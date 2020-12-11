The New England Patriots are who we thought they were.

We have reached the point in the NFL season when the contenders begin to separate themselves from the pretenders in the race for the final few playoff spots.

So when the Los Angeles Rams rolled to a 24-3 win over New England on Thursday Night Football, the message was simple.

The Rams are a contender. The Patriots are not.

Rams Roll Over Patriots

Coming off a 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a lot of people were buying into the idea that New England could make a serious run at an AFC wild-card spot.

The line movement for Thursday Night Football certainly illustrated the support for the Patriots in that matchup.

While the Rams opened as a six-point favourite, that number was down to LA -4.5 by kickoff.

The Rams went on to win easily and covered by a 16.5-point margin.

The New England offence was completely overmatched by the league’s second-ranked defence in this one.

Collecting a sack and a half on the Patriots in his team's 24-3 win Thursday night, star @RamsNFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald's now up to almost 85 during his so far brilliant career. It also has put him 4th on a list he has a good chance of winding up 3rd on by the end of 2020 pic.twitter.com/WO0oVU0Joq — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 11, 2020

Cam Newton was pressured on 42 per cent of his dropbacks, as he went 9-of-16 for 119 yards and was sacked four times. He also threw a pick-six to Kenny Young early in the second quarter.

The Patriots made four trips to the red zone and failed to score a touchdown.

On the other side of the football, Rams rookie running back Cam Akers set the tone as he ran for 171 yards on 29 carries.

It made for an easy night for Jared Goff, especially since the Los Angeles defence outscored the New England offence.

The Patriots loss was their 7th of the season, meaning that New England will finish with fewer than 10 wins for the first time since 2002.



That snaps a streak of 17 consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins, the longest streak in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/3ASFVnBS7H — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2020

With the win, the Rams now have a 99.8 per cent chance to make the playoffs per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

On the flip side, the Patriots playoff chances dipped to 6 per cent.

Fantasy Forecast

As I was watching last night’s game while enjoying a first-round bye in my fantasy playoffs, it hit me.

There were fantasy managers with Newton in their lineups for their playoff matchups.

Newton, who was started this week in 17.3 per cent of TSN leagues, finished with a grand total of 2.0 points. Ouch.

If you’re looking to gain an edge on the competition heading into this weekend, check out the latest edition of Fantasy Forecast with Laura Diakun and Mike Clay.

Fantasy Forecast: Week 14 Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and even Gabriel Davis have been excellent for the Bills, but can we trust all three of them in a tough matchup against the Steelers this week? What about expectations for Russell Wilson against the Jets following a couple of poor performances? ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay joins Laura Diakun to discuss some key storylines heading into Week 14 in the NFL.

Harden On The Move?

With the start of the 2020-21 NBA season right around the corner now, there are still some important questions that need to be answered.

Among the biggest: Where will James Harden play?

Here is a look at the betting odds for Harden’s next team:

It’s worth noting that according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden’s list of preferred trade destinations includes the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

So why are the Toronto Raptors among the teams with the shortest odds to be Harden’s next squad? And what are the odds that the Rockets actually trade Harden?

