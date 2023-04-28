Morning Coffee: Levis falls out of first round after late steam
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was widely considered one of the most unpredictable in recent years.
As it turns out, it’s at least a little easier to get a read on when you work with a former NFL player.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young could be found as high as 3-to-1 to go first overall at FanDuel after the Carolina Panthers traded up for the No. 1 pick back in March.
When I spoke with our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez shortly after the trade, he told me that he would be shocked if Carolina passed on Young with the top pick.
We both locked in Young to go No. 1 at +300. He closed at -20000 at FanDuel before being selected by the Panthers last night.
While my betting card for the NFL Draft was one of the smallest that I’ve ever put together, getting Young to go first overall at that price at FanDuel made it another successful night.
Levis falls out of first round after late steam
As someone who was sitting on Young to go first overall for more than a month, the late steam behind Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to go No. 1 certainly created an interesting situation.
Anyone who watched these players in action knew that no general manager would take Levis over Young.
However, it still created an added level of intrigue after Levis’ odds to go both first and second overall skyrocketed in the final days before the draft.
In the end, it turned out to be nothing more than a mirage.
The Panthers took Young with the first pick.
The Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud second overall.
The Indianapolis Colts, reportedly linked to Levis during the pre-draft process, took Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick.
As the night played out and teams like the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders passed on Levis, it became clear that the Kentucky QB could really slide down the board.
As it turns out, Levis wasn’t even selected in the first round.
Who will be the next quarterback off the board?
FanDuel has Will Levis at -290 and Hendon Hooker at +210 in their current player to be drafted first market.
While I missed on my bet on Hooker to go in the first round, it didn’t take long for my favourite NFL Draft prop to cash as Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs both went among the top 12 picks.
Over 1.5 running backs selected in the first round was paid out before the late NHL game even started.
Looking forward, I don’t have a single bet pending for the remainder of the NFL Draft, which means I’ll finish 2-1 for +3 units with my FanDuel Best Bets.
Is there an NFL Draft prop that is still available at FanDuel that you like this morning?
Lightning force Game 6 with win in Toronto
The Tampa Bay Lightning avoided elimination with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 last night.
The Lightning closed as a +118 money line underdog at FanDuel.
While I didn’t get to watch much of the game while working the draft for the network, I could feel the tension in the TSN offices last night.
The Maple Leafs fell to 0-11 in their past 11 potential series-clinching games.
With the win, Tampa Bay moved from +860 to +330 to advance to the second round at FanDuel. Toronto’s odds to advance went from -1600 to -430.
Elsewhere, the Vegas Golden Knights became the first team to advance to the second round with a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Vegas opened -160 and closed -210 at FanDuel ahead of last night’s win.
The New Jersey Devils continued their surprising turnaround with a dominant 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
After dropping each of the first two games of the series on home ice by identical 5-1 scores, the Devils have won three in a row to force the Rangers to the brink of elimination.
New Jersey is currently -345 to win the series at FanDuel.
The Rangers are +270 to win the next two games and advance.
The FanDuel Best Bets for Friday Night
Anyone who read this column knows that I wasn’t happy when the Boston Celtics let me down on Tuesday night.
Fortunately, they bounced back with a win and cover on the road in Game 6 on the road last night.
Looking forward to tonight’s slate, I’m starting with a FanDuel Best Bet in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to take care of business in their first opportunity to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
I think it will be a much different story in Game 6 tonight.
Memphis has lost 16 straight games as a road underdog dating back to the regular season. They’re the first NBA team that hasn’t won a single game as a road underdog in more than three decades.
After failing to clinch in Game 5, this is a must-win game for the Lakers on their home floor as they look to avoid a potential elimination scenario on the road if this series goes seven.
LA is 4-0 against the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena this season.
I’ll take a Same Game Parlay with the Lakers to win, Anthony Davis to score 15+ points and Davis to record 8+ rebounds at -160 as my FanDuel Best Bet.
Meanwhile in the NHL, four teams have the potential to advance to the second round with a win tonight.
That also means that four teams are facing elimination.
I’m not convinced that the Colorado Avalanche avoid elimination tonight against the Seattle Kraken, but I am going back to Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal as my FanDuel Best Bet in the NHL.
MacKinnon cashed in each of the first three games, before failing to do so in back-to-back losses.
I think we see MacKinnon’s best tonight in Seattle. I’ll take MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal at -164.
Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins can advance to the second round with a win over the Florida Panthers.
Brad Marchand has recorded 3+ shots on goal in each of his first five games in that series. I’ll take Marchand over 2.5 shots on goal at -178.
The Bruins have won 10 straight road games dating back to the regular season, including outscoring the Panthers 10-4 in back-to-back wins in Florida earlier in this series.
I’ll take Boston to win tonight and avoid a Game 7.
Finally, I’ll also circle one baseball bet I like for tonight.
Only two teams in the majors have scored fewer runs than the Miami Marlins early on this season.
Tonight, they’ll face the Chicago Cubs, which have been a much better team but might struggle early against Jesus Luzardo, who has been excellent for Miami.
In fact, Luzardo has not allowed a first-inning run this season. The same can be said for Cubs’ starter Marcus Stroman.
I’ll take the Cubs-Marlins NRFI at -140 as one more FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night.