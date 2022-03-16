The Toronto Maple Leafs delivered their most convincing win in nearly two months on Tuesday night.

All it took was their MVP favourite being suspended and giving a rookie goaltender his first career NHL start.

With Auston Matthews, Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek watching on, the Maple Leafs jumped out to an early lead and Erik Kallgren shut the door with 35 saves in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars.

Kallgren became just the fourth goaltender in franchise history to register a shutout in his first career start.

He also became the first Toronto goaltender to allow fewer than three goals in a start since Mrazek made 29 saves in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 24.

That performance halted several betting streaks, although one red-hot trend continued when Ilya Mikheyev scored with just 24 seconds left on the clock.

Kallgren earns shutout in first NHL start

With the win, the Maple Leafs improved to 6-3-1 straight up over their past 10 games.

Toronto has scored four goals or more in five of its past six games, going 5-1 to the over on the team total over that span.

Tonight’s win was Sheldon Keefe’s 100th regular season victory with the @MapleLeafs in his 163rd game behind the bench, making him the fastest coach in team history to reach the 100W mark.



Pat Quinn & Dick Irvin previously held the record w/ 100 wins in 184 games. (Per @PR_NHL) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 16, 2022

With Matthews out of the lineup, Rasmus Sandin, John Tavares, Ondrej Kase and Mikheyev delivered on their anytime goal props.

Meanwhile, the rookie Kallgren was money in his first NHL start.

What a night! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Eo7nbnF8ta — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 16, 2022

Kallgren over 25.5 saves cashed by a nine-save margin. Kallgren to record a shutout was +1450.

Meanwhile, Kallgren snapped a string of betting trends with his performance.

Heading into Tuesday night, Maple Leafs’ opponents were on an 8-0 run to the over on their team totals.

The Stars couldn’t get one goal past Kallgren.

Most saves in a shutout by a @MapleLeafs rookie (since 1955-56 when the NHL began shot tracking)

47- Mike Palmateer (Mar 12, 1977 vs DET)

39- Palmateer (Nov 17, 1976 vs MTL)

35- Erik Kallgren (Earlier on tonight in a 4-0 win over the Stars)

34- Garret Sparks (Nov 24, 2018 vs PHI) pic.twitter.com/iq7T2z3uqZ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the game total stayed under 6.5, snapping a string of five straight overs.

For as good as Kallgren was versus Dallas, he couldn’t stop the hottest Maple Leafs betting trend. With goals from Kase and Mikheyev, the total went over 1.5 goals in the third period.

For those keeping track at home, that’s a 31-3 run to the over in the third period in Toronto’s games.

Next up for the Maple Leafs, a date with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

As of this morning, Carolina is the fourth choice to win the Stanley Cup at +1000, followed by Toronto at +1200.

ICYMI, INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss…



- Talks escalating on Chiarot

- Habs, #MNWild could be trade fit

- Leafs’ interest in Middleton; could have one more move?

- Copp’s future in Winnipeg

- Avs could be big deadline player



WATCH 🌍: https://t.co/4JZ1brphBx pic.twitter.com/KJunVq6gpb — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 16, 2022

With the NHL trade deadline less than a week away, it will be interesting to see how the Maple Leafs handle their goaltending situation.

Jets inch closer to a playoff spot

Four days ago, the Winnipeg Jets could be found at +1200 to make the playoffs.

Two wins later, Winnipeg is sitting at +425 to make the postseason this morning.

In terms of implied probability, that’s a jump from 7.7 per cent to 19 per cent, which still seems a little bit low to me based on how they have performed of late.

The Jets (-135) beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 on Tuesday night to improve to 4-1 in their last five and 6-2-1 in their last nine games overall.

Winnipeg has scored four goals or more in five of their six wins over that span, including seven goals on 23 shots in last night’s win over Vegas.

“We just have to keep winning, keep playing. There’s so much hockey left to play, we just have to keep trying to win games.”



Logan Stanley on his Gordie Howe hat trick, Blake Wheeler on confidence level within the locker room, and more! pic.twitter.com/7KQKqGb9V2 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 16, 2022

Kyle Connor led the way with a goal and two assists, while Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Josh Morrissey, and Logan Stanley each finished with a goal and an assist.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced.

With the win, the Jets are now just two points back of the Golden Knights for the final wild-card spot with one game in hand.

“I think it’s real simple…do you want to be a pretender or do you want to be a contender?”



With Jets playing well amid playoff push, @CraigJButton thinks they should be buyers at deadline: https://t.co/IpJZmb6Yrw#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/694CbkkZtN — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller both delivered three-point nights as the Vancouver Canucks (-135) beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3.

The Canucks, which have won seven of their last 10 games, are now one point back of Vegas with a game in hand.

The Edmonton Oilers (-240) beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-5 to climb two points up on the Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division with two games in hand.

“(Ken Holland’s) like this, thinking, ‘do I have to watch this or do I watch with one eye?’”@CraigJButton on Mikko Koskinen's shaky outing vs. the Red Wings and the Oilers still needing goaltending help: https://t.co/ZTQcnPngwC#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/WApTlCVKO0 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 16, 2022

Shout out to our graphics artist Christopher Breida, who put me on the over in the Oilers’ game.

Edmonton led 4-1 after the first period and that game went over 6.5 easily with a combined 12 goals.

Putting up 1G-1A in his team's 7-5 win vs the Red Wings on Tuesday night, Connor McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky (472), Mark Messier (300), Jari Kurri (296) and Glenn Anderson (240) as the only players to have at least 200 career multi-point games with the @EdmontonOilers franchise pic.twitter.com/AQwfWwwnMi — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 16, 2022

The Maple Leafs did the Jets, Canucks, and Oilers a favour by beating Dallas in regulation.

With five days to go before the NHL trade deadline, there are nine teams separated by 10 points in the Western Conference standings from third through 11th place.

NHL favourites went 9-1 on Tuesday night.

The Arizona Coyotes delivered the lone upset with a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens as a +140 underdog.

Irving scores 60 in win over Magic

Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday night.

Kyrie Irving is the 3rd player in the past 25 seasons to score at least 40 points in the first half.



He joins Kobe Bryant (42 in 2003) and Klay Thompson (40 in 2016). pic.twitter.com/967Ysp62zM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 16, 2022

Irving, who scored 41 of his 60 points in the first half, joined LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to hold the single-game scoring record for multiple franchises.

There have now been seven 50-point games in the NBA in March.



That's already tied for the most 50-point games in a single month since the NBA-ABA merger. The last time there were more in a month was in December 1962 (9). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 16, 2022

NBA favourites went 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread on Tuesday night.

It was a good night if you like betting chalk in the NBA and NHL, as favourites went a combined 13-1 straight up.

Texas Southern, Indiana advance to Round of 64

Texas Southern and Indiana advanced to the Round of 64 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament with First Four wins on Tuesday night.

TIGERS TAKE THE BATTLE FOR TEXAS 💪 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nA9Y7ZFvQZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2022

Texas Southern (-3.5) beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 76-67.

Indiana (-4.5) beat Wyoming 66-58.

Mike Woodson: a real Cowboy 🤠



Woody and the Hoosiers take down Wyoming in the #FirstFour. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yGoOQ344Wj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2022

That’s a 2-0 start for betting favourites in the tournament.