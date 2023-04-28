Morning Coffee: Levis falls out of first round after late steam

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was widely considered one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

As it turns out, it’s at least a little easier to get a read on when you work with a former NFL player.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young could be found as high as 3-to-1 to go first overall at FanDuel after the Carolina Panthers traded up for the No. 1 pick back in March.

When I spoke with our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez shortly after the trade, he told me that he would be shocked if Carolina passed on Young with the top pick.

We both locked in Young to go No. 1 at +300. He closed at -20000 at FanDuel before being selected by the Panthers last night.

While my betting card for the NFL Draft was one of the smallest that I’ve ever put together, getting Young to go first overall at that price at FanDuel made it another successful night.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, April 28, 2023.

Levis falls out of first round after late steam

As someone who was sitting on Young to go first overall for more than a month, the late steam behind Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to go No. 1 certainly created an interesting situation.

That one reddit user after convincing the entire world Will Levis was going top-5 pic.twitter.com/C9A7Nsymz6 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 28, 2023

Anyone who watched these players in action knew that no general manager would take Levis over Young.

However, it still created an added level of intrigue after Levis’ odds to go both first and second overall skyrocketed in the final days before the draft.

In the end, it turned out to be nothing more than a mirage.

Will Levis calling up the Reddit poster pic.twitter.com/95rPstmXl5 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 28, 2023

The Panthers took Young with the first pick.

The Panthers select QB Bryce Young 1st overall! 🥇



Carolina’s win total is set at 7.5 on @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/XiC5gpxv4h — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 28, 2023

The Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud second overall.

CJ Stroud goes 2nd overall to the Texans 👀



Houston is +630 to make the playoffs on @FanDuelCanada! pic.twitter.com/ZXmcfMY0r7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 28, 2023

The Indianapolis Colts, reportedly linked to Levis during the pre-draft process, took Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick.

Anthony Richardson is headed to the Colts! 👀



Indianapolis is +550 to win the NFC south on @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/rInOTNHqAD — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 28, 2023

As the night played out and teams like the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders passed on Levis, it became clear that the Kentucky QB could really slide down the board.

As it turns out, Levis wasn’t even selected in the first round.

Who will be the next quarterback off the board?

Among the players still on the board:



QB Will Levis

QB Hendon Hooker

DB Brian Branch

TE Michael Mayer

CB Joey Porter Jr.

WR Jalin Hyatt

TE Luke Musgrave

OT Dawand Jones

C Joe Tippmann

EDGE BJ Ojulari

EDGE Keion White

DL Derick Hall

CB Cam Smith

OT Dawand Jones

G O’Cyrus Torrence — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

FanDuel has Will Levis at -290 and Hendon Hooker at +210 in their current player to be drafted first market.

While I missed on my bet on Hooker to go in the first round, it didn’t take long for my favourite NFL Draft prop to cash as Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs both went among the top 12 picks.

When I gave out over 1.5 running backs in the first round as a best bet, I didn’t think it would cash this early but I’ll take it!💰 https://t.co/Qr3Mc1KKWi #NFLDraft2023 #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/uFjQ8r3xJf — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 28, 2023

Over 1.5 running backs selected in the first round was paid out before the late NHL game even started.

Looking forward, I don’t have a single bet pending for the remainder of the NFL Draft, which means I’ll finish 2-1 for +3 units with my FanDuel Best Bets.

Is there an NFL Draft prop that is still available at FanDuel that you like this morning?

Give me a follow at @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and let me know.

Lightning force Game 6 with win in Toronto

The Tampa Bay Lightning avoided elimination with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 last night.

Tampa Bay is still alive as the Lightning defeat the Leafs to force a Game 6! pic.twitter.com/Ufln7TxkFR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 28, 2023

The Lightning closed as a +118 money line underdog at FanDuel.

While I didn’t get to watch much of the game while working the draft for the network, I could feel the tension in the TSN offices last night.

The Maple Leafs fell to 0-11 in their past 11 potential series-clinching games.

