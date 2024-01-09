Morning Coffee: Michigan dominates in CFP National Championship win

The Michigan Wolverines are National Champions.

Congratulations to my good friend “The Big E” Eric Cohen and every other Wolverines fans who stayed up late to celebrate Michigan’s first unanimous national title win since 1948.

The top-ranked Wolverines set a national championship record with 303 rushing yards in a 34-13 win over No. 2 Washington to complete a perfect season.

Michigan is just the sixth team in major NCAA football history to go 15-0 or better, setting the all-time Big Ten record for the most wins in a season.

The Wolverines capped off an absolutely dominant run with arguably their most impressive effort of the year, covering easily as a 4.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

As somebody who jumped on the wagon and bet on Michigan to win and cover, it didn’t very long after kick-off to realize that I was definitely on the right side of what turned out to be a lopsided finale.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 9th, 2024.

Michigan Dominates In CFP National Championship Win

The Wolverines were able to do whatever they wanted on the ground in last night’s 21-point win.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 238 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the second pair of teammates ever to finish with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a BCS or CFP title game.

Blake Corum has now scored a rushing TD in 26 straight games that he's completed👏 pic.twitter.com/DZiQ16V590 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2024

Corum anytime touchdown was -390 at FanDuel!

Michigan’s 303 rushing yards was two more than the Huskies’ 301 total yards in the game.

The Wolverines averaged a ridiculous 7.97 yards per carry in the victory.

Looking at the bigger picture, the dominant win capped off an absolutely dominant season by the national champions.

WHAT A YEAR for Michigan. In the age of high flying offenses, Michigan won with DEFENSE and PHYSICALITY at the line of scrimmage. Michigan showed that no matter how much the game changes DOMINATING in the trenches will always last the test of time. Congrats to the National Champs https://t.co/5qfa2eWmUX — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2024

Michigan won 11 games by 20 or more points.

The Wolverines led at half-time of every single game this season, becoming the first national champion to accomplish that feat since the Miami Hurricanes in 2001.

To everyone that doubted us. To everyone that went against us. To everyone who didn't think we could do what we just did. We have one word for you...



Bet.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/21Nl5GGllB — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 9, 2024

With plenty of unknowns surrounding what’s next for the program, Michigan opened as the fifth choice to win the College Football Playoff National Championship next season at 10-to-1 odds.

Georgia is the favourite at +350.

Alabama is the second choice at +550.

Ohio State (+750) and Texas (+850) round out the list of teams ahead of Michigan in the national title futures market at FanDuel this morning.

For Wolverines fans, none of that matters right now.

Michigan is the national champion.

Early Moves For NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

We are four days away from kick-off of the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

Apparently, bettors aren’t expecting a lot of scoring in Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Buffalo it's the wind that is the biggest problem. While Saturday winds are much stronger (gusts to 50mph?!?), it's still at least breezy by Sunday afternoon. Models have wind gusts over 30mph, with a temp in the 20s and a chance for snow showers. All in all, pretty nasty… pic.twitter.com/LQJFiEPFrR — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) January 8, 2024

The total for that AFC Wild Card match-up opened at 40.5, but has since been bet all the way down to 35.5 at FanDuel.

Since 2019, all four meetings between the Bills and Steelers have gone under the total.

In Week 14, when the Bills were 7-6, Tony Romo predicted that they would win out and play a home playoff game...



This week, the 2-seed @BuffaloBills will host the Steelers on CBS 🔮🤯 pic.twitter.com/bTvEPqhXts — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2024

The over went 5-1 in the Super Wild Card Weekend last year.

Prior to that, the under had gone 30-14 on Wild Card weekend dating back to 2012.

Meanwhile, the total for Sunday’s NFC showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers has climbed from 49 to 50.5.

“Defensively the Packers don’t have enough to stop Dak & CeeDee.”@RSherman_25 appears to be siding with Skip’s Cowboys in their first playoff game 👀 pic.twitter.com/iKTpo0SVop — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 8, 2024

For Saturday’s AFC clash between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, the total has ticked up from 43.5 to 44.5 at FanDuel.

In terms of the spreads, the Detroit Lions moved from -3 to -3.5 at FanDuel over the past 24 hours.

Lions fans have been waiting for this for 3 decades...@PSchrags on all of the personal storylines going into this @Rams - @Lions Wild Card matchup pic.twitter.com/bZdID4HJ1f — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 8, 2024

We’ll be locked in on the NFL over the next couple of days as we get set for the Super Wild Card weekend.

My hope is to have a write up on my first FanDuel Best Bet for this weekend in Wednesday morning’s column.