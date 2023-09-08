Are the Lions for real?

NFL fans waited 207 days between the games that count.

The Detroit Lions made sure that we didn’t have to wait any longer than that to get our first upset of the 2023 regular season.

The Lions defence held Patrick Mahomes to 79 yards and a 41 per cent completion percentage in the second half as they rallied from down seven points to beat Kansas City 21-20.

It was Mahomes’ first loss in a season opener as a starter.

Restore the roar.

As Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the win, “We’re built to handle some stuff.”

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday Sept. 8, 2023.

Lions upset Chiefs in NFL opener

Entering last night’s game, the Chiefs had won 16 straight non-conference games.

Waking up all smiles on this #VictoryFriday pic.twitter.com/9uUDqa1X8y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023

Mahomes was 31-6 all-time at home as a starter. He was 30-12 in games decided by seven points or less.

Week 1 final. pic.twitter.com/5qc4Itb49P — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023

After throwing for 147 yards and two touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead in the first half, Mahomes was held to 79 yards and an interception the rest of the way as Kansas City was outscored 14-6 in the second half.

While the Lions defence was able to consistently generate pressure up front, the biggest issue for the Chiefs in the second half was drops on key plays.

Kansas City had four drops in the second half alone.

Me: Patrick Mahomes can win throwing to anyone



The Chiefs WRs: pic.twitter.com/Lx4K0YmH3M — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 8, 2023

It was their most drops in a half since 2009. Three of those four drops came on third down.

Kadarius Toney every time Patrick Mahomes throws it to him 😬 pic.twitter.com/OHtUXd55F6 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 8, 2023

There’s no doubt that Mahomes could have used his star tight end Travis Kelce on some of those key plays.

Meanwhile, the tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 116 yards and a touchdown on 4.1 yards per carry.

Jahmyr Gibbs managers seeing David Montgomery come back on the field: pic.twitter.com/lmv4Ootz6E — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 8, 2023

Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 22-of-35 for 253 yards and a score.

Jared Goff is 2-0 vs Mahomes now.



The Baby Goat has found his Eli. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 8, 2023

Detroit closed +3.5 +100 at FanDuel. The Lions were +172 on the money line.

The under was never in doubt at 52.5, as the two teams combined for just 41 points.

Next up, Detroit returns home to host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

The Chiefs will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Djokovic, Alcaraz one win away from US Open final

It was always expected to be Novak Djokovic versus Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open Final.

Carlos Alcaraz reached his third major semifinal of the year last night.



He joins Novak Djokovic as the only men aged 20 or younger in the Open Era to do that.



The future is now ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GOWZLk0pwQ — ESPN (@espn) September 7, 2023

Both men are heavy favourites to win their respective semifinals later today.

Djokovic, who remains the betting favourite to win the title at -125 odds at FanDuel, is a monster -2200 ML favourite for his semifinal match versus Ben Shelton.

Mark Roe and Mark Masters revisit their pre-tournament predictions and provide their favourite stories from the year’s final Grand Slamhttps://t.co/AKqyrApVrR — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) September 7, 2023

Alcaraz, who is still the second choice to win the title at +115, is a -400 ML favourite for his match against Daniil Medvedev.

A two-leg parlay with Djokovic and Alcaraz to advance is currently -326 at FanDuel.

As a tennis fan, I’d love to see both men advance and set up another epic showdown in the final on Sunday.

I’d love to watch that match on the DVR on Monday morning after a full day of NFL action on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for an epic finale on the women’s side on Saturday morning.

Aryna Sabalenka won this match. pic.twitter.com/70rrh7MoBX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka is a -124 ML favourite, while Coco Gauff is +102 to pull off the upset win.