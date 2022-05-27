2m ago
Morning Coffee: McDavid Sends Oilers To Western Conference Finals
For the first time since 2006, the Edmonton Oilers are headed back to the Western Conference Finals. While I was sad to see it go so soon, the Battle of Alberta gave us a little bit of everything. Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, May 27th, 2022.
McDavid OT winner sends Oilers to WCF, but disallowed Coleman goal looms large
For the first time since 2006, the Edmonton Oilers are headed back to the Western Conference Finals.
While I was sad to see it go so soon, the Battle of Alberta gave us a little bit of everything.
The Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 last night to win the series 4-1.
After the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup Playoffs history and a very critical and controversial overturned goal call, we got our first overtime of the series last night.
The stage was set for the best player in the game to do his thing.
As is the case more often than not, he didn’t disappoint.
Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, May 27th, 2022.
McDavid Sends Oilers To West Finals
Connor McDavid needed just five minutes to end the Battle of Alberta in overtime.
The Oilers’ captain became the second player in franchise history to score a series-clinching overtime goal in a playoff game against the Flames.
McDavid anytime goal scorer was +134 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
McDavid to score and Edmonton to win was +340.
Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl registered four assists in the win.
Despite playing through an ankle injury, Draisaitl is tied with McDavid for the league lead with 26 points in 12 games.
Zach Hyman’s anytime goalscorer prop cashed again as he finished with a goal and two assists.
The Oilers will face either the Colorado Avalanche or the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final.
At the start of the playoffs, Colorado was +320 to win the Stanley Cup, Edmonton was +1600 and St. Louis was +2100.
Looking at the updated odds at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning, the Avalanche are +140, the Oilers are +550 and the Blues are +3000 to win it all.
While Edmonton won the series in five games, Flames’ fans were still furious about the way Game 5 ended.
As far as I’m concerned, they had every right to be.
The decision to overturn the call on the ice after Blake Coleman appeared to give Calgary a 5-4 lead with 5:57 left in the third period completely changed the complexion of last night’s game.
The Oilers were clearly the better team in three of the five games, but last night wasn’t one of them.
If the goal stood and Edmonton went on to win the series anyway, then it’s a different story.
Instead, it will be the reversal that led to McDavid’s overtime winner that will be talked about for years to come.
Hurricanes Remain Perfect On Home Ice
The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 last night to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series.
Carolina improved to 7-0 on home ice this postseason.
Per NHL stats, the Hurricanes are just the third team in the past decade to open their playoff run with seven consecutive wins on home ice.
Vincent Trocheck, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina.
Antti Raanta needed just 16 saves to earn the victory.
While the Hurricanes are perfect on home ice, they still haven’t won a game on the road this postseason at 0-5.
Carolina is a pick’em to win Game 6 in New York and -450 to win the series.
The Rangers are +340 to win the next two and advance.
Warriors Punch Ticket To NBA Finals
For the sixth time in eight years, the Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals.
The Warriors punched their ticket with a 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 last night to win the series 4-1.
Klay Thompson scored a game-high 32 points.
Thompson to score 30+ points was +900 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State remains the favourite to win the title at FanDuel, with the championship odds shifting from -150 to -160 following last night’s win.
We could find out who the Warriors will play in the NBA Finals as early as tonight, as the Boston Celtics look to close out the Miami Heat on their home floor.
Boston is an 8.5-point favourite for Game 6.
The Celtics are -1400 to win the series and +140 to win the title right now.
Miami is +800 to win the series and +3000 to win the championship.