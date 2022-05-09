The Tampa Bay Lightning looked like the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions once again in a 7-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

As has been the case in each of the first four games of the series, the winner has looked to be in complete control from start to finish.

While the series is now tied at 2-2, each of the first four games has been decided by two goals or more.

Tampa Bay extended its NHL-record win streak with its 17th playoff win in a row following a loss.

No other team in league history has won more 10 playoff games in a row following a loss.

After another lopsided result in Game 4, the question now is how will the Lightning and Maple Leafs respond in Game 5 in Toronto on Tuesday night?

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the adjusted series prices look very similar to the numbers we got before Game 1.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday May 9th, 2022.

Lightning Extend Record Playoff Win Streak Following A Loss

The Maple Leafs were a -122 favourite to advance to the second round entering Game 1 versus Tampa Bay.

They were -111 to win the series entering Game 3.

Following last night’s result, Toronto is -115 to advance.

Basically, if you’re still confident that the Maple Leafs will win the series following last night’s loss, you can get them at the second-best price they’ve been available at all season right now.

Here it coooomes!! pic.twitter.com/rh1as4yLPn — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 9, 2022

On the flip side, if you think the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning has what it takes to win two of the next three, you can get them at close to even-money at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay, which entered the series at +100 to advance to the second round, was -108 to move on entering Game 3.

After tying it at 2-2, you can get the Lightning at -104 to win the series.

Ross Colton now leads the #Bolts in goal scoring this postseason with three goals. #TORvsTBL — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) May 9, 2022

As somebody that is sitting on a ticket with the Maple Leafs not to advance to the second round at +110, I’ll need Tampa Bay to win Game 5 on the road in order to set up a scenario where I can’t lose entering Game 6.

The Lightning are now 17-0 with a plus-39 goal differential coming off a loss over the last three postseasons.

.@MarkHMasters joins @JayOnrait to explain why Sheldon Keefe spoke to Jack Campbell for so long before pulling him. pic.twitter.com/8zry5VS683 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 9, 2022

However, they’re 0-2 and have been outscored a combined 10-2 in the other two games in this series, setting up what should be an electric finish.

I’m sure all of that “nervous energy” in Toronto that we heard about before the series opener will hit a new high ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday night.

“The turning point was the opening faceoff…”@CraigJButton on the Leafs stumbling hard out of the gate in Game 4: https://t.co/H5E2ewLgy1#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/s5xtz5bw2y — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 9, 2022

Looking at the updated odds at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, the Maple Leafs are -126 on the money line.

Tampa Bay is +108 to win Game 5 outright.

When a best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoffs series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 is 219-58 all-time – a .791 win percentage.

Four Stanley Cup Playoff Series Tied 2-2

Speaking of Stanley Cup Playoffs series’ that are tied 2-2, Sunday gave us four series’ that are tied back up heading into Game 5.

Jordan Kyrou scored twice as the St. Louis Blues (-115 ML) beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2.

Kyrou was +1600 to score 2+ goals.

Looking at the adjusted series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, the Blues are +110 to advance to the second round tied 2-2 heading to Minnesota for Game 5.

The Wild are still -132 to win the series with home-ice advantage entering what is now a best-of-three.

Brad Marchand scored twice and registered five points as the Boston Bruins (-110 ML) beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2.

A FIVE point afternoon from Brad Marchand gives the Bruins (-106) the Game 4 win and this series is tied.👀



Marchand 2+ goals +980💰



Game 5 goes Tuesday in Carolina. The series is now priced at a pick 'em (-110 each team). pic.twitter.com/2T4V50sZGv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 8, 2022

After trailing 2-0 in the series, the Bruins head back to Carolina at +100 to advance to the second round tied 2-2.

Sliding into a new week. 🍝 pic.twitter.com/WMdHADBS0M — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 9, 2022

The Hurricanes are -142 on the money line for Game 5 and -120 to win the series.

Finally, the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 as a small home underdog.

“There wasn’t an area of the ice where the Kings weren’t applying the pressure…”@CraigJButton breaks down the Oilers’ loss in Game 4: https://t.co/pK7sqNFeSi#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/YcAsn7kxTE — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 9, 2022

Edmonton is still -220 to win the series.

Los Angeles is +180 to advance.

The Oilers are currently -178 to win Game 5.

The comeback on the Kings is +150.

After being handily defeated in Game 3, the Kings flipped the script on the Oilers in Game 4, shutting them out and tying up the series.@TSNRyanRishaug on what the difference was that led to the reversal: https://t.co/rMsMlKmxNz#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BuMEbFs1iw — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 9, 2022

A couple of other key trends to keep an eye on in the NHL entering tonight’s action.

With all four lower seeds winning on home ice on Sunday, home teams are now 18-10 straight up this postseason.

Eight of the last nine playoff games have gone over the total, including three of the four games on Sunday.

The third period total has gone over in 12 straight games dating back to Friday night.

76ers, Mavericks Take Care Of Business At Home

It wasn’t just the home teams in the NHL that took care of business on Sunday, either.

The Philadelphia 76ers (-2) beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in Game 4 to tie their best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Philly, we go HARD(en).



SIXERS WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/3Re6klqK9O — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 9, 2022

The winning team has covered in all four games in that series.

The 76ers are now +124 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Whatever.



Joel Embiid is 𝙤𝙪𝙧 MVP.



Let's go get the real hardware. pic.twitter.com/3CFLM8Zz8L — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 9, 2022

Despite dropping both games against Joel Embiid, Miami remains the favourite to advance to the second round at -146.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic went for 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101.

Our fans will go the distance 😳 pic.twitter.com/Us85I42Ge1 — x - Mavs Off-Court (@MavsOffCourt) May 8, 2022

The Mavericks are now +190 to advance to the second round.

Phoenix is -235 to win the series – down from -1400 after they took a 2-0 series lead.