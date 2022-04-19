The Vegas Golden Knights opened the regular season at -2000 to make the playoffs.

Only the Colorado Avalanche had shorter odds.

Right now, the Avalanche own the best record in the NHL, while Vegas is three points out of a playoff spot with five games remaining on its regular-season schedule.

The Golden Knights’ playoff hopes were dealt another major blow last night in front of a packed house at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas reached -350 on the money line for a must-win against the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils went on to pull off the 3-2 win as a +280 ML underdog.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, April 19th, 2022.

Knights Spoil Another Golden Opportunity

The Golden Knights were +1040 to miss the playoffs on opening night.

Following back-to-back losses to the Edmonton Oilers and Devils, their odds to make the playoffs sit at 19 per cent, according to MoneyPuck.com.

19% now. Vegas very likely to miss the playoffs for the first time ever https://t.co/B1RnFzDlgA — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) April 19, 2022

Last night, Vegas outshot New Jersey 44-28.

Andrew Hammond turned aside 42 of the 44 shots for his first win in a Devils’ uniform.

Hammond had allowed 16 goals in his previous three appearances for New Jersey.

feels like now is a good time to ask @andrewhammond30 to spend a few mins looking for my purse I left in Vegas this summer😮‍💨🥴 https://t.co/ZmMQQ8h9zx pic.twitter.com/EhYTDFUTDV — Marlee Hammond (@marlee_kat) April 19, 2022

The Golden Knights have dropped four of their last six games, including two losses to the Vancouver Canucks.

Three of their final five games are against opponents currently in a playoff position, including a rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals in their next game on Wednesday night.

Since Jack Eichel made his Golden Knights debut (Feb. 16):#VegasBorn 13-14-2#LetsGoBuffalo 13-14-3 — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the Canucks (-104 ML) beat the Dallas Stars 6-2 for their sixth-straight win.

Vancouver, which went 2-0-1 in its three April meetings with Vegas, is now one point back of the Golden Knights for ninth in the Western Conference with a game in hand.

The Canucks are four points back of the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

Vancouver will host the Kings on April 28th in a game that could have major playoff implications.

this is Bruce Boudreau's 30th win as #Canucks coach. Team is now 30-13-8 since the coaching change. That is 68 of a possible 102 points (.667) — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) April 19, 2022

First, the Canucks need to take care of business against the visiting Ottawa Senators tonight.

FanDuel currently has them as a -240 ML favourite.

Most impressive part of tonight’s game might be that Demko didn’t need to make a 5🚨 save. That said, I’d still start Halak tomorrow, knowing there’s another back to back on the horizon that you’ll need Demko for. #Canucks https://t.co/z7iYfMIVD1 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 19, 2022

The Kings are -168 ML at the Anaheim Ducks.

Meanwhile, Vancouver is also five points back of the Stars and Nashville Predators for a Wild Card spot.

The Calgary Flames can help the Canucks as a -132 ML favourite at Nashville tonight.

After an impressive run, it will be an amazing story if Vancouver can extend its current streak and get a little help to find its way into the playoffs.

76ers Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Raptors

The Toronto Raptors opened at +150 to win their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After dropping the first two games, Toronto is now +980 to win the series heading home.

Nurse: "The way we finished the game, I don't see that our guys are discouraged at all. I think they'll rise up and they'll play better. We need to get one. We need to get one and get ourselves back in this series." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 19, 2022

The 76ers covered easily as a 7.5-point favourite in a 112-97 win in Game 2 on Monday.

Joel Embiid finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes.

James Harden had 14 points, six assists and six rebounds in 41 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey registered 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

describe how you feel with an emoji ⤵️....we'll go first:



🤩 pic.twitter.com/SVJtZEf1hp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 19, 2022

It’s one thing for the Raptors to try and keep up with Embiid and Harden without a full lineup.

With Maxey playing at such a high level for the 76ers, Scottie Barnes sidelined, and Gary Trent Jr. dealing with an illness, Toronto has no answer for Philadelphia.

After falling behind 2-0 in Philadelphia, the Raptors head back home as an underdog for Game 3 in Toronto.@chengwesley has more: https://t.co/ZiAl4SuFUR pic.twitter.com/TFczv1ReCV — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 19, 2022

The 76ers opened as a two-point favourite for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Looking at the updated odds at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, Philadelphia is now -1.5.

The Raptors are +100 to win Game 3.

Meanwhile, the TSN EDGE team will look to convey a third-straight Super Odds Boost winner at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 3.

OG Anunoby 3+ made threes +150 💰



Our Super Boost at @FanDuelCanada cashes for the second game in a row! 🔥 https://t.co/GizAd5g7LQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 19, 2022

After Pascal Siakam 6+ assists hit at +180 in Game 1, we cashed again with OG Anunoby to record 3+ three-point shots.

Hopefully, we can deliver another winner for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Curry Shines In Warriors Game 2 Win

Stephen Curry scored 34 points on 12-of-17 off the bench as the Golden State Warriors (-7) cruised to a 126-106 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.

Steph Curry scored a game-high 34 points off the bench as the Warriors beat the Nuggets 126-106 to take a 2-0 series lead. 👀



(🎥 @NBA)pic.twitter.com/KSJIHzjmmF — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole went for 20 points on 10-of-16 from the field, and Klay Thompson chipped in with 21 points.

The Warriors have outscored Denver by an average of 18 points while taking a 2-0 series lead.

Two down. Two to go. pic.twitter.com/tj357Diadn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 19, 2022

In the other NBA game, Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 41 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 110-104 as a five-point underdog in the lone upset of the night.

Even without Luka Doncic available, the Mavericks are right back in that series tied 1-1, heading to Utah.

Big time win! @dallasmavs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 19, 2022

Dallas is +220 to win the series.

The Jazz are -270 to advance to the second round.

NBA favourites are now 9-2 straight up and 7-4 against the spread in the first round.

The over is now 6-5, heading into tonight’s action.