The stage is set for the biggest sports betting date on the calendar.

Most people expected the Los Angeles Rams to contend for a championship after they went all-in with the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford in the off-season.

The same can’t be said about their Super Bowl opponent.

The Rams entered the regular season at 15-to-1 to win it all – only six teams had shorter odds.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals could be found as high as 150-to-1 to win it all at some spots in the pre-season.

That’s the longest pre-season odds for a team to make it to the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner’s St. Louis Rams made it as a 150-to-1 long shot in 1999-2000.

Cincinnati entered the season at 120-to-1 to win the Super Bowl and could be found as high as 180-to-1 to win it all entering Week 3 of the regular season.

For perspective, the only teams with longer odds to win it all in Week 1 were the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans.

The fact that Joe Burrow and company are in the Super Bowl after going 2-14 last season is a remarkable turnaround.

Now they have a legitimate chance to cap off the season with a Super Bowl win.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Rams open as Super Bowl favourite

The Bengals will be an underdog once again when they face the Rams in Los Angeles in two weeks.

The Rams opened as a 3.5-point favourite, but that number quickly moved to L.A. -4.

Are you taking the Rams or the Bengals to win it all in two weeks?!#SuperBowl #RamsHouse #RuleTheJungle #NFL — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 31, 2022

It’s the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will feature two teams that were seeded fourth or worse.

The Rams are just the second team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at home last season.

Good night, Rams Twitter. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kAlZWniTCn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, after pulling off back-to-back upsets over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on the road to get to the Super Bowl, Cincinnati will need to pull off one more road upset to secure the first title in franchise history.

For those interested in betting on the Bengals, Cincinnati could be found right now as high as +170 money line.

The total for the Super Bowl opened at either 49.5 or 50 at most spots, and we are seeing 49.5 almost across the board this morning.

Bengals rally for AFC Championship win

As someone who bet the Chiefs to score 31 points or more and win outright on Sunday, it’s only natural that the Bengals’ comeback narrative takes a backseat to the Chiefs’ collapse.

Walked into Arrowhead and beat the Chiefs to go to the Super Bowl 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/tD51ECKgpu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2022

Kansas City led 21-10 with the ball at the Cincinnati 34-yard line with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Chiefs moved the football all the way to the 15-yard line with 13 seconds left before the half. That is when the game turned.

On first-and-10 from the 15, Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone.

Hill was interfered with by Eli Apple, which resulted in a flag that moved the football to the Bengals’ one-yard line with nine seconds left but kept Kansas City from adding seven points to its lead before the break.

The Chiefs had enough time for two more plays.

On the ensuing down, Mahomes threw the football incomplete, leaving five seconds on the clock.

Rather than using the final play to kick a field goal and take a 14-point lead before the half, Kansas City elected to go for it one more time.

Mahomes hit Hill with a quick strike, but Apple came up with a potential game-saving tackle to keep him out of the end zone and run out the clock.

As it turns out, the Chiefs missed out on crucial points, and it cost them.

The #Bengals win probability reached a low of 2.7% at the 3:36-mark in the 2nd quarter (trailing 21-3), the 3rd-most improbable comeback in the #NFL this season by the NGS win probability model.#CINvsKC | #RuleTheJungle — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2022

In the first half, Mahomes went 17-for-19 for 220 yards and three touchdowns. In the second half, Mahomes went 9-of-20 for 55 yards and two interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes QBR by half Sunday:



1st Half - 98.0

2nd Half/OT - 1.4



It's the largest gap in a player's QBR by half in the playoffs since QBR tracking began in 2006 (min. 10 attempts each half). pic.twitter.com/f6ZmzWQ4tv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2022

Cincinnati, which was listed as high as +700 to win the game outright at the half, outscored Kansas City 17-3 the rest of the way to win it 27-24 in overtime.

The Bengals matched the largest comeback in a conference championship game in NFL history.

The 18-point comeback also matched the second largest on the road in NFL history.

Kansas City was 37-0 all-time when Mahomes led by 15 points or more at any point.

Mahomes is now 39-4 when leading by 14 points or more in his career, including the playoffs.

Two of those four losses have come over the past two months against the Bengals.

Andy Reid has lost 5 conference championship games as a favorite, most all-time.



2021 vs Bengals

2018 vs Patriots

2008 vs Cardinals

2003 vs Panthers

2002 vs Buccaneers



No Hall of Fame coach has lost more games that he shouldn't than Reid has. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 31, 2022

While the Bengals deserve a ton of credit for a remarkable comeback, it’s hard not to look at that final score through the lens of a Chiefs’ collapse.

Rams complete NFC Championship comeback

While it wasn’t as shocking as what happened at Arrowhead Stadium, the Rams pulled off a double-digit comeback of their own to win the NFC Championship.

Trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, Stafford led L.A. to 13 unanswered points in the final frame as the Rams rallied for the 20-17 victory.

The Bengals were down 18 and beat the Chiefs.



The Rams were down 10 and beat the 49ers.



Amazingly, this is not a 1st for Conference Championship games. pic.twitter.com/JMdmPt4Y77 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2022

According to Elias, it’s just the second time in NFL history that both conference championship games have featured double-digit comebacks.

Somehow, one bettor was able to correctly predict the score in both games!

The greatest bet of all time has been CONFIRMED. @FDSportsbook confirms this 29,000 to 1 long shot correct score parlay has hit and has been paid.



The customer placed it with a $20 site credit. pic.twitter.com/hAQJzPFlFs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2022

The Rams improved to 2-22 when trailing by 10 points or more under head coach Sean McVay.

Both of those wins came in NFC Championship games.

Jaquiski Tartt took responsibility for dropping a potential interception. pic.twitter.com/YgpG2j7XMt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Stafford had lost 26 straight starts when trailing by 10 points or more in the fourth quarter, including an 0-4 record this season.

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, embracing after earning his first-ever trip to the Super Bowl 🥰



(via @diannaESPN) pic.twitter.com/Gfkg5fTv3T — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2022

Now the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl looking to become the second team in as many seasons to win it all on their home field.