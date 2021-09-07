Bianca Andreescu has looked unstoppable at the US Open when at or close to full strength.

Unfortunately, an unspecified injury took its toll in the latest-finishing women’s match in tournament history.

Ultimately, it contributed to Andreescu’s first career singles loss in the main draw.

Maria Sakkari (-155) defeated Andreescu 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 in a match that didn’t end until 2:14 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

🇬🇷Sakkari defeats 🇨🇦Andreescu 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in a 4th round thriller



Bianca suffers 1st main draw singles loss at #USOpen; struggled with leg injury late in the 3 hour, 30 minute epic, which didn't end until 2:14 am ET — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 7, 2021

Andreescu looked dominant early on, but she struggled in the final set as her battle with Sakkari inched towards a total of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Ultimately, Sakkari advanced and will move on to face Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals.

With Andreescu’s exit, five of the top eight choices to win the women’s singles title have been eliminated heading into the elite eight.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday September 7, 2021.

Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime set for action

Leylah Annie Fernandez has fought her way to the US Open quarter-finals with back-to-back upset wins over Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

She’ll continue to embrace that underdog role as the biggest long shot to win the women’s singles title left on the board, according to oddsmakers.

As of this morning, Fernandez is 16-to-1 to win the US Open.

For perspective, Emma Raducanu has the second longest odds to win the women’s singles title at +850.

Next up for Fernandez, a showdown with Karolina Pliskova this afternoon in her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.

Pliskova, who is now the second choice to win the US Open at +430, is -255 to win that match. Fernandez is +210 to advance.

You can watch that match between Fernandez and Pliskova across the TSN Network this afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka remains the betting favourite to win the title at +270.

Sabalenka was the third choice pre-tournament at 18-to-1.

On the men’s side, Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached the quarter-finals for the second consecutive Grand Slam after a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

HYPE ON 💯



Felix Auger-Aliassime is into the #USOpen quarterfinals for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/MZLKUIyiKP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2021

Auger-Aliassime will battle Carlos Alcaraz in an unlikely showdown.

Alcaraz, who was 150-to-1 to win the US Open pre-tournament, upset Stefanos Tsitsipas as a +320 underdog to reach the elite eight.

Alcaraz is now 50-to-1 to win the title. Auger-Aliassime is 36-to-1 to win it.

For their quarter-final match, Auger-Aliassime is -210 to advance, while the comeback on Alcaraz is +170.

As is the case with the women’s bracket, several big names have been eliminated on the men’s side with Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov all out.

Unlike the women’s bracket, the overwhelming favourite to win the men’s singles title is still alive.

Novak Djokovic (-10000) beat Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Now three wins away from completing the Calendar Grand Slam, Djokovic is -140 to win the US Open.

Djokovic will face his toughest challenge yet when he meets Matteo Berrettini in the quarters.

Still, Djokovic opened at -850 to win that match. The comeback on Berrettini is +570.

Elks, Tiger-Cats win Labour Day rivalry showdowns

There were a lot of question marks surrounding the Edmonton Elks entering their Labour Day showdown with the Calgary Stampeders.

In the end, they rallied to deliver their best performance of the season in a 32-20 win as a +220 money line underdog.

Trevor Harris threw for 398 yards and 4 TD as the Elks (+220) beat the Stampeders 32-20 in the Week 5 finale. Three of the four Week 5 games went over the total by at least a six-point margin, including Edmonton and Calgary combining to go over 42.5. #CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/rE5H9EDGTD — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 7, 2021

Trevor Harris threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers in the win.

After each of Edmonton’s first three games stayed under the total, the Elks nearly hit the over on their own with a season-high 32 points to help push the total over 42.5.

Edmonton and Calgary will meet again as part of a Week 6 triple-header this Saturday on TSN.

Trevor Harris and the Elks didn't look rusty at all in a big win over the Stampeders, while the Dane Evans-led Ticats trounced the Argos at home…



The #CFLonTSN panel breaks down how Edmonton and Hamilton were able to emerge victorious on Labour Day: https://t.co/85LLhdE3Xz pic.twitter.com/ri5rFoDMFa — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-2.5) beat the Toronto Argonauts 32-19 in the early game.

As was the case with the Elks, the Hamilton offence scored 32 points to help push the total over 44.5 after three straight unders to open the season.

The consensus preseason favourite to win the Grey Cup, the Tiger-Cats have followed up back-to-back losses with back-to-back wins after their bye week.

Hamilton will try for a third straight win in a rematch with Toronto at BMO Field on Friday night.

Heisman Trophy odds update

Junior quarterback Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and a touchdown to lead the Ole Miss Rebels to a 43-24 win over Louisville on Monday night.

He also ran for 55 yards and a score in the victory.

Even without head coach Lane Kiffin, who wasn’t in the building after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Rebels bullied the Cardinals for 569 total yards.

Matt Corral had his 13th straight game with a passing touchdown on Monday, tied for the 3rd-longest streak in Ole Miss history.



He trails Chad Kelly (22) and Eli Manning (16). pic.twitter.com/sgfcSGuBtO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 7, 2021

Oddsmakers took notice of Corral’s performance, leading to a major adjustment in the Heisman Trophy winner odds.

Corral went from the fifth choice to win the Heisman at +1400, to the second choice at +700.

Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-13 win over Miami in their season opener, has emerged as the new betting favourite.

Young, who was +900 to win the Heisman entering Week 1, is now +350 to win that award.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was the Heisman favourite at +650 entering Week 1, is now the third choice to win it at +1000.

Rattler threw for 304 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 40-35 win over Tulane in the Sooners’ opener.

Blue Jays close gap in wild-card race

Just when it seemed as though the Toronto Blue Jays’ playoff hopes had faded, they’ve forced their way back into the American League Wild Card picture with five straight wins.

The Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday, their second consecutive 8-0 win after they blanked the Oakland Athletics by an identical score on Sunday.

FUN FACT: Vladdy Jr. is also on a career-high 14-game hit streak.



💥.414 AVG (24-58)

💥1.090 OPS

💥4 Home Runs

💥9 RBI pic.twitter.com/JIy6LEDOvx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 7, 2021

Toronto has won eight of its last nine to pull within three games of the AL Wild Card.

They’ll look for a sixth straight win with Steven Matz scheduled to start tonight opposite AL Cy Young award favourite Gerrit Cole.

The Yankees are a -205 money line favourite.