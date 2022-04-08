Morning Coffee: Matthews Is In A Class Of His Own

Auston Matthews is in a class of his own.

Matthews took over sole possession of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ franchise record for the most goals in a single season with No. 55 and No. 56 on Thursday night.

No. 56 was the difference in overtime as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.

Matthews is up to 56 goals in 66 games – six more than any other player in the NHL.

He’s averaged 0.85 goals per game – 0.15 per game more than Leon Draisaitl for the highest mark in the league.

Meanwhile, several futures bets involving Matthews have already been paid out heading into the final stretch.

Following another remarkable performance in Dallas, we’re a little closer to a couple more Matthews’ futures tickets cashing in the very near future.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, April 8th, 2022.

Matthews Scores 55 & 56 In OT Win

With Toronto and Dallas tied 1-1 in the second period last night, Matthews scored his 55th goal of the season.

Matthews anytime goal cashed, as he moved into sole possession of the all-time franchise record.

5️⃣5️⃣!



Auston Matthews sets the new Maple Leafs' single-season goals record! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rukpjIm0m0 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 8, 2022

With the game tied at 3-3 in overtime, Matthews scored the winner to cap off a memorable night with two points.

Matthews 2+ goals and Matthews over 1.5 points both cashed.

AUSTON MATTHEWS WITH THE GAME WINNER IN OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Xooc1xuZR6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 8, 2022

It's his 13th multi-goal game of the season.

With 56 goals in 66 games, Matthews is already guaranteed to clear his pre-season over/under for goals in the regular season (46.5) by 9+ goals.

Matthews, who was +300 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy on opening night and could be found as high as +650 to win that award in mid-November, was -900 to win it following his hat trick in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

You can no longer bet on that award at Ontario sportsbooks.

How it started vs. How it's going pic.twitter.com/FlACNNy2Ug — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 8, 2022

Meanwhile, with five goals and nine points in his last three games, Matthews has created some separation between him and Connor McDavid in the Hart Trophy winner market.

Entering Monday night’s NHL action, Matthews and McDavid were co-favourites to win the Hart at +180.

Looking at the board at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, Matthews is -150 and McDavid is +300.

A historic year for Auston Matthews 🏆❄️ @AM34



The former No. 1 overall pick now has the most goals in a season by an American-born player. pic.twitter.com/sB3dN8CtKP — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2022

Keep in mind, McDavid is on a 15-game point streak that includes a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, and his Edmonton Oilers have won six in a row.

That’s pretty good, but not good enough to keep up with Matthews in the Hart Trophy futures market.

Next up, the Maple Leafs host the rival Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

What will Matthews’ odds to score look like for that game?

COLD BLOODED 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RQPaTbiJjv — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 8, 2022

All of a sudden, 60+ goals is very much within reach for the 24-year-old with 11 games left on Toronto’s regular-season schedule.

33 different scorers have hit the 30-goal mark in the NHL this season.

Seven of them have hit the 40-goal mark.

Two of them have scored 50+ goals.

Matthews is in a class of his own at the top of that list.

McDavid Extends Streaks In Win Over Kings

With Leon Draisaitl sidelined again due to injury, McDavid led the Oilers to a big win in Los Angeles last night.

Edmonton’s captain opened the scoring just 3:17 into the first period.

With the goal, McDavid extended his goal streak to a career-high six games in a row.

He also pushed his point streak to 15 straight games – two shy of his career-best mark.

McDavid added an assist on Evan Bouchard’s eventual game-winner in the third period.

The Oilers have won six in a row – their longest win streak since 2015-16.

The Oilers sweep California thanks to a 3-2 victory over the Kings, their potential first-round playoff opponent.



Evan Bouchard (1-2-3) had a whale of a game. He had a 57.7 CF% and 80.8 xGF%, and the Oilers were 3-0 GF/GA in his 14:37 TOI at five-on-five -- per @NatStatTrick. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) April 8, 2022

Edmonton is now three points clear of the Kings for second in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

If the playoffs started today, the Oilers would have home-ice advantage for a first-round match-up with LA.

Shesterkin Shuts Out Penguins

On the topic of potential first-round playoff previews, Igor Shesterkin stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night.

It was his fifth shutout of the season – the most by a Rangers’ goalie in a single season since Henrik Lundqvist and Cam Talbot recorded five each in 2015-16.

Shesterkin improved to 3-1-0 with a 1.01 goals against average and a .960 save percentage against the Penguins this season.

Igor Shesterkin’s reaction after shutting out the Penguins! 😂



He’s -400 to win the Vezina Trophy at @FanDuelCanada right now!



(🎥 @RangersMSGN)pic.twitter.com/aE12jfNUsM — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 8, 2022

The Vezina Trophy favourite is now -400 to win that award at FanDuel Sportsbook.

While the Rangers would play Pittsburgh in the first round if the playoffs started today, they’re now only two points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division with one more game played.

Siakam Powers Raptors To Win Over Sixers

The Toronto Raptors looked like they could be in trouble when the Philadelphia 76ers opened with a 15-2 run last night.

However, the Raptors outscored Philadelphia by nine points the rest of the half and ultimately rallied for a 119-114 victory on their home floor.

Pascal Siakam was absolutely on fire again tonight as the Raptors (+134 ML) beat the 76ers 119-114. 🔥



Over 24.5 Points 💰

Over 8.5 Rebounds 💰

Over 5.5 Assists 💰

Double-Double +100 💰

Triple-Double +1400 💰



🌶️ Spicy P delivering winner after winner! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y4aPxAy0P3 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 8, 2022

Pascal Siakam led the way with 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points, including five three-point shots.

Scottie Barnes chipped in with 13 points and 10 boards.

Toronto, which opened as a three-point favourite but closed +3.5 without Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby available, won outright as a +134 money line underdog.

The Raptors have won two in a row and are 13-3 dating back to March 9th with two games remaining in the regular season.

Toronto is back in action tonight against the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors are on a back-to-back, hosting the Rockets tonight!



Thoughts on the point spread? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/R8bfGT2Y7Z — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) April 8, 2022

Based on their recent run and where they are in the standings, it will be very interesting to see what the Raptors’ lineup looks like tonight on TSN.

Dogs Bark On MLB Opening Day

MLB underdogs went 5-2 on Opening Day.

The Chicago Cubs pulled off the biggest upset with a 5-4 win as a +160 underdog against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cincinnati Reds took down the defending champion Atlanta Braves with a 6-3 win as a +156 money line dog.

The Toronto Blue Jays will open their season tonight against the Texas Rangers.

Right now, the Blue Jays are a -180 ML favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The total is set at over/under nine runs.