The 2020 NBA Draft is here.

The NBA off-season got off to a fun start on Monday with some big-name trades and reports that the biggest name on the market could be on the move very soon, with James Harden reportedly wanting out of Houston.

While Tuesday was relatively quiet, things are bound to pick up again today with the draft set to go this evening.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020.

NBA Draft Preps

A year ago, there was no doubt that Zion Williamson was the obvious No. 1 pick for the 2019 NBA Draft. The outlook is much less predictable heading into this year’s draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the clock with the first-overall pick.

However, that top selection has been traded four times since 1980, so there is no guarantee that Minnesota stays put at No. 1.

Entering this week, LaMelo Ball was the odds-on favourite to be the first selection at -200 odds. As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards jumped over Ball to become the betting favourite to go No. 1 at -130 odds with Ball as the second choice at +100.

Memphis centre James Wiseman (+650) is the third choice to be the first-overall pick.

After that, there is a major drop off in the odds, with Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija as the fourth choice to be selected first overall at +7500 odds.

You can catch the draft tonight on TSN1 and TSN4 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET /4:30 p.m. PT.

Welcome to NFL Week 11

It’s already Week 11 in the NFL.

‘The Big E’ Eric Cohen provided us with our first look at the lines for this week’s action.

Market Insights: NFL Week 11 The Seahawks and Cardinals will meet in prime time for the second time this season when they clash on Thursday Night Football on TSN. While Arizona took the first meeting, it's Seattle that is the slight favourite at home for the rematch. 'The Big E' Eric Cohen takes a look at the early lines for Week 11 in the NFL.

The week begins with the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Seattle opened -3.5, but the number has shifted slightly to -3.

Since the start of last season, Arizona is 12-4-2 against the spread as a betting underdog.

ESPN’s NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky told us why he thinks the Cardinals will have the edge again in the rematch.

Who has the advantage on Thursday night between the Cardinals and Seahawks? Laura Rutledge and Dan Orlovsky break down the Thursday night matchup between the Cardinals and Seahawks and who has the advantage.

That divisional showdown will help make the NFC playoff picture a little clearer.

With three teams tied at 6-3 atop the NFC West, the Cardinals, Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams clearly have the toughest road to the top seed in the NFC since they have to go through one another.

TSN NFL analyst Davis Sanchez explained why the Green Bay Packers have the easiest road to the No. 1 seed in the NFC in the latest edition of Pump The Brakes.

Pump the Brakes: Week 11 There is a cluster of contending teams near the top of the NFC entering Week 11. TSN NFL analyst Davis Sanchez joins SportsCentre's Darren Dutchyshen to Pump the Brakes on any of those teams keeping up with the Packers down the final stretch as they compete for the NFC's top seed and a first round bye.

As for an early lean of my own, I’m staring down the Rams at +3.5 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The Los Angeles defence has been one of the best in the NFL with the exception of six quarters of poor play – a loss to the Buffalo Bills and the first half of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The pressure Aaron Donald and company should be able to generate against Tom Brady will help slow down the Buccaneers offence.

On the other side of the ball, I think Sean McVay will install a game plan to get the football out of Jared Goff’s hands quickly and consistently in order to move down the field efficiently and put up enough points to keep this game close.

I’ll take the Rams +3.5 and see if that number moves throughout the week.