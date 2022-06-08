Morning Coffee: Lightning Once Again The Favourite To Win The East At FanDuel

The Tampa Bay Lightning looked like they were in big trouble midway through the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Nothing has been the same since.

Trailing 2-0 in the series and trailing 2-0 in Game 3, the Lightning flipped the switch and rallied with three unanswered goals to beat the New York Rangers 3-2.

In Game 4 last night, there was no letdown from Tampa Bay.

The Lightning jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals from Pat Maroon, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 34 saves as the game’s first star and Tampa Bay cruised to a 4-1 win on home ice.

After a 96-hour window in which you could find them as an underdog to win their series once again, the Lightning will head back to New York as the favourite to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in the Eastern Conference.

Here is the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday June 8th, 2022.

Lightning Rally To Even Eastern Conference Finals

Tampa Bay has been an underdog to win its series in each of the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have had a response every single time.

The Lightning tie the series! ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/URCI0vPcas — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 8, 2022

Maroon opened the scoring just 2:38 into Game 4.

Maroon first goal scorer was +3000 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A goal scored in the first five minutes was +205.

Turn it 🆙 pic.twitter.com/dvc8vSfqTM — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 8, 2022

Just past the midway mark of the second period, Kucherov beat Igor Shesterkin for a third straight game to match his longest goal streak in a playoff year.

Kucherov anytime goal scorer was +146 at FanDuel.

Vintage Kucherov 🤌 pic.twitter.com/WLbdUQl74C — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 8, 2022

Less than five minutes into the third period, Stamkos put the game on ice with his seventh of the playoffs.

Stamkos anytime goal scorer was also +146.

Tampa Bay won as a -180 money line favourite and covered the puck line at -1.5 +146.

Stamkos to score and the Lightning to win was +235.

Kucherov to score and Tampa Bay to win was +240.

The total stayed under 5.5 for the third straight game.

#TSNHockey analyst @Mike_P_Johnson joins @JayOnrait to share who he thinks has the edge with the Eastern Conference Final now a best of three. pic.twitter.com/VXTxhfUIJe — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) June 8, 2022

The Lightning were +120 to advance entering last night’s game.

After recording their sixth straight win at AMALIE Arena to match a franchise record for their longest home playoff win streak, Tampa Bay is -165 to win the series.

The Rangers went from -120 to +145 to win the series following the loss.

As somebody with a significant bet pending, I’m riding with the Lightning to finish what they started in Game 3.

.@DomPadulaEDGE made this bet when the Lightning went down 3-2 in the series to the Maple Leafs! 👀



Would you hedge it or let it ride? 💸 pic.twitter.com/fT07BDoQhf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 7, 2022

As for Stanley Cup futures, the Lightning went from +450 to +320 to win it all at FanDuel after last night’s win.

New York’s odds lengthened from +450 to +650.

The Colorado Avalanche remains the heavy favourite to win the Stanley Cup at -220.

Best Bets For Game 3 Of NBA Finals

After a long wait, Game 3 of the NBA Finals goes tonight in Boston.

The Celtics opened as a 3.5-point favourite and that number hasn’t changed over the past couple of days.

Meanwhile, the total is back at 212 at FanDuel after we saw it at 212.5 on Tuesday.

When a series is tied 1-1 in the NBA Finals, the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the championship 82 per cent of the time.

I’m going to go ahead and lock in my best bets for tonight’s game now.

First, I’m on the Celtics -3.5 -110.

Boston is 6-0 straight up and against the spread after a loss in these playoffs.

Four of those six wins have been by eight points or more.

I also bet Derrick White over 11.5 points -110.

White has averaged 16.5 points per game in the series, has scored 12+ points in five of his last six games overall, and could see a bump at TD Garden where he scored 22 points in Game 6 against the Miami Heat in his last home game.

Derrick White walked on at a Division 2 school.



Now he’s getting 30 minutes a game in the NBA Finals.



You can get caught up in what the scouting services say, who is or isn’t recruiting you, or you can focus on getting better.



If you’re good, basketball will find you. pic.twitter.com/xL4POwEpSm — Basketball Psychology (@BallisPsych) June 6, 2022

Finally, FanDuel has Klay Thompson’s over/under at 18.5, slightly juiced to the over at -118.

I’m going to look to his alternate points props and bet Thompson under 19.5 points.

The legend of Game 6 Klay lives on‼️ pic.twitter.com/24oOF3wDhU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2022

Thompson averaged just 13.0 points in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

He’s gone over 19.5 points only once in his last seven games dating back to the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

After holding Thompson to 4-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first two games, I’m betting on another strong performance by the Celtics defence tonight.

I’ll take Thompson under 19.5 points in Game 3 tonight.