59m ago
Morning Coffee: Lions upset Chiefs in NFL opener
NFL fans waited 207 days between the games that count. The Detroit Lions made sure that we didn’t have to wait any longer than that to get our first upset of the 2023 regular season. This is the Morning Coffee for Friday Sept. 8, 2023.
Are the Lions for real?
The Lions defence held Patrick Mahomes to 79 yards and a 41 per cent completion percentage in the second half as they rallied from down seven points to beat Kansas City 21-20.
It was Mahomes’ first loss in a season opener as a starter.
Restore the roar.
As Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the win, “We’re built to handle some stuff.”
Entering last night’s game, the Chiefs had won 16 straight non-conference games.
Mahomes was 31-6 all-time at home as a starter. He was 30-12 in games decided by seven points or less.
After throwing for 147 yards and two touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead in the first half, Mahomes was held to 79 yards and an interception the rest of the way as Kansas City was outscored 14-6 in the second half.
While the Lions defence was able to consistently generate pressure up front, the biggest issue for the Chiefs in the second half was drops on key plays.
Kansas City had four drops in the second half alone.
It was their most drops in a half since 2009. Three of those four drops came on third down.
There’s no doubt that Mahomes could have used his star tight end Travis Kelce on some of those key plays.
Meanwhile, the tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 116 yards and a touchdown on 4.1 yards per carry.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 22-of-35 for 253 yards and a score.
Detroit closed +3.5 +100 at FanDuel. The Lions were +172 on the money line.
The under was never in doubt at 52.5, as the two teams combined for just 41 points.
Next up, Detroit returns home to host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
The Chiefs will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Djokovic, Alcaraz one win away from US Open final
It was always expected to be Novak Djokovic versus Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open Final.
Both men are heavy favourites to win their respective semifinals later today.
Djokovic, who remains the betting favourite to win the title at -125 odds at FanDuel, is a monster -2200 ML favourite for his semifinal match versus Ben Shelton.
Alcaraz, who is still the second choice to win the title at +115, is a -400 ML favourite for his match against Daniil Medvedev.
A two-leg parlay with Djokovic and Alcaraz to advance is currently -326 at FanDuel.
As a tennis fan, I’d love to see both men advance and set up another epic showdown in the final on Sunday.
I’d love to watch that match on the DVR on Monday morning after a full day of NFL action on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the stage is set for an epic finale on the women’s side on Saturday morning.
Aryna Sabalenka is a -124 ML favourite, while Coco Gauff is +102 to pull off the upset win.