LeBron James dropped 30 points with 12 rebounds and five assists against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers still lost by seven.

With Anthony Davis sidelined for L.A., Russell Westbrook shot 1-for-11 from the paint before being benched late and, just in case you were wondering, Carmelo Anthony was the only other player on the floor for at least 30 minutes for the Lakers in the 111-104 loss.

It didn’t take an NBA expert to recognize that the Lakers didn’t deserve to be the second choice to win the title at +400 at the start of the season, regardless of how much LeBron has left in the tank.

As of this morning, the Lakers are now the sixth choice to win the title at +1300.

While L.A.’s struggles continued, the big story in the NBA on Wednesday night was the performance of a couple of MVP contenders, and the corresponding movement we saw in the NBA MVP futures market.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday Jan. 20, 2022.

NBA MVP Futures Movement

Joel Embiid could be found as high as 50-to-1 to win NBA regular-season MVP as recently as Monday afternoon.

As of this morning, he’s +750 to win that award.

Embiid scored a game-high 50 points with 12 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers (-11.5) beat the Orlando Magic 123-110 on Wednesday night.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



A monster 50 point game by Joel Embiid powers the @sixers to victory! He joins Anthony Davis as the only NBA players to log 50+ points, 10+ rebounds and 3+ blocks in a game.



Joel Embiid: 50 PTS, 12 REB, 1 STL, 3 BLK

Tobias Harris: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/Kj8Y1aJBlY — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2022

The 76ers’ big man became the third player in franchise history with multiple 50-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Embiid has led all players in scoring in 14 straight games, which is the longest streak within a single season in franchise history.

Joel Embiid had 50 points and 12 rebounds in 27:03.



That's the fewest minutes played in a 50-point, 10-rebound game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55).



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/qk4fROCWtT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic could be found as high as +1500 to win NBA MVP last week.

After leading the Denver Nuggets to a 130-128 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers with a game-high 49 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on Wednesday night, Jokic is now +500 to win the award.

Nikola Jokic tonight:



49 PTS

14 REB

10 AST

16-25 FG



Who’s the best center in the NBA? Jokic or Embiid? pic.twitter.com/b7vW6VY1ua — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 20, 2022

In terms of being the most valuable player to his team, check out this stat: The Nuggets have posted a +262 with Jokic on the floor and -217 when he is off the floor.

That’s a remarkable split.

With Stephen Curry struggling and Kevin Durant sidelined with an injury, suddenly Jokic and Embiid are in the MVP conversation again.

Remember, those two big men finished 1-2 in MVP voting last season, with Jokic ultimately winning the award.

Right now, Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jokic and Embiid are the top four choices to win MVP.

Ja Morant is the fifth choice at +1400. Durant is right outside the top-five at +2400.

NFL divisional round player prop recommendation

We got our first look at some player props for the NFL Divisional Round over the past 24 hours.

As expected, it didn’t take me long to find a number that I love.

I bet on Josh Allen to go over 48.5 rushing yards.

One of my biggest takeaways from Saturday’s win over the New England Patriots was how willing Allen was to take off and run early in the game, and how dangerous it made the Buffalo offence.

Josh Allen tonight:



-Had more TDs (5) than incompletions (4).



-Became the first player in #NFL history with 5 passing TDs, an 80% completion percentage & and 50+ rush yards.



-First QB in #NFL playoff history to throw for 300 yards, 5 TDs and run for 60+ yards. pic.twitter.com/OEbvXpna0L — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 16, 2022

The Bills’ MVP candidate averaged 11.0 yards per carry for 66 rushing yards on six attempts in the 47-17 win.

It was Allen’s fourth straight game with 63 rushing yards or more.

He’s averaged 68.5 rushing yards over his past four games dating back to the regular season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has done an excellent job taking advantage of Allen’s mobility with his creative play calling, and there is no doubt he will have a special package in place to attack a Chiefs’ defence that can be gashed on the ground.

Looking back at Buffalo’s first meeting against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen ran the ball 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.

With the stakes that much higher this time around on the road in a hostile environment, I think Allen will be that much more aggressive using his legs to break off some big gains on the ground and go for over 48.5 rushing yards.