Leylah Annie Fernandez was a 300-to-1 long shot to win the US Open before the tournament started.

Now, she’s headed to the quarterfinals as the biggest wild card in the draw at 17-to-1 to win the women’s singles title.

A day before her 19th birthday, Fernandez eliminated Angelique Kerber with a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 victory as a +260 underdog to advance to the elite eight.

It was her second notable upset in a row after she eliminated the defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka as a +370 underdog in the previous round.

If you’ve bet on Fernandez, you’ve done well.

🇨🇦Leylah Annie Fernandez continues to defy the odds at the US Open! If you placed a $100 wager on Fernandez to win her first match, then carried over and risked the total payout betting her to win every match since, you would be up $6,441.45 right now. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/kE1Hz312IK — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 5, 2021

The 19-year-old will embrace the underdog label once again when she clashes with Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina opened -275 to win.

If Fernandez can pull off the upset at +220, she’ll advance to the US Open semifinals.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday September 6, 2021.

US Open Futures

Ashleigh Barty and Osaka opened the tournament as the top two choices to win the women’s singles title.

Neither made it to the quarterfinals.

With Barty and Osaka eliminated, Aryna Sabalenka has emerged as the favourite to win the women’s singles title at +200.

Fernandez is now the ninth choice to win the title at +1700.

🚨🚨 SHE DID IT AGAIN!!!! 🚨🚨



Leylah Annie Fernandez (+260) upsets Angelique Kerber to reach the US Open quarterfinals!!!!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/PT8jXqiE7b — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 5, 2021

While Fernandez forced a major correction from oddsmakers with her brilliant run, it still seems like fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu isn’t getting the respect that she deserves.

She’s never lost at the US Open.

After a dominant win over Greet Minnen in the third round to improve to 10-0 all-time at this event, Andreescu is still just the seventh choice to win the title at +1600.

Getting better and better as the #USOpen goes on. Bianca Andreescu is now a perfect 10-0 in New York!@nationalbank | #TennisNation 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1vIZNro2Hi — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 4, 2021

Andreescu also opened as an underdog for her fourth round match with Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari is listed at -160.

Andreescu is +130.

This is despite the fact that Andreescu has slightly shorter odds to win the title than Sakkari (+1700).

I get that bettors might be hesitant to bet on Andreescu to win the US Open if they have concerns about injuries potentially becoming an issue as the tournament progresses.

Still, we have seen what Andreescu is capable of when she gets hot, and she certainly looked good on Saturday, so I’m a little surprised to see her as an underdog versus Sakkari.

You can watch that match tonight on TSN3 and TSN5 at approximately 9:30 PM ET.

Meanwhile on the men’s side, Felix Auger-Aliassime (-180) defeated Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

At 21-years-old, Auger-Aliassime is the youngest man to reach consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals since Juan Martin del Potro in 2008-09.

Auger-Aliassime is now the fifth choice to win the men’s singles title at +3400 – the same price as his next opponent in Carlos Alcaraz.

Auger-Aliassime opened -190 versus Alcaraz.

As of this morning, that number has been bet to Auger-Aliassime -205.

Blue Bombers Beat Up Roughriders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers handed the Saskatchewan Roughriders their first loss of the season with a 23-8 win on Sunday.

The Blue Bombers closed at +190.

After the Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks combined for 80 points in the highest scoring game of the season to open Week 5, Winnipeg and Saskatchewan grinded out another under.

The under is now 13-4 this season.

Zach Collaros threw for 245 yards and a touchdown to lead the Blue Bombers (+190) to a 23-8 win over the Roughriders. The total stayed well under 43.5.



Shout out to The Prop Masters @Aaron_Korolnek and @DTonSC for the clean sweep (5/5) picking that game! https://t.co/IdZkYbNKN6 pic.twitter.com/wiJBduYGIB — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 6, 2021

The Prop Masters Aaron Korolnek and Derek Taylor deserve a special shoutout after a clean sweep with their predictions for Sunday’s game.

AK and DT have hit on 12 of their last 13 predictions.

Week 5 of the CFL season wraps up with a Labour Day double-header on TSN.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-1.5) will host the Toronto Argonauts in the early game.

After that, the Calgary Stampeders (-5.5) will host the Edmonton Elks in the final game of the week.

Cantlay Wins TOUR Championship

One week after beating Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff to win the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay collected $15 million on Sunday as the winner of the TOUR Championship.

Not a bad stretch for the 29-year-old.

Cantlay didn’t finish with the lowest 72-hole score, but he did enough to hold off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup title.

Cantlay was +380 to win the TOUR Championship heading into the tournament.

You could have got him at +220 to win the title after the first round, +150 after the second round and -125 after the third round.