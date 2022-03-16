52m ago
Morning Coffee: Kallgren blanks Stars in first NHL start
The Toronto Maple Leafs delivered their most convincing win in nearly two months on Tuesday night. All it took was their MVP favourite being suspended and giving a rookie goaltender his first career NHL start. Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
NHL: Stars 0, Maple Leafs 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs delivered their most convincing win in nearly two months on Tuesday night.
All it took was their MVP favourite being suspended and giving a rookie goaltender his first career NHL start.
With Auston Matthews, Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek watching on, the Maple Leafs jumped out to an early lead and Erik Kallgren shut the door with 35 saves in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars.
Kallgren became just the fourth goaltender in franchise history to register a shutout in his first career start.
He also became the first Toronto goaltender to allow fewer than three goals in a start since Mrazek made 29 saves in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 24.
That performance halted several betting streaks, although one red-hot trend continued when Ilya Mikheyev scored with just 24 seconds left on the clock.
Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Kallgren earns shutout in first NHL start
With the win, the Maple Leafs improved to 6-3-1 straight up over their past 10 games.
Toronto has scored four goals or more in five of its past six games, going 5-1 to the over on the team total over that span.
With Matthews out of the lineup, Rasmus Sandin, John Tavares, Ondrej Kase and Mikheyev delivered on their anytime goal props.
Meanwhile, the rookie Kallgren was money in his first NHL start.
Kallgren over 25.5 saves cashed by a nine-save margin. Kallgren to record a shutout was +1450.
Meanwhile, Kallgren snapped a string of betting trends with his performance.
Heading into Tuesday night, Maple Leafs’ opponents were on an 8-0 run to the over on their team totals.
The Stars couldn’t get one goal past Kallgren.
Meanwhile, the game total stayed under 6.5, snapping a string of five straight overs.
For as good as Kallgren was versus Dallas, he couldn’t stop the hottest Maple Leafs betting trend. With goals from Kase and Mikheyev, the total went over 1.5 goals in the third period.
For those keeping track at home, that’s a 31-3 run to the over in the third period in Toronto’s games.
Next up for the Maple Leafs, a date with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
As of this morning, Carolina is the fourth choice to win the Stanley Cup at +1000, followed by Toronto at +1200.
With the NHL trade deadline less than a week away, it will be interesting to see how the Maple Leafs handle their goaltending situation.
Jets inch closer to a playoff spot
Four days ago, the Winnipeg Jets could be found at +1200 to make the playoffs.
Two wins later, Winnipeg is sitting at +425 to make the postseason this morning.
In terms of implied probability, that’s a jump from 7.7 per cent to 19 per cent, which still seems a little bit low to me based on how they have performed of late.
The Jets (-135) beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 on Tuesday night to improve to 4-1 in their last five and 6-2-1 in their last nine games overall.
Winnipeg has scored four goals or more in five of their six wins over that span, including seven goals on 23 shots in last night’s win over Vegas.
Kyle Connor led the way with a goal and two assists, while Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Josh Morrissey, and Logan Stanley each finished with a goal and an assist.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced.
With the win, the Jets are now just two points back of the Golden Knights for the final wild-card spot with one game in hand.
Meanwhile, Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller both delivered three-point nights as the Vancouver Canucks (-135) beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3.
The Canucks, which have won seven of their last 10 games, are now one point back of Vegas with a game in hand.
The Edmonton Oilers (-240) beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-5 to climb two points up on the Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division with two games in hand.
Shout out to our graphics artist Christopher Breida, who put me on the over in the Oilers’ game.
Edmonton led 4-1 after the first period and that game went over 6.5 easily with a combined 12 goals.
The Maple Leafs did the Jets, Canucks, and Oilers a favour by beating Dallas in regulation.
With five days to go before the NHL trade deadline, there are nine teams separated by 10 points in the Western Conference standings from third through 11th place.
NHL favourites went 9-1 on Tuesday night.
The Arizona Coyotes delivered the lone upset with a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens as a +140 underdog.
Irving scores 60 in win over Magic
Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday night.
Irving, who scored 41 of his 60 points in the first half, joined LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to hold the single-game scoring record for multiple franchises.
NBA favourites went 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread on Tuesday night.
It was a good night if you like betting chalk in the NBA and NHL, as favourites went a combined 13-1 straight up.
Texas Southern, Indiana advance to Round of 64
Texas Southern and Indiana advanced to the Round of 64 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament with First Four wins on Tuesday night.
Texas Southern (-3.5) beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 76-67.
Indiana (-4.5) beat Wyoming 66-58.
That’s a 2-0 start for betting favourites in the tournament.