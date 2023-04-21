Morning Coffee: Maple Leafs A Favourite To Advance At FanDuel After Game 2 Win

Would you bet the Toronto Maple Leafs to win Game 2?

It’s the question that everyone in the office was asking in the 48 hours following a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first round series.

It’s one thing to predict that Toronto would bounce back.

It’s another thing to actually bet on it at FanDuel.

As it turns out, the Maple Leafs flipped the switch and responded with a 7-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 2 on Thursday night.

Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead and led by two goals or more the rest of the way en route to tying the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

The Maple Leafs certainly looked like an elite contender last night, which leads to the next question.

Would you bet on Toronto to win the series?

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday April 21st, 2023.

Maple Leafs A Favourite To Advance At FanDuel After Game 2 Win

Would you bet on the Maple Leafs to win Game 2?

Our very own Tekeyah Singh, Christian Marin and Chris Brieda headed down to Maple Leafs Square to ask that question ahead of last night’s game.

Would you bet on the Leafs to win Game 2? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wxYJ1t38xR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 20, 2023

Toronto opened -162 to win Game 2 at FanDuel.

That number got as high as -178 but came right back down to -164 just before puck drop last night.

As it turns out, the best bet was the Maple Leafs on the puck line at +158.

This guy’s Leafs parlay is looking decent after the first period 👀#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/VAQ8qEk6tO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 20, 2023

Mitch Marner opened the scoring just 47 seconds into the first period.

John Tavares and William Nylander added to Toronto’s lead before the first period was over.

Tavares went on to become the fourth Maple Leafs’ player in the past 30 years to record a hat-trick in a playoff game.

🎩 🎩 🎩



John Tavares, playoff hat trick pic.twitter.com/dBBbe0hv3G — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 21, 2023

Marner 2+ goals also cashed at FanDuel.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 of the 22 shots that he faced in the victory.

Toronto went from +116 to -170 to advance to the second round after tying the series at 1-1.

Would you bet on the Maple Leafs to win the series?

Love ya Leafs Nation 💙 pic.twitter.com/vZhZ03EknG — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 21, 2023

Now the focus shifts to Game 3, which opened as a pick’em at FanDuel.

The betting favourites went 3-1 in the NHL last night.

Six of the eight first round playoff series are tied at 1-1.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Friday Night’s NHL Action

Nathan MacKinnon went over 4.5 shots on goal and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in regulation last night to cash both of our FanDuel Best Bets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

BACK-TO-BACK NIGHTS!!! 🔥☕️



Avs In Regulation 💰

MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal 💰

Warriors -5 💰



Let’s run it back again in the morning!https://t.co/4oMswmLxz7 #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/plun8flelq — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 21, 2023

For tonight’s FanDuel Best Bets, we are going to start by going back to the prop bet with a 100 per cent win rate dating back to the first round of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Adrian Kempe has registered 12 shots on goal through the first two games of the Los Angeles Kings’ first round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

That's 41-goal scorer Adrian Kempe to you 🧃 pic.twitter.com/AH2fo0GUFI — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 14, 2023

Kempe has recorded 3+ shots on goal in nine straight playoff games dating back to last year’s playoff series.

We finally saw an adjustment to his over/under from 2.5 up to 3.5 at FanDuel ahead of Game 2.

I doubled down on the over 3.5 and we cashed again.

FanDuel has Kempe to go over 3.5 shots on goal listed at +100 for Game 3 tonight.

I’ll take Kempe over 3.5 shots on goal as my FanDuel Best Bet and hope that the prop bet with a 100 per cent win rate dating back to last year’s playoffs can cash again.

I’m also on the New York Islanders to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series.

Be the home ice advantage.



See you tomorrow, #IslesNation! pic.twitter.com/CT17ts399y — x - New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 20, 2023

While the Hurricanes have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, each of the first two games were decided by one goal, including Carolina’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 2.

The Hurricanes will be without Andrei Svechnikov, Max Pacioretty and Teuvo Teravainen for Game 3 tonight.

WATCH: Rod Brind'Amour shares that Teuvo Teravainen suffered a broken hand. He'll have surgery tomorrow. Will miss rest of series. pic.twitter.com/73C3u55o32 — Kate Rogerson (@KateRogersonTV) April 20, 2023

With the injuries adding up for Carolina, the combination of home-ice advantage and a better performance by Ilya Sorokin in a must-win game could be enough to propel the Islanders to a win tonight.

I like the Isles to win at -115 at FanDuel.

Suns Take Down Clippers With No Kawhi For Game 3

The streak is finally over!

For the first time since last year’s playoffs, the outright winner in an NBA postseason game failed to cover the spread as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 as a 7.5-point favourite in Game 3.

Phoenix opened -2 and was hovering around -3 before it was revealed that Kawhi Leonard wouldn’t play due to injury.

Devin Booker soared over his points prop at 29.5 with a game-high 45 points – the fifth 40-point playoff game of his career.

Back-to-back games with all 5 starters scoring in double-digits! 🤝



Booker: 45 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK

Durant: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL

Craig: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

Ayton: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 1 STL

Paul: 11 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB, 3 STL, 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/fJ3Xh7pEsk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 21, 2023

That matches Charles Barkley for the most such games in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry scored 36 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 129-124 win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 at home.

Golden State covered as a five-point favourite as one of three FanDuel Best Bets in Thursday’s Morning Coffee.

All of a sudden, the Warriors are the favourite to win that series at FanDuel once again at -126 odds.

The Kings are +108 to advance to the second round.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers took a 3-0 series lead with a 102-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

If you bet on the Nets to cover as a 4.5-point underdog, it was an all-time bad beat.

Watch this. The 76ers covered as a 4.5-point favourite on this late basket to make it 16 games in a row to start the #NBAPlayoffs and 44 straight games dating back to last year’s postseason that the winner has covered the spread. #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edgepic.twitter.com/vAaxLuiSHT — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 21, 2023

That game that featured two ejections, a flagrant 2 foul, a flagrant 1 foul, and two technical fouls, including this:

On the TNT halftime show, both Shaq and Charles Barkley agree that Joel Embiid’s kick was worse than Draymond’s.



Joel Embiid stayed in the game while Draymond got ejected and suspended. pic.twitter.com/SpujKdnk61 — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 21, 2023

Philadelphia opened -5.5 for Game 4 in Brooklyn.

Looking at tonight’s slate, I like the Boston Celtics to follow in the 76ers’ footsteps and take a 3-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks.

Off to ATL ✈️ pic.twitter.com/daIYdBA4vZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 20, 2023

The Celtics beat the Hawks by nine points and 25 points in their two regular season meetings in Atlanta.

Boston has won each of its first two playoff games against the Hawks by 13 points.

The Celtics have also covered seven straight head-to-head meetings versus Atlanta.

protected home court ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/K5m5ygawSi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 19, 2023

Boston has swept its first-round opponent in two of the last three years, and there will be an added sense of urgency to close this one out and stay as fresh as possible for the second round.

I’ll take the Celtics -5 as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s NBA slate.