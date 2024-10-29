Morning Coffee: New York teams shutout in historic sports equinox

For the fans that love to bet on sports for entertainment, a Sports Equinox is the ultimate buffet experience.

Unfortunately for baseball, football, basketball, and soccer fans in New York, there wasn’t any reason for celebration during Monday’s Sports Equinox.

Freddie Freeman homered again as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the World Series.

The Dodgers are the first team to lead a World Series 3-0 since the San Francisco Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Teams that lead 3-0 in a best-of-seven World Series are a combined 24-0 all-time.

21 of those 24 teams that went up 3-0 went on to sweep.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the New York Giants, New York Knicks, and New York City FC all lost on Monday as well.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday October 29th, 2024.

New York Teams Shutout In Historic Sports Equinox

The Dodgers are one win away from their eighth title in franchise history.

They can clinch a championship tonight with another win as a +122 moneyline underdog in Game 4 tonight.

For the Yankees, pulling off an unprecedented comeback begins with securing that first victory tonight