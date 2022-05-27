For the first time since 2006, the Edmonton Oilers are headed back to the Western Conference Finals.

While I was sad to see it go so soon, the Battle of Alberta gave us a little bit of everything.

The Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 last night to win the series 4-1.

After the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup Playoffs history and a very critical and controversial overturned goal call, we got our first overtime of the series last night.

The stage was set for the best player in the game to do his thing.

As is the case more often than not, he didn’t disappoint.

McDavid Sends Oilers To West Finals

Connor McDavid needed just five minutes to end the Battle of Alberta in overtime.

The Oilers’ captain became the second player in franchise history to score a series-clinching overtime goal in a playoff game against the Flames.

McDavid anytime goal scorer was +134 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

McDavid to score and Edmonton to win was +340.

McDavid ends it in OT to send the Oilers to the Western Conference Final! pic.twitter.com/ew169B2dMx — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl registered four assists in the win.

Despite playing through an ankle injury, Draisaitl is tied with McDavid for the league lead with 26 points in 12 games.

Draisaitl playing on “one ankle” had 17 points in a 5 game series. That’s insane!!! #stanleycup — Eric Cohen (@realEricCohen) May 27, 2022

Zach Hyman’s anytime goalscorer prop cashed again as he finished with a goal and two assists.

Connor McDavid buries the OT winner, Edmonton is moving on! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Oi4seunHwB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 27, 2022

The Oilers will face either the Colorado Avalanche or the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final.

At the start of the playoffs, Colorado was +320 to win the Stanley Cup, Edmonton was +1600 and St. Louis was +2100.

Looking at the updated odds at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, the Avalanche are +140, the Oilers are +550 and the Blues are +3000 to win it all.

While Edmonton won the series in five games, Flames’ fans were still furious about the way Game 5 ended.

Did Blake Coleman kick the puck in? TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to discuss. pic.twitter.com/St3FCjmhpy — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 27, 2022

As far as I’m concerned, they had every right to be.

The decision to overturn the call on the ice after Blake Coleman appeared to give Calgary a 5-4 lead with 5:57 left in the third period completely changed the complexion of last night’s game.

From @salimvalji: The post-game #BattleOfAlberta conversation was equal parts McDavid’s brilliance and the disallowed goal by Blake Coleman that would have given the #Flames the lead with just under six minutes left in regulation - https://t.co/2aSGPMIleY#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/XztIAA2w2g — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 27, 2022

The Oilers were clearly the better team in three of the five games, but last night wasn’t one of them.

If the goal stood and Edmonton went on to win the series anyway, then it’s a different story.

Instead, it will be the reversal that led to McDavid’s overtime winner that will be talked about for years to come.

Hurricanes Remain Perfect On Home Ice

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 last night to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Carolina improved to 7-0 on home ice this postseason.

There's nothing finer than a postgame Surge in Carolina pic.twitter.com/zWBXFooICL — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 27, 2022

Per NHL stats, the Hurricanes are just the third team in the past decade to open their playoff run with seven consecutive wins on home ice.

Vincent Trocheck, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina.

Antti Raanta needed just 16 saves to earn the victory.

🚨 The Hurricanes (-156 ML) beat the Rangers 3-1 to take a 3-2 series lead!



The home team has won each of Carolina's 12 games so far in these playoffs, matching an NHL record! 💰 pic.twitter.com/zOd4SeQbTU — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 27, 2022

While the Hurricanes are perfect on home ice, they still haven’t won a game on the road this postseason at 0-5.

Carolina is a pick’em to win Game 6 in New York and -450 to win the series.

The Rangers are +340 to win the next two and advance.

Warriors Punch Ticket To NBA Finals

For the sixth time in eight years, the Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals.

The Warriors punched their ticket with a 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 last night to win the series 4-1.

The Warriors have now won 18 straight series against the Western Conference.



That is the longest series win streak vs a team's own conference in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/YrECDwSaUW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2022

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 32 points.

Thompson to score 30+ points was +900 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State remains the favourite to win the title at FanDuel, with the championship odds shifting from -150 to -160 following last night’s win.

We could find out who the Warriors will play in the NBA Finals as early as tonight, as the Boston Celtics look to close out the Miami Heat on their home floor.

Boston is an 8.5-point favourite for Game 6.

That's six conference titles for the Warriors in eight seasons: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2022 West champs. Game 1 of the Finals will be on June 2 in San Francisco against either the Celtics or Heat. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 27, 2022

The Celtics are -1400 to win the series and +140 to win the title right now.

Miami is +800 to win the series and +3000 to win the championship.