“Nervous energy” was the phrase of choice among fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into Game 1 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After Jake Muzzin broke the ice with the first goal of the playoffs, there wasn’t much reason for any nervous energy at all the rest of the way.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner combined for six points, Jack Campbell stopped all 23 shots that he faced, and the Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay in the series opener.

FanDuel Sportsbook had Toronto at -115 to advance to the second round entering last night’s game.

Looking at their updated prices this morning, the Maple Leafs are -205 to win the series.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning are suddenly +164 just to advance to the second round.

Matthews, Marner Lead Maple Leafs To Lopsided Win

If you bet on a big night from Auston Matthews in Game 1, you absolutely cleaned up at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matthews anytime goal cashed at -112.

Matthews to record a powerplay point was +158.

Less than 20 seconds into the third period, Matthews hit Andrei Vasilevskiy with his fifth shot of the night to cash the over on his shots on goal prop at over 4.5.

Eight minutes later, Matthews beat Vasilevskiy for his second of the night and third point of the game.

Matthews to score 2+ goals was +420.

Matthews over 1.5 points was +162.

Meanwhile, Marner wasted little time scoring his first of these playoffs as one of three points on the night.

Marner anytime goal was +176 at FanDuel.

FanDuel had Marner at -122 to record an assist, -260 to record a point and +174 to record a powerplay point.

As for Campbell, he couldn’t have asked for a better start, stopping all 23 shots that he faced in the shutout win.

Campbell to record a shutout was +800 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

He didn’t even have to go over on his saves prop either at 26.5.

As mentioned, Toronto to win the series went from -115 to -205 following the lopsided win in Game 1.

If you think the Maple Leafs will double down with another win in Game 2, then you might look to them at -116 on the money line for Game 2.

If you like the Lightning to earn a split in Toronto, you can find them at -102 to win Game 2 at FanDuel right now.

Kings Steal Game 1 On The Road Versus Oilers

Jonathan Quick made 39 saves as the Los Angeles Kings (+166 ML) upset the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Oilers rallied from down 2-0 and 3-2 to tie it at 3-3, but Phillip Danault scored at the 14:46 mark of the third period, and the Kings held on for the victory in Game 1.

Danault, Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo combined for seven points in the victory.

Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamato both registered a goal and an assist.

Leon Draisaitl also scored a goal for Edmonton in the loss.

If you think the Kings have a good chance to win the series up 1-0, it isn’t too late to jump on them at FanDuel Sportsbook, as they’re now -111 to advance to the second round.

If you think the Oilers bounce back and go on to win the series, you can get them at -108 to win the series.

Husso, Raanta Stand Tall In Game 1 Wins

The St. Louis Blues went with Ville Husso as their starting goaltender for Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild.

He didn’t disappoint, as Husso made 37 saves in a 4-0 shutout win.

Husso to record a shutout was +1000 at FanDuel.

David Perron scored a hat trick and contributed a point on all four goals for St. Louis.

Perron to score a goal was +235 at FanDuel.

Perron to score 2+ goals was +1300.

The Blues took Game 1 as a +108 money line underdog.

Meanwhile, Antti Raanta stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes (-125 ML) beat the Boston Bruins 5-1.

NHL favourites went 2-2 straight up and on the puck line.

The totals also went 2-2.

Heat, Suns Take Care Of Business In Series Openers

The Philadelphia 76ers were always going to be in tough without Joel Embiid in the lineup against the Miami Heat.

Bam Adebayo and company took it right to them in their series opener on Monday night.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo helped the Heat take the Game 1 dub over the 76ers 👏 pic.twitter.com/7GHdkKTacZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 3, 2022

Adebayo led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Heat (-7.5) cruised to a 106-92 win in Game 1.

FanDuel adjusted Miami to win the series from -300 to -560 following the win.

The Heat opened as a nine-point favourite for Game 2.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker went for 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Phoenix Suns (-6) edged out the Dallas Mavericks 121-114.

Phoenix is now -490 to win the series at FanDuel.

The Suns are currently a six-point favourite for Wednesday’s Game 2.