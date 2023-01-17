Morning Coffee: Maher’s Missed PAT’s Swing The Total At FanDuel Despite an all-time performance by kicker Brett Maher, the Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first road playoff win in more than three decades. I’m not kidding.

The last time the Cowboys won on the road in the playoffs, Batman Returns went on to be the highest grossing movie of the year.

Dak Prescott delivered a superhero-worthy performance, setting a single-game franchise playoff record with five total touchdowns.

Prescott threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the 31-14 victory.

Dalton Schultz caught two of those scores and finished with seven catches for 95 yards to cash the FanDuel Best Bet I posted in Morning Coffee with over 3.5 receptions, soaring over 39.5 receiving yards.

As if that wasn’t good enough, Davis Sanchez gave me Dak Prescott anytime touchdown at +700 and the second half over 22.5 total points as another Hammer Halftime winner.

If you’re a Cowboys fan, you have every right to be excited.

Soak it in, enjoy the moment, and don’t even consider the fact that you have to travel to face the San Francisco 49ers next week.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 17th, 2023.

Maher’s Missed PAT’s Swing The Total At FanDuel

The Cowboys had lost eight straight road playoff games prior to last night’s statement win in Tampa.

Prescott went 25-of-33 for 305 yards and four touchdowns with a rushing score, joining Troy Aikman and Steve Beuerlein as the only Dallas quarterbacks to win a road playoff game over the last 40 seasons.

Dak Prescott joined Peyton Manning (2003 Wild Card vs the Broncos) as the only players in NFL postseason history with 4 pass TD, a rush TD and 75% comp percentage in a game. pic.twitter.com/ur1e56i3kX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2023

As mentioned, Prescott anytime touchdown was +700 at FanDuel.

Dalton Schultz first touchdown scorer was +1100 at FanDuel.

Schultz to score 2+ touchdowns was +1400.

The Cowboys (-3) are running away with this one!



Schultz 2+ TDs +1400 💰



🎥 @NFL #DallasCowboys



pic.twitter.com/PPIcQRygr6 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 17, 2023

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Maher became the first kicker to miss four extra points in a regular or postseason game since the statistic was first tracked all the way back in 1932.

Peyton and Eli are beside themselves after Maher missed his THIRD extra point 😭



"Can you cut a guy halftime of a playoff game?" —Peyton pic.twitter.com/iAtZl7B2nQ — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2023

Fortunately for the Cowboys and anyone who bet on them, it didn’t impact the side.

Unfortunately for anybody who bet the over, Maher’s misses ended up swinging the total.

My heart goes out to you.

It’s such a bad beat that I’m not even going to tell anyone that I was on the under.

The total at @FanDuelCanada was 45.5.



Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed 4 extra points.



The total landed on 45. 😅 pic.twitter.com/6j9ubGXnPu — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 17, 2023

Could you imagine how the fans would have reacted if Maher’s missed extra points cost Dallas a win?

Yikes.

Next up, the Cowboys will visit the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Divisional Round.

Here is a look at the NFL Divisional Round lines at @FanDuelCanada. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ykydGK6DIF — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 17, 2023

San Francisco opened -4.5 at FanDuel, but that number was quickly bet down to -4.

It will be very interesting to see how Dallas handles its kicker situation heading into that game.

Meanwhile, for all of the talk about the potential for the legendary Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to surprise, last night’s game was never even close.

Tom Brady heads off the field in Tampa and kisses his parents. #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/zRM1v320uL — Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) January 17, 2023

Brady went 35-of-66 for 351 and two touchdowns.

The overs on his completions, pass attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns props at FanDuel all cashed.

Still, the Buccaneers lost by 17 points.

It’s the second-worst playoff loss of Brady’s career.

Quite a year for Tom Brady.

He retired. He unretired. He talked about joining the Dolphins. He signed a mega-deal with FOX. He took a training camp hiatus. He divorced. He's a defendant in a class action against FTX.

Now a FA, I think he continues to play.

But not in Tampa. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 17, 2023

Is this the end of the line for Brady in Tampa Bay?

I think so.

Is this the end of the line for Brady in the NFL?

He turns 46-years-old in August.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he thinks he still has a few more good years left in him at this point.

NFL Divisional lines Are Live At FanDuel

It didn’t take long for bettors to jump on a couple of notable NFL Divisional Round spreads at FanDuel.

As mentioned, the 49ers opened -4.5, but that number was quickly bet down to Niners -4 last night.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills opened as a 3.5-point favourite for next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That number was quickly bet up to Buffalo -4, and has since moved to Bills -4.5 -114.

If that trend continues, we could eventually see the Bills as a five-point favourite at FanDuel.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a 7.5-point favourite against the New York Giants.

The Kansas City Chiefs are an 8.5-point favourite against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the most lopsided match-up of the week.

In terms of an Early Lean, I was really hoping for the opportunity to bet the Eagles at anything less than a touchdown.

While that spread touched seven for a moment at FanDuel, it’s back up to 7.5 this morning.

Stay tuned this week as we’ll look to pick up from where we left off with a strong finish to betting on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

Lightning Stop Kraken’s Win Streak

Even before our NFL watch party came together in the TSN boardroom, we had all locked in another NHL winner thanks to our TSN Hockey analyst Carlo Colaiacovo.

Carlo sent out the following tweet early in the afternoon.

One of my fav angles for wagering is looking at schedules. The #Seakraken have been on🔥 & just made NHL history by sweeping a 7gm road trip. BUT,they return home vs #GoBolts after long trip. This is viewed as a scheduled loss. Great value on Bolts -140 @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) January 16, 2023

I didn’t think twice before locking the bet in at FanDuel.

About an hour later, I sprinkled on Tampa Bay -1.5.

The Lightning scored a pair of empty net goals in the final two minutes to secure the 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Okaaaay, y'all can watch football now 😏 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 16, 2023

Carlo and Aaron Korolnek will be back with their best bets for tonight’s games in the latest edition of Dump & Chase this afternoon.

I’ll be tailing both of them again with the winnings I collected thanks to Carlo last night.