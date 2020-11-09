After a long week in which one of the most important events of our lifetime unfolded south of the border, it was nice to sit down and watch some football on Sunday for a brief escape.

No matter what your political views are, it’s clear that the 2020 U.S. Presidential election outcome will have a significant impact not just in the United States but all around the world.

In the aftermath of record wagering numbers on the election, it appears as though a significant number of bettors will have to wait a little longer before they can collect their winnings.

That certainly isn’t the case for anybody that bet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints (+3) opened a 31-point lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the half and cruised to a 38-3 victory.

After another statement win, there was an instant reaction from the books in futures betting markets.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday, Nov. 9.

Statement win for the Saints

The Saints deserve some respect.

New Orleans entered the week as a +140 underdog to win the NFC South.

This was despite putting together a 5-2 record without some key contributors, including wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas returned to the lineup in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, but he didn’t have to be much of a factor, catch five passes for 51 yards.

The Saints (+3) completed the sweep of their season series against Tampa Bay on Sunday, which marked the first time that Brady has been swept in the regular season by a divisional opponent in the NFL.

Antonio Brown’s debut was a dud, as he finished with just three catches for 31 yards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is now tied for the best record in the NFC at 6-2.

The Saints were +1200 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

This morning, New Orleans is listed at +700 to win it all – leapfrogging the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the favourite out of the NFC overnight.

With only one playoff bye up for grabs in each conference this season, it will be very interesting to see how things play out in the NFC where the Saints, Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are all 6-2.

Bills roll over Seahawks

Sticking with the Seahawks, what happened on Sunday?

Seattle (-3) was absolutely beat up on both sides of the football in a 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Russell Wilson’s MVP stock took a major hit as he was sacked five times and turned the ball over three times in the loss.

Meanwhile, Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns, including 20-yard passes to seven different receivers.

It was easily Buffalo’s most complete performance of the year so far.

Our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez broke down the most impressive aspect of the Bills’ win on Sportscentre.

Survive and Advance

On the other side of the spectrum, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out the least impressive win of the week with a 24-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

One week after sweating out my survivor pool pick with Carson Wentz turning the ball over four times in a win over Dallas, it was Pittsburgh’s turn to give me a scare.

Fortunately, Ben Roethlisberger was able to finish the game after taking a bit hit towards the end of the second quarter that left him limping.

Roethlisberger threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns to narrowly escape Dallas with a win.

Meanwhile, for the first time this season, the Cowboys managed to cover the spread.

Dallas, which had tied the worst ATS start in NFL history after failing to cover in each of its first eight games, finally got on the board by covering the 14.5-point spread.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week 10 before visiting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

My strategy to fade Dallas in survivor pools will have to be put on hold for at least a week.

Fortunately, the Green Bay Packers host the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming Sunday.

An underdog story

The Cowboys covered while both the Saints and Bills won outright as small underdogs on Sunday.

Overall, underdogs went 7-4 ATS with the Baltimore Ravens winning in a pick’em over the Indianapolis Colts.

Underdogs have been particularly good in prime time.

After New Orleans beat the Buccaneers, underdogs are now 18-8 ATS in prime time games this season.

Can the New York Jets continue that trend on Monday Night Football?

The Jets are getting 10 points at home against the New England Patriots.

You can catch that game across the TSN network.