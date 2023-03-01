Morning Coffee: Maple Leafs, Rangers add ahead Of TradeCentre

TradeCentre 2023 isn’t until Friday.

At this rate, it’s more likely than not that the bulk of the discussion among TSN Hockey analysts will be focused on trades that have already happened, as opposed to breaking news.

Then again, there’s always the potential for the unexpected.

That’s why we’ll all be tuning in to the TradeCentre coverage on Friday morning, regardless of what happens between now and then.

Officially, 10 different trades were completed across the league on Tuesday.

Patrick Kane, Mattias Ekholm, Tyson Barrie, Jesse Puljujarvi, Luke Schenn, Erik Gustafsson, Rasmus Sandin, Gustav Nyquist, and Pierre Engvall all have new teams.

They joined Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Timo Meier, Dmitry Orlov, Bo Horvat and Tanner Jeannot as some of the key targets that teams weren’t willing to wait on ahead of TradeCentre 2023.

While we don’t know what will happen between now and Friday’s deadline, we do know which team FanDuel believes has completed the biggest upgrade to date.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday March 1, 2023.

Maple Leafs, Rangers add ahead Of TradeCentre

In terms of sheer volume, no general manager has been busier than Kyle Dubas.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added O’Reilly, Schenn, Gustafsson, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, and Noel Acciari over the past two weeks.

There’s no doubt that Toronto is a more complete, competitive team on paper than it was at the start of February.

In terms of their overall outlook, FanDuel has them as the fourth choice to win the Stanley Cup at +950.

Only the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes have shorter odds to win it all. That’s pretty high regard.

The biggest issue is the team that Toronto is set to face in the first round of the playoffs is also a top-five choice to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

In fact, the Tampa Bay Lightning are one of three Eastern Conference teams with identical +1200 odds to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.

Julien BriseBois on trading draft picks following the Jeannot trade.



Do you agree with what he’s saying?🤔 pic.twitter.com/il8KxfI5pG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 28, 2023

The Lightning, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers are all tied for the fifth shortest odds to win it all.

Of course, that means that six of the top seven choices in the Stanley Cup futures market are from the Eastern Conference.

If the Maple Leafs face the Lightning and the Devils face the Rangers, then two of those top seven choices will be eliminated in the first round.

Patrick Kane is heading to New York! 🗽



The Rangers have the 5th shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup on @FanDuelCanada at 12-1.



How far will they go? pic.twitter.com/iNk1LDYmgH — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 1, 2023

In terms of movement, the Rangers that have gone from +2000 back in June to +1200 to win it all right now after the additions of Kane and Tarasenko.

New Jersey was +7000 to win the Stanley Cup in June.

His first steps on the ice as a Devil. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/8JLyRMJ2Mm — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 28, 2023

The Devils are considered a legitimate contender, but like the Maple Leafs, they’ll have to overcome another legitimate contender just to get out of the first round.

The Eastern Conference is absolutely loaded at the top, and there’s no reason to believe that one or more of those teams won’t add to their roster before the deadline.

Whether or not any of them can pull off a big enough deal at this point to move the odds in the Stanley Cup futures market at FanDuel is another story entirely.