Naylor: 'Gamer' Rourke showed he doesn't need 'A' game to win

Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions did it again last night.

If you’ve bet on the Lions either straight up or against the spread this season, you haven’t lost yet.

In his toughest test so far, Rourke responded with 359 passing yards and two touchdown passes in a 34-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday Night Football.

He also ran for 87 yards and a score.

If you didn’t see this coming, you aren’t alone.

Heading into Week 1, BC had the lowest season win total in the CFL at FanDuel at over/under 6.5.

With another win and cover last night, the Lions are now 3-0 straight up and against the spread.

BC has played three games and is already almost halfway to hitting the over on its season win total.

All of a sudden, it isn’t just Lions fans that want to see their team in action.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, July 1st, 2022.

Rourke, Lions Still Perfect SU & ATS

For the first time this season, the Lions were faced with some adversity in Week 4.

Playing a desperate opponent that was coming off a bye, on the road, and on a short week after playing Saturday night, BC was ready to go from the opening kick-off.

On their second possession of the game, Rourke ran for a 50-yard touchdown.

What a start for the Lions (-1.5)! 💪🏻



pic.twitter.com/vUgXKCYAFx — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 30, 2022

Despite a couple of turnovers, the Lions scored at least 34 points for the third game in a row, and their defence did just enough to hang on for the win and cover the closing line.

BC opened -3 but closed -1.5 at FanDuel.

The total also soared over 47.5 with 65 combined points.

Over 47.5 cashes in the 3rd quarter! 💰



That’s a 7-1 run betting the CFL! 🔥#gamblingtwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/6kyiEdBh47 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) July 1, 2022

Rourke added another chapter to his remarkable start to the season with 447 total yards and three touchdowns.

.@nathan_rourke was dialed in after throwing his 2nd pick, going 10/11, 208 yards & 1 TD to finish the game @CFLonTSN — Jon Perlberg (@jonperlberg) July 1, 2022

Keon Hatcher finished with seven receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown.

James Butler had 129 scrimmage yards and two scores.

From @KateBeirness, @DavisSanchez, @TSNDaveNaylor & @MiltStegallTSN: Breaking down another brilliant performance by young Lions 🇨🇦 quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was able to lead B.C. to a win against a challenging Redblacks defence - https://t.co/nugaiFPFT5#CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/QJfxO9c2gz — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) July 1, 2022

While BC improved to 3-0, Ottawa fell to 0-3 this season.

It won’t get any easier for the Redblacks, either.

The Ottawa Redblacks just gave the betting public a nice lesson as to why it’s important to jump on lines early. — Evan Render (@evanrender) July 1, 2022

Next week, they have to travel across the country to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Lions will return home to face the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers next Saturday night in what will be the most highly anticipated showdown of the season so far.

Get your popcorn ready.

Friday Night Football Best Bet

Desperation will be a theme for both teams heading into Friday Night Football this week.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks are both staring down 0-4 starts.

Only one of those teams can escape Week 4 with a win.

The Elks made headlines yesterday when they announced they will turn to rookie quarterback Tre Ford.

🚨 It's Tre time. 🚨



Tre Ford is listed as starting QB for @GoElks heading into their Week 4 matchup in Hamilton.



🗞️: https://t.co/nLPeBKY8xj#CFL pic.twitter.com/ExyW4XUY7b — CFL (@CFL) June 30, 2022

Less than two months after they made him the eighth overall pick in this year’s CFL Draft, the Elks will turn to the 24-year-old Ford to lead them to their first win of the season.

That won’t be an easy task on the road in a hostile environment against an opponent that will be playing with a strong sense of urgency.

Only Rourke has thrown for more passing yards than Dane Evans entering tonight’s game, and the Tiger-Cats defence showed some positive flashes in last week’s loss to the Blue Bombers.

While it’s great to see another young Canadian quarterback make his first start in the CFL, I jumped on Hamilton -6.5 at FanDuel as my best bet for Week 4 during yesterday’s TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show.

Nathan Rourke and the Lions will try to stay perfect tonight as the week kicks off in Ottawa! @FarhanLaljiTSN, @Aaron_Korolnek and @realEricCohen join @DomPadulaEDGE to share their best bets for the week!https://t.co/TnnDLiiskq — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 30, 2022

Only Winnipeg had a higher projected win total than the Tiger-Cats at FanDuel entering Week 1, and for as bad as things have been for Hamilton through the first three weeks, they still have enough talent to take care of business at home against a rookie quarterback making his first career start.

What’s Next For Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

It didn’t take long for bettors to react to speculation for where he will end up next.

The Suns were +1000 to win the NBA title this morning at @FanDuel.



Phoenix is now +650 to win it all. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sZrd1rRfSO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 30, 2022

The Phoenix Suns, which opened the day at +1000 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel, emerged as a co-favourite to win the title at +600 after it was reported that the Suns were among Durant’s preferred trade destinations.

The Miami Heat – another team reportedly on Durant’s list of preferred trade destinations – went from +1400 to +900 to win the championship at FanDuel.

Late last night, Phoenix and Golden State Warriors were co-favourites to win the title at +600 at FanDuel.

Looking at the updated NBA championship odds this morning, the Suns, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are co-favourites to win the title at +600, followed by the Warriors at +650 and the Los Angeles Clippers at +700.

While we don’t know where Durant will end up, we do know that speculation alone forced the betting markets to make adjustments.

It will be interesting to see where Durant ends up and whether or not the eventual trade is in line with any of the movement that we saw at FanDuel over the past 24 hours.