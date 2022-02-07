Morning Coffee: Kicking off Super Bowl week with a player prop to consider

There are hundreds of ways to bet on the Super Bowl.

As the countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues this week, I am going to give out one recommendation each day to get ready for the big game.

Despite some notable injuries that ruined a couple of player prop recommendations – Tyler Higbee and C.J. Uzomah both went down in the first half of their conference championship games last week – I’ll enter the Super Bowl with a 45-38 record in these playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams remain a 4.5-point favourite versus the Cincinnati Bengals, with the total set at 48.5.

Unless something dramatic happens between now and kick-off, those are the numbers we will likely see on game day.

On Friday, I made the case for Samaje Perine to go over 1.5 receptions at -110.

This morning, I’ll lock in another player prop that I think has the potential to cash on Sunday.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

A Super Bowl player prop to consider

Matthew Stafford has averaged 351.5 passing yards in back-to-back wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams weren’t able to run the football effectively in either of those games, as they averaged 2.5 and 2.4 yards per carry against Tampa Bay and San Francisco.

Head coach Sean McVay isn’t going to completely abandon the run, but the passing game is the strength of the L.A. offence. Stafford has averaged 29.5 pass completions in their last two wins.

It’s no secret that Cooper Kupp will be the No. 1 priority for the Cincinnati defence, the same way that Tyreek Hill was when they faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals defence employed multiple looks in the second half of that win over the Chiefs, implementing both man and zone coverages, dropping eight defenders on multiple plays to contain Kansas City’s most explosive playmakers.

The Bengals' employed a concept vs. the Chiefs to play different versions of Man-Match Cover 2 or 4 based on the location of Tyreek Hill. Here is an excerpt with an explanation of the concept (Fangio tree).



Link to the entire video: https://t.co/GvGkDf6M2t pic.twitter.com/VnKSF6I9JW — Coach Vass (@CoachVass) February 3, 2022

Stafford and McVay will have the advantage of watching that film and getting two weeks to put in place a game plan designed to beat the Cincinnati defence. While Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. remain in the spotlight, I think Van Jefferson could step up and play an integral role as a third wide receiver.

Jefferson was targeted five times in the NFC Championship Game but finished with just two catches for nine yards.

So, what went wrong?

With the Rams trailing 17-14 late in the fourth quarter, Stafford went deep to Jefferson twice in a span of three offensive plays but didn’t connect.

If Stafford had hit Jefferson on either of those plays, it would have been for a big gain. One of those misses nearly ended the Rams’ Super Bowl run.

Jaquiski Tartt drops a dime from Matthew Stafford

pic.twitter.com/J6H3phOhyy — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022

Instead, the NFC Championship Game was the first time in five games that the over did not cash on Jefferson’s longest reception prop.

In fact, Jefferson’s longest reception prop had gone over in 13 of his previous 14 games, dating back to the regular season before it missed against the 49ers.

Matt Stafford connects with Van Jefferson on a 52-yard TD pass 🎯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/px5v37sdaW — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2021

We know that the Jefferson longest reception prop over has been a consistent winner.

Matthew Stafford 🚀 Van Jeffersonpic.twitter.com/q9r5t6VxO4 — PFF (@PFF) November 28, 2021

We know that it would have cashed again last week if Stafford had connected with him on either one of his deep pass attempts in the fourth quarter.

We also know that the Bengals will be rolling their coverages to contain Kupp as their priority.

Jefferson has been dealing with a knee injury and was held out of practice last week.

Rams WR Van Jefferson (knee) was listed as questionable on the injury report but had a good week and it’s currently sounding like he will be able to play his normal role on Sunday without concern from team. Would be a surprise at this point if he did not play. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 30, 2022

However, McVay made it clear that the Rams are being extremely cautious with a handful of players, and Jefferson is expected to be good to suit up as the No. 3 receiver versus Cincinnati on Sunday.

I think Stafford and Jefferson will correct what went wrong versus San Francisco and connect on at least one of them versus the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

I’ll take the over 17.5 -110 on Jefferson’s longest reception in the Super Bowl.

AFC wins Pro Bowl

Yesterday was the first Sunday without an NFL regular season or playoff game since the first week of September.

So, forgive those of us that decided to bet on it.

The AFC prevailed with a 41-35 win over the NFC to cash as a -135 favourite.

The total went well over 63.5, although the pace certainly slowed throughout the game.

The total for the Pro Bowl was 63.5.



The live total in the second quarter is 96.5. 😮#ProBowl (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kH1KFZdROO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 6, 2022

The two teams combined for 27 points in the first quarter, and we saw one spot with a live total of 96.5.

However, they combined for just 27 points in the second half to finish with a total of 76 for the game.

Meanwhile, the Pro Bowl wasn’t the only all-star competition over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Division, which had the longest odds of the four divisions to win the NHL All-Star Weekend competition, cashed at +400.

NBA favourites dominate the weekend

If you like betting underdogs in the NBA, this past weekend would have been a rough one.

NBA favourites went 7-1 straight up and against the spread on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic makes triple-doubles look easy with his league-leading 14th triple-double of the season in the @nuggets win! #MileHighBasketball



✅ 27 PTS (12-15 FGM)

✅ 12 REB,

✅ 10 AST

✅ 2 STL pic.twitter.com/hWg5vh1XRW — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

That’s after going 6-0 straight up and against the spread on Saturday.

That’s a combined 13-1 SU and ATS record over the past 48 hours.

Here’s the kicker: The Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-94 as a 1.5-point underdog.

However, Dallas opened as high as -2.5 at some spots, before closing as an underdog.

That means that if we use the opening lines for the 14 NBA games on Saturday and Sunday, the favourites swept the board.

We will see if that trend continues with five games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the Toronto Raptors looking for their sixth straight win and cover as a two-point favourite against the Charlotte Hornets.