We are just hours away from the start of the March Madness tournament Round of 64 across the TSN network.

The action is set to get underway just after noon ET, when Michigan tips off against Colorado State as a one-point favourite.

Shortly after that, Providence clashes with South Dakota State as another short favourite laying two, then Memphis takes on Boise State in a game in which the ninth-seeded Tigers are laying three against the eighth-seeded Broncos.

For all the work that went into building your bracket for this year’s tournament based on what we saw this season, it’s important to keep your finger on the pulse and look out for key information that can help decide some of these early tournament matchups, including key injuries.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday March 17, 2022.

March Madness Round of 64 Set to Begin

With 16 games on the schedule today, it’s worth keeping in mind that you don’t have to bet every single game.

Meanwhile, the Round of 64 hasn’t even started and we already have some notable injury news that has impacted the lines.

In the first game on the board this afternoon, Michigan opened as high as a three-point favourite at some spots, despite being the No. 11 seed versus No. 6 Colorado State.

However, the Wolverines lost point guard DeVante’ Jones to a concussion, and the number has come down from -3 to Michigan -1.

I still don’t trust Colorado State enough to bet on them before the game begins, but it’s worth noting why that number has come down over the past couple days.

Meanwhile, we’ve also seen the number flip in the East Region matchup between No. 7 Murray State and No. 10 San Francisco.

The Dons opened as a two-point favourite, but after an injury to San Francisco big man Yauhen Massalski, that number has moved all the way to Racers -2.

Need some last-minute #MarchMadness bracket help? 🏀



Just a few numbers to consider 👀 pic.twitter.com/JM0pjTGcQb — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 17, 2022

Meanwhile, one trend to keep in mind heading into this afternoon’s action.

Fourteen of the past 17 matchups between No. 8 and No. 9 seeds have gone over the total.

No. 8 Boise State takes on No. 9 Memphis this afternoon, and we’ve already seen that total bet up from 132 to 134.

Before the first round of the tournament gets started, let’s dive into our staff’s Do’s and Don’ts on betting during #MarchMadness.



MORE: https://t.co/Cnhiz9CTl6 pic.twitter.com/Oze04obyTu — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 16, 2022

My best bet for Thursday’s NCAA action is a two-team teaser pairing the over 128.5 in that 8-9 matchup between the Broncos and Tigers with Murray State +3.5.

Enjoy the Madness, everyone!

Raptors run win streak to five

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 31 points with 12 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors (-2) beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Wednesday night.

The Raptors (-2) win and cover, beating the Clippers 103-100.



They finish their six game road trip with five wins, covering the spread in all five.👀



Toronto wins five straight during a road trip for the first time in franchise history.💰💰 https://t.co/28LGIffQ9E — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 17, 2022

Toronto finished a six-game road trip with five straight wins. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Raptors have won five straight games on a single road trip.

Another Toronto win, combined with a Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, allowed the Raptors to climb into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Pascal Siakam last 8 games:



27.8 PPG

8.3 RPG

4.5 APG

52.2 FG%

48.3 3P%



The Raptors have won 5 in a row. pic.twitter.com/2IIXAq0pYk — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 17, 2022

Toronto’s odds to make the playoffs continued to move. The Raptors, which were -190 to make the playoffs on March 11, are now -590 to make the playoffs this morning.

In terms of implied probability, that change represents a move from 65.5 per cent to 85.5 per cent to make the playoffs.

Next up, Toronto returns home for a rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers, which they just beat 114-103 on Monday night.

After that, the Raptors will begin a brutal stretch that includes the 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Toronto turned a lot of heads by forcing its way into a tie for the sixth seed with five straight wins on their six-game road trip. Now it will be interesting to see if the Raptors can build on that run as they attempt to avoid the play-in.

NBA favourites went 10-1 straight up on Wednesday night with a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets closing as a pick’em.

Favourites are now 14-1 straight up over the past two nights.

Flames double up on Devils

It was another good night for favourites in the NHL, as they went 3-1 on the money line and on the puck line.

NHL favourites are a combined 12-2 straight up over the past two nights.

The Calgary Flames (-365) rolled to a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Make that 4+ goals in 12 of Calgary’s last 18 games!



Flames team total over 3.5.💰 https://t.co/RYkGSaNQNs — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 17, 2022

Coming off a 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Flames hit the three-goal mark for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Calgary has now scored four or more goals in 12 of its 18 games since the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, in addition to the win, the Flames were also busy adding to their forward group with a trade for Calle Jarnkrok.

“You can put him on any line and he fixes it…”#Flames GM Brad Treliving on acquiring forward Calle Jarnkrok and how the team plans to use him - https://t.co/ARWtRvTeF4#TSNHockey | #TradeCentre pic.twitter.com/08IP8hK8iO — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 17, 2022

Elsewhere, the Columbus Blue Jackets (+110) beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the lone upset of the night. Patrik Laine registered two assists for Columbus.

The under went 2-1-1 with a push on the six in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

My guys Evan Render and Eric Cohen were all over Minnesota money line at -120.

With the Flames over 3.5 goals and Wild -120, it was another good night for the EDGE Club.