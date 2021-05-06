Have the Jets put themselves back in the driver's seat for third place in the North?

The Winnipeg Jets didn’t pick up a single point from April 16 through May 4.

That won’t matter even a little bit if they play the rest of the season the way they did on Wednesday night.

Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler each scored twice for Winnipeg (+105) in a 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames.

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season.

For as bad as they had looked at times during their slide, the Jets still have the third-best record in the North Division with four games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

How important is that third seed?

The Jets are 3-4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. They are 2-7-0 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Regardless of which team they face in the first round, there’s a good chance Winnipeg will need to beat both of those opponents in a seven-game series in order to represent the North Division in the final four.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday May 6, 2021.

Lowry delivers in second game back

The Jets scored a total of 10 goals during their seven-game slide.

They scored four goals in the first 43:02 versus Calgary and cruised to a win.

Stepping up to help his @NHLJets end a lengthy losing streak and punch their ticket to the #StanleyCup Playoffs in 2020-21, Blake Wheeler's pair of goals marked the 12th time he's had at least that many in a road game with the ATL/WPG franchise. That moves him to 3rd on this list pic.twitter.com/7tXkvlmUSo — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 6, 2021

While Wheeler stepped up with two goals and Hellebuyck shut the door on the Flames, it was Lowry who earned the first star of the game.

Lowry, who was playing just his second game since April 22 after returning from an upper-body injury, scored twice, including a shorthanded marker, and finished with three points.

It’s no secret that Winnipeg will need Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Lowry to be healthy down the middle come playoff time.

Wednesday night’s win was just another example of how important Lowry is to the Jets.

Sens stay hot versus Habs

Winnipeg moved into third in the North Division with a little help from the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators (+125) beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Potting the 2nd of his team's 5 goals in an easy handling of the Canadiens on Wednesday night, Brady Tkachuk counted the 9th game winning marker of his young NHL journey so far. It moves him into a tie behind only 3 others on this list of early career @Senators scoring standouts pic.twitter.com/jIVCpf5K1Q — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 6, 2021

Ottawa improved to 7-1-1 dating back to April 17 – only the Carolina Hurricanes (8-0-3) have a better record over that span.

Montreal is 5-7-0 over that span.

The Habs have two games remaining against each of Toronto and Edmonton to close out the season.

At this point, it seems like the entire hockey world is pulling for a first-round series against the Maple Leafs.

Oshie’s hat trick sparks Caps’ win

I hope you took the under 1.5 seconds for the first fight to break out between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

That wasn’t an actual prop you could bet, but if it was the under would have hit.

bench vs penalty box pic.twitter.com/uPJHQL4sZU — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 5, 2021

It took just one second for three fights to break out between the Capitals and Rangers after the opening faceoff.

The two teams combined for 141 penalty minutes, including 12 fighting majors and six 10-minute misconducts.

In terms of an actual betting outcome, T.J. Oshie led the way for Washington (-140) with a hat trick in the 4-2 win.

All love for 7️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/JCvU2xeIm4 — x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 6, 2021

Oshie, who was playing his first game following the recent passing of his father, delivered his fifth-career NHL hat trick (including playoffs) to push the Capitals back into first place in the East Division.

Washington is tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins atop the division at 73 points with a game in hand.

T.J. Oshie hat trick in his first game back after his father's passing. That's one of hockey's great stories of the year. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 6, 2021

As of this morning, the Capitals are a -195 favourite to win their division. Pittsburgh is listed at +205 odds.

Means throws no-hitter versus Mariners

John Means retired all 27 batters he faced for a no-hitter as the Baltimore Orioles (-105) beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Wednesday.

Means, who picked up the franchise’s first individual no-hitter since 1969, became the first pitcher to throw a non-perfect no-hitter in which the team did not record a walk, hit by pitch or an error.

John Means is the first Orioles pitcher to throw an individual no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969.



That snaps the longest active streak without an individual no-hitter among current franchises.



Baltimore threw a combined no-hitter in 1991. pic.twitter.com/MTNU010iI4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2021

The lone blemish was a wild pitch on a third-inning strikeout.

It was the third no-hitter already this season – not including Madison Bumgarner’s seven-inning ‘no-hitter’ in late April.

This is just the third time in MLB history that there been three no-hitters thrown in a season before May 6.