to within one win of the Grey Cup for the first time since 2014.

have a great night hamiLLLLLton! — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) November 6, 2022

In terms of the updated Grey Cup odds, FanDuel still has the Blue Bombers as the top choice at +100.

The Argonauts are the second choice at +290, followed by the Lions at +310 and the Alouettes at +500.