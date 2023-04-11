Morning Coffee: Lakers Spread On The Move At FanDuel Ahead Of Play-In

​Welcome to the NBA postseason.

Alright, maybe you don’t want to call it that, but the NBA play-in tournament begins tonight, so this is for keeps.

The Miami Heat are a five-point favourite against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are up to -8.5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While there is plenty of optimism for the fan bases of the teams still standing across the association, it’s important to keep everything in perspective at this time of the year.

Only one team that will participate in the NBA play-in is listed at shorter than 210-to-1 odds to win the championship at FanDuel this morning.

While eight teams will compete for the final four playoff spots, it would be a major surprise if all but one of them went on to contend for the title this season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday April 11th, 2023.

Lakers Spread On The Move At FanDuel Ahead Of Play-In

The Lakers opened at 18-to-1 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel last summer.

They’re 22-to-1 to win it all entering their play-in date with Minnesota.

Building together pic.twitter.com/OdXkIEUi7A — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 10, 2023

Los Angeles opened as a seven-point favourite for tonight’s game, but that number is on the move.

The Lakers have gone from -7 to -8.5 at FanDuel over the past 24 hours.

The total has climbed from 229 to 231.5.

Breaking: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/4FIWxHRczr — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2023

The Timberwolves will be without suspended centre Rudy Gobert and injured forward Jaden McDaniels.

While some will point to the fact that Minnesota actually has a better net rating over its past 10 games without Gobert in the line-up, there’s no overlooking the fact that this team will be severely shorthanded.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall on the way to the locker room 😬



He is out the rest of the game with a hand injury pic.twitter.com/QVGMp1hful — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2023

Meanwhile, LA is finally healthy and has won nine of its past 11 games overall.

I’m not interested in laying the points with the Lakers, but I do like both NBA favourites to win outright tonight.

A two-team ML parlay with LA and Miami pays -110 at FanDuel this morning.

While the winner of each game will earn the No. 7 seed in their respective conference, the loser will play the winner of Wednesday’s play-in contests on Thursday.

The Toronto Raptors remain a five-point favourite for their play-in date with the Chicago Bulls.

Both the Raptors and Bulls are in the lower third of the NBA in scoring, so what kind of matchup can we expect in their play-in game?



Who is the most important player for Toronto against Chicago?



More from @JLew1050: https://t.co/rLi7TW5Feg — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) April 10, 2023

The New Orleans Pelicans are -5.5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Team Canada Beats United States In Shootout At Women’s Worlds

The top two choices to win gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championship went head-to-head in the final preliminary round game for both teams on Monday night.

That highly anticipated showdown did not disappoint.

Canada beats USA in a shootout! pic.twitter.com/O31Y6bwm2s — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 11, 2023

After conceding a 3-1 lead late in regulation, Canada went on to beat the United States 4-3 in a shootout to finish the preliminary round with a perfect 4-0 record and clinch top spot in Group A.

With the win, Canada remains the obvious favourite to win gold at FanDuel, with the United States still a close second choice.

All signs point towards a rematch between the top two teams in the gold medal game.

At least as a fan, I’m hoping that we get Canada versus the United States on the biggest stage one more time in this tournament.

Predators Seize Control Of Playoff Destiny With Shootout Win

The Nashville Predators could be found at +1950 to make the playoffs at FanDuel on Sunday night.

After they beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout on Monday night, the Predators now control their own path to the postseason.

Did it for the kid pic.twitter.com/QoaQ2nOQOx — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 11, 2023

Nashville will play the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche to close out the regular season.

If the Predators go on to make the playoffs after trading away several regulars at the deadline, it would be one of the most interesting stories of the NHL season.

The Calgary Flames have been eliminated from playoff contention.



They were -600 to make it at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/DUbiiJnzAR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 11, 2023

The Winnipeg Jets, which beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Monday night, are two points up on Calgary with two games remaining against the Wild and Avalanche.

The Jets need just one point to clinch a playoff berth.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs upset the Florida Panthers 2-1 in overtime to make the Wild Card Race a little more interesting.

So, the Capitals helped out the Penguins last night by defeating the Islanders and John Tavares helped the Islanders a little by scoring the OT winner vs. the Panthers.



The twists and turns of the playoff race. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 11, 2023

Florida is -230 to make and +176 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

The New York Islanders, which are one point back of Florida and one point up on the Pittsburgh Penguins with one game remaining, wrap up the season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

The Islanders are -160 to make and +126 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

🎥 Lee Postgame Availability 🎥 pic.twitter.com/h1uyKrLMoY — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 11, 2023

The Penguins play the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets to close out the regular season.

Pittsburgh is -280 to make and +205 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

Rays The First MLB Team To 10 Wins This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are the first team to get to 10 wins this season.

They only needed 10 games to do it.

With a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, Tampa Bay became the seventh team in MLB history to start a season 10-0.

The Rays are the first team to accomplish that feat since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

THE TAMPA BAY RAYS (-158 ML) ARE 10-0 🤯



Brandon Lowe HR (+340) ✅



They've currently got the 5th best odds to win the World Series at +1000



(via @RaysBaseball) pic.twitter.com/oDohDJz1e3 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all roses for anyone who bet on Tampa Bay at FanDuel last night.

The Rays failed to cover the run line for the first time this season and failed to go over 4.5 runs on their team total for just the second time this season.

Tampa Bay is expected to keep its win streak going tonight against the Red Sox.

The Rays are a -184 ML favourite for tonight’s game versus Boston.