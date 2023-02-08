Morning Coffee: LeBron Completes A King’s Quest ​The King’s Quest is complete. LeBron James needed 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday February 8th, 2023.

LeBron James needed 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night.

He made sure that anyone in attendance at Crypto.com Arena didn’t have to come back on Thursday night to see it happen.

LeBron scored a game-high 38 points in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was a tough beat for anyone who bet on LeBron to break the record against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Not to mention anyone who bet the Lakers on the money line.

Instead, anyone who bet on LeBron to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader against the Thunder at FanDuel cashed.

LeBron Completes A King’s Quest In Win Over Thunder

We all knew that it was LeBron who would decide whether he would break the record against the Thunder or the Bucks this week.

As it turns out, he didn’t feel like waiting one more game.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

LeBron scored 38 points on 13-of-20 from the field in the loss to Oklahoma City.

If you bet on LeBron to break the record against the Thunder at FanDuel, you’re a winner.

LeBron James is now



1st in points

1st in playoff points

2nd in Finals points

4th in assists

2nd in playoff assists

2nd in Finals assists

9th in steals

1st in playoff steals

2nd in Finals steals

9th in 3-pointers

3rd in playoff 3-pointers

3rd in Finals 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/i4S1URGOE5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2023

If you bet on LeBron over 31.5 points against Oklahoma City at FanDuel, you’re a winner.

If you bet on LA money line or LA to cover as a 6.5-point favourite, well, you can’t win them all.

Even if you choose not to like him, you have to acknowledge the greatness of @KingJames. What he’s doing on the court will have an impact for many, many years, but what he’s doing off the court will have an impact forever.#PaperPlates — Milt Stegall (@MiltStegallTSN) February 8, 2023

With the scoring record out of the way, the Lakers will turn their focus to the Western Conference playoff race with the NBA trade deadline one day away.

LA is in a very interesting position on the outside of the Western Conference play-in looking in.

The Lakers are +5000 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel this morning.

13 teams have shorter odds.

While it’s likely in their best interest to move some pieces and shift the focus to the future, it might be difficult to make that decision with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both locked in heading into the final stretch of the NBA regular season.

FanDuel’s Hypothetical Next Team Odds For Notable Raptors

With the NBA trade deadline chatter heating up, our friends at FanDuel provided us with some hypothetical odds for what the Toronto Raptors will do at the trade deadline.

While Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and even Pascal Siakam have all been mentioned in trade rumours at one point or another in recent weeks, FanDuel considers O.G. Anunoby to be the most likely trade asset for Toronto.

FanDuel has Anunoby at even money to remain with the Raptors.

In terms of hypothetical next team odds, FanDuel priced the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns at +400 to be Anunoby’s next team.

The Golden State Warriors round out the top five choices for Anunoby at +500.

Trade rumours are swirling around #WeTheNorth 🚨



.@MoDakhil_NBA on the belief of the Raptors trading "1-2 players" before Thursday's deadline, which options the Raptors are exploring and the direction of the team. #GamePlay | #NBA https://t.co/2X2ECD37lM — TSN 1050 Toronto (@TSN1050Radio) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, FanDuel priced VanVleet remaining in Toronto at -300, while his most likely trade destination would be the Los Angeles Clippers at +350 or the Lakers at +400.

Trent Jr. is -300 to remain with the Raptors compared to +500 to be traded to the Lakers and +700 to be traded to the Clippers.

FanDuel made Siakam -500 to remain with Toronto versus +800 to be traded to the Warriors.

Sharks Snap Lighting’s Home Win Streak

The Tampa Bay Lightning had won a franchise-record 13 straight home games heading into last night’s date with the San Jose Sharks.

Unfortunately for anyone who bet on them at FanDuel, the Sharks had a little more bite in them late in the game.

All good things come to an end! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JYOhiC3VqR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 8, 2023

After falling behind 3-1, San Jose rallied with a pair of goals to force the extra frame.

Timo Meier ended it with his second goal of the night and his 30th goal of the season to complete the 4-3 comeback win.

Sharks money line cashed at +190 at FanDuel.

It was Tampa Bay’s first loss on home ice since December 6th.

Elsewhere, Ilya Sorokin stopped all 32 shots he faced as the New York Islanders beat the Seattle Kraken 4-0 as a short -115 money line favourite on home ice.

Bo Horvat scored his first with the Islanders in the victory.

Horvat to score was +156 at FanDuel.

Bo Horvat scores his first goal as a member of the Islanders! 🚨



He had the shortest odds in the game to score at +156 on @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/XafKXaDCdf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 8, 2023

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday night, I’m targeting Horvat’s former team with a bet that has been the biggest lock of the NHL season to date.

The goal in the first 10 minutes bet is 25-1 in the 26 road games that the Vancouver Canucks have played so far this season.

25-1!

Next up, they visit the New York Rangers tonight.

We have to pay a little more juice than I’d like based on that remarkable run, but I’ll jump on the bandwagon and make a goal in the first 10 minutes of tonight’s game between the Canucks and Rangers my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday night in the NHL.