How much pressure is on Toronto's 'core four' to close out the series? @HayesTSN joins @JayOnrait to discuss. pic.twitter.com/hCHUehP1bd — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 28, 2023

With the win, Tampa Bay moved from +860 to +330 to advance to the second round at FanDuel. Toronto’s odds to advance went from -1600 to -430.

Elsewhere, the Vegas Golden Knights became the first team to advance to the second round with a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas opened -160 and closed -210 at FanDuel ahead of last night’s win.

The New Jersey Devils continued their surprising turnaround with a dominant 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.

After dropping each of the first two games of the series on home ice by identical 5-1 scores, the Devils have won three in a row to force the Rangers to the brink of elimination.

What a win. What a night. Let's Rewind. pic.twitter.com/yoRUVPSJyY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 28, 2023

New Jersey is currently -345 to win the series at FanDuel.

The Rangers are +270 to win the next two games and advance.

The FanDuel Best Bets for Friday Night

Anyone who read this column knows that I wasn’t happy when the Boston Celtics let me down on Tuesday night.

Fortunately, they bounced back with a win and cover on the road in Game 6 on the road last night.

Looking forward to tonight’s slate, I’m starting with a FanDuel Best Bet in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to take care of business in their first opportunity to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

I think it will be a much different story in Game 6 tonight.

"This is what you prepare the entire season for." pic.twitter.com/okZTcugxCw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 27, 2023

Memphis has lost 16 straight games as a road underdog dating back to the regular season. They’re the first NBA team that hasn’t won a single game as a road underdog in more than three decades.

After failing to clinch in Game 5, this is a must-win game for the Lakers on their home floor as they look to avoid a potential elimination scenario on the road if this series goes seven.

this rematch would be good for basketball 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/H7gqpP4hmi — Los Angeles Lakers ❼ (@CookedByLakers) April 27, 2023

LA is 4-0 against the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena this season.

I’ll take a Same Game Parlay with the Lakers to win, Anthony Davis to score 15+ points and Davis to record 8+ rebounds at -160 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Meanwhile in the NHL, four teams have the potential to advance to the second round with a win tonight.

all eyes on us. pic.twitter.com/7zljKf0oXD — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 28, 2023

That also means that four teams are facing elimination.

I’m not convinced that the Colorado Avalanche avoid elimination tonight against the Seattle Kraken, but I am going back to Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal as my FanDuel Best Bet in the NHL.

Back on the road to do what we do best.



See you tomorrow.#GoAvsGo #OneWayOurWay pic.twitter.com/w54YrOPTaM — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 27, 2023

MacKinnon cashed in each of the first three games, before failing to do so in back-to-back losses.

I think we see MacKinnon’s best tonight in Seattle. I’ll take MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal at -164.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins can advance to the second round with a win over the Florida Panthers.

🎥 Linus Ullmark, Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, and Patrice Bergeron meet with the media following Wednesday's Game 5 loss to Florida: pic.twitter.com/30EjOp4vKn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2023

Brad Marchand has recorded 3+ shots on goal in each of his first five games in that series. I’ll take Marchand over 2.5 shots on goal at -178.

🎥 David Pastrnak on the #NHLBruins generating more offense: "I think we obviously can get more. I think we expect to get more. But I think we still got it going as the game went on. You’re always looking to get more Grade A chances and get in front of the net a little more." pic.twitter.com/dQzZkNjTdJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2023

The Bruins have won 10 straight road games dating back to the regular season, including outscoring the Panthers 10-4 in back-to-back wins in Florida earlier in this series.

I’ll take Boston to win tonight and avoid a Game 7.

Finally, I’ll also circle one baseball bet I like for tonight.

Only two teams in the majors have scored fewer runs than the Miami Marlins early on this season.

Tonight, they’ll face the Chicago Cubs, which have been a much better team but might struggle early against Jesus Luzardo, who has been excellent for Miami.

In fact, Luzardo has not allowed a first-inning run this season. The same can be said for Cubs’ starter Marcus Stroman.

I’ll take the Cubs-Marlins NRFI at -140 as one more FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night.