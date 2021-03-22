Morning Coffee: March Madness living up to its name

Just in case you forgot why they called it March Madness, the first three days of this tournament have underscored and placed added emphasis on the term.

For just the third time since 1979, there will be at least four double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16 after Oral Roberts (+350), Oregon State (+230) and Syracuse (+160) all pulled off upsets on Sunday.

UCLA plays Abilene Christian on Monday, which guarantees a fourth double-digit seed will advance.

Seven underdogs of seven points or more have won outright over the first three days of tournament action.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, that’s the most such outright upsets through the first two rounds since the field expanded back in 1985.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday March 22, 2021.

March Madness

No. 15 Oral Roberts is responsible for the two biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

First, the Golden Eagles took out Ohio State at 10-to-1 odds to win that game outright.

As a 15-point underdog against the spread, it marked the fifth-biggest March Madness upset over the past 21 years.

Next up, Oral Roberts edged out Florida as a +350 underdog in the second round.

Oral Roberts reaches the round of 16 for the 1st time since 1974 (and 2nd time overall).



They are the 2nd 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16, joining Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. pic.twitter.com/UzrDQ7tNVl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 22, 2021

The Golden Eagles are just the second 15th seed to win multiple NCAA Tournament games since seeding began back in 1979. Next up, they’ll play Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, Oregon State has now won five straight games in which ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gave them a win probability of less than 30 per cent, dating back to the Pac-12 tournament.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the odds of the Beavers winning all five of those games are “approximately 1 in 2800.”

Syracuse has improved to 9-2 as a double-digit seed in the tournament, which is an NCAA-best mark since seeding began.

Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points in Syracuse’s victory giving him 55 over 2 games of the Tournament. Only two @Cuse_MBB players scored as many points over the first two games of any NCAA Tournament: Gary Clark (60 in 1957) and Gerry McNamara (56 in 2004). #OrangeNation — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) March 22, 2021

Abilene Christian and UCLA will battle later today to determine which other double-digit seed that will advance to the Sweet 16.

As of Monday morning, the Bruins were a +175 underdog on the money line and getting 4.5 points against the spread.

LaMelo Ball Potentially Done For Season

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke some terrible news on Sunday night when he revealed that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball -- rookie of the year frontrunner -- is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He's seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021

Ball, who leads all rookies in rebounds, assists, steals and is second in scoring among all first-year players, was the obvious favourite to win NBA Rookie of the Year at -500 odds as of Sunday morning.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was the second choice at +325, followed by Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton at 12-to-1 odds.

No rookie has ever won the award after playing fewer than 50 games.

Meanwhile, the ROY wasn’t the only NBA award outlook that received a major shakeup over the weekend due to injury.

For the second time this month, the NBA MVP favourite suffered a significant injury.

LeBron James is out indefinitely after he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron, who reemerged as the consensus MVP favourite after an injury to Joel Embiid coming out of the all-star break, had averaged 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists while playing in all but one game so far this season.

NBA MVP odds updated @WilliamHillUS



Jokic +110

LeBron +450

Embiid +600

Giannis +750

Harden +1000 — David Bearman ESPN (@DBearmanESPN) March 21, 2021

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic, who was the third choice coming out of the break according to oddsmakers, is now the consensus NBA MVP favourite at +110 odds.