Morning Coffee: Lightning Strike First In Second Round

For the first time in these playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning are a betting favourite to win their series.

The Lightning were a series underdog throughout the entire first round and then entering their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

After a 4-1 win in Florida last night, Tampa Bay’s odds to advance went from +128 to -160 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are 12-2 all-time when they win Game 1 of a best-of-seven series.

Now 11 wins away from completing the improbable three-peat, the Lightning’s odds to win it all again are on the move.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, May 18th, 2022.

The Lightning could be found as high as +2100 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook after falling behind 3-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

They’re down to +550 to win it all right now.

HUG YOUR BIG CAT 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ezAvKJzEG4 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 18, 2022

Andrei Vasilevskiy delivered another outstanding performance with 33 saves in last night’s 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Tampa Bay scored three power play goals in the win, with Corey Perry, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton all finding the back of the net on the man advantage.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning elevated their game, the Florida Panthers haven’t…”@CraigJButton explains on @JayOnSC why he wasn't surprised by the Lightning's lopsided Game 1 win: https://t.co/LTAMB4RDSG#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8u1E7RBRWh — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 18, 2022

Looking ahead to Game 2, the Lightning are an underdog once again at +134 on the money line.

The Panthers are -158 to win the next one and avoid falling behind 2-0 with back-to-back losses on home ice.

Elsewhere, Josh Manson scored the winner in overtime as the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

Colorado is a perfect 5-0 so far in these playoffs.

The Avalanche went from -400 to -610 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

“Tonight we were a real resilient group in there… Just a matter of time before we hemmed them in and Josh scored that goal.”#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/IqasfYC8og — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 18, 2022

Colorado, which entered the playoffs at +320 to win the Stanley Cup, is down to +175 to win it all this morning.

FanDuel has the Avalanche at -230 to win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead on home ice.

“They quickly turned plays from their own zone into offensive zone chances…”@CraigJButton on how the #StLBlues were overwhelmed by the Avs' speed and skill in Game 1: https://t.co/G0AiGrwM9K#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dWUpzjX7Oi — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 18, 2022

The Blues are +190 to win Game 2 and +430 to win the series.

Meanwhile, the over went a combined 31-18-2 in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the under was 2-0 last night.

Flames, Oilers Set For Game 1 Of Battle Of Alberta

For the first time since 1991, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will clash in the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight.

The Flames are -156 to win Game 1 and -194 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Edmonton is +132 to win the opener and +160 to win the series.

"People in Alberta have been waiting for this."



Milan Lucic and Michael Stone talk about the Battle of Alberta returning to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/1nTZk7SVAE — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 17, 2022

All eyes will be on Connor McDavid to see what’s in store next after he went for four goals and 10 assists in seven games against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

He’s the first player with at least four goals and 10 assists in a series since Mario Lemieux did it in 1992 when he led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup win.

FanDuel has McDavid at -170 to record more points than Johnny Gaudreau in the series, which is something that will likely need to happen in order for the Oilers to win the series.

They also have McDavid at +430 to be the leading scorer in the series.

I was happy for Connor McDavid that he advanced past the first round, especially after last year’s fiasco. But the Flames are a tough matchup for Edmonton here. I don’t think the Oilers have an answer for the Gaudreau line. — Intelligent Hockey (@IntelligHockey) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, FanDuel has an option to bet on the exact outcome of the Battle of Alberta.

Calgary to win in five has the shortest odds at +390.

I went 3-0 with my series predictions to start the #StanleyCup Playoffs.



Maple Leafs To Advance To Second Round - No 💰

Avalanche + Hurricanes 💰

Avalanche + Rangers 💰



Here is my first series bet for the second round: https://t.co/us48R2Qwjk #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 16, 2022

As I wrote in this column on Monday morning, I’m on Flames -1.5 +112 as my best bet for the series.

Heat Rally To Beat Celtics In Game 1 Of East Final

The Miami Heat rallied from down eight points at the half to beat the Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals last night.

Miami opened the third quarter on a 22-2 run and outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter.

Another night with 40+ points. Jimmy is a man on a mission. pic.twitter.com/XlhOijtwOG — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 18, 2022

Jimmy Butler went off for a game-high 41 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the win.

Tyler Herro scored 18 points off the bench.

The Heat went from +145 to -155 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you liked the Celtics entering last night and still feel confident they can win the series, you can jump on them now at +125 and hope they earn the split in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will clash with the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight.

Golden State is currently a five-point favourite for the opener and -230 to win the series.

The Warriors to win Game 1 and win the series is -135.

Dallas is +176 to win the opener and +185 to win the series.