Not all wins in sports betting are created equal.

There was no better example of that than Bam Adebayo on Wednesday night.

With the Denver Nuggets leading by 12 and less than 24 seconds remaining in the game, Denver centre Nikola Jokic was fine to dribble out the clock.

With nine seconds left, Jokic dropped the ball to acknowledge and shake the hand of Adebayo. The Heat centre dapped up Jokic and looked down and picked up the ball.

While the play had no impact on the game, there were still three seconds left. He took the ball and chucked up a half-court shot after time expired.

Steal.

Anyone who took the -280 number on Adebayo to record one or more steals on Wednesday was rewarded with an all-time bailout for the win.

It’s also another reminder myself and everyone else that stats are awesome, but they don’t tell the full story.

Next time you see someone clearing a certain number x number of times, just remember that weird stuff happens, and at the end of the day, stats are just stats.

This is your Morning Coffee for Thursday, March 14.

MacKinnon and McDavid have big nights

When I tucked myself into bed last night, I was expecting to wake up and write about a dominant win for the Vancouver Canucks over the Colorado Avalanche.

Instead, I woke up to a 4-3 Avs’ win.

Colorado scored four straight goals to flip the script, with Nathan MacKinnon scoring one and assisting on the game-winning goal.

MacKinnon extended his point streak to 13 games and saw his odds to win the Hart again shorten.

On Feb. 27 he was +230 to win the award. By this week Monday, he was +100. Now, after his fifth straight multi-point game, he is -185.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers beat up the Washington Capitals in a 7-2 win.

McDavid had two assists and a goal, bringing his season point total to 107.

With three games in hand, McDavid trails MacKinnon by nine points and is +350 to win the Hart. No other players are shorter than +750.

Villanova avoids a scare

The Villanova Wildcats men’s basketball team wasn’t supposed to sweat Wednesday night.

They were 24-point favourites over the DePaul Blue Demons in the opening round of the Big East Tournament.

DePaul entered the game on a 20-game losing streak. With just over one minute to play, they led by two points, and if it weren’t for a Justin Moore three-pointer with eight seconds left, this game would’ve been the lead of this column.

It was almost an all-time upset. Instead, the Wildcats escaped with the narrowest of margins and are back in action tonight as +4.5-point underdogs to Marquette.

The Wildcats are +1700 to win the Big East tournament and are +170000 to win the national championship.

Rory off to hot start at the Players Championship

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2024 Players Championship.

The 34-year-old opened his round on Thursday with three birdies on his opening three holes. At the time of this writing, he has 21 feet for birdie on his fourth hole.

After closing at +1400 to win the event, McIlroy is already down to +600 live on FanDuel.

You can watch Rory and other golfers in the opening round live from TPC Sawgrass on TSN+, with main feed and featured group coverage.