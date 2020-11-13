We waited a long time to get to the Masters.

All things considered, I had no issue waiting a little longer for Round 1 to be completed.

Despite the brief weather delay to start Thursday, it was an entertaining opening day that included Tiger Woods delivering one of his best ever rounds, Paul Casey taking an early lead and tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau struggling to find his form.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Nov. 13, 2020.

Masters Takeaways

After entering Thursday at as long as 45-to-1 at one sportsbook, Tiger delivered an impressive start with a bogey-free 4-under 68 that matched his best ever start to a Masters.

By the end of the day, Tiger was listed at 16-to-1 to win outright – the sixth shortest odds on the board.

Does he have what it takes to contend through the weekend?

Mark Zecchino and Adam Scully discussed expectations for Tiger heading into Friday.

While Tiger thrived, the betting favourite to win this event struggled in the 1st round.

DeChambeau, who was +750 to win the Masters outright, hit two provisional balls through three holes before rallying a bit to close the day.

He ended up at 14-to-1 to win outright, which is still shorter odds than you could get for Tiger.

Mark and Adam talked about expectations for DeChambeau the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Casey posted his best opening round score at a major in his career to take the lead at the end of Thursday’s play at -7.

Casey entered Friday’s action at 18-to-1 to win outright.

Colts Continue Dominance Of Titans

The Indianapolis Colts had won 13 of their last 16 games against the Tennessee Titans entering Thursday Night Football.

So when we were discussing why the Colts were a slight favourite on the road against a Titans’ side that had the better record, we knew that something was up.

Still, nobody could have predicted the game would play out the way it did.

Indianapolis capitalized on a shanked punt that they turned into a touchdown and a blocked punt for a touchdown to beat Tennessee 34-17.

Add in a missed field goal from Stephen Gostkowski and we get what basically amounts to a 17-point swing in a game that was decided by 17 points.

The Colts outscored the Titans 21-0 in the 2nd half after entering halftime down 17-13.



The +21 2nd-half point differential was best by a team who trailed at half this season.



The Colts moved into a tie for first place in the AFC South with the win at 6-3.

Indianapolis, which entered Thursday as a +160 underdog to win the division, is now -120 to win the AFC South.

Meanwhile, the Titans went from a -190 favourite to win the division to +110 odds following the loss.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Colts’ chances to win the AFC South went from 28 per cent to 50 per cent with the victory.

Scotland Advances To Euro

One of the coolest moments of the day came from the TSN Soccer set where our analyst Steven Caldwell cheered on his Scotland side to Euro 2020 qualification.

Scotland, which was a +450 underdog versus Serbia, needed a win on Thursday to book its spot in Euro 2020.

Scotland would win on penalties and cameras were rolling to capture Caldwell’s reaction.

It marks the first time that Scotland qualified for a major international tournament in 22 years.

Hungary, Slovakia and North Macedonia each booked their spots in Euro 2022 along with Scotland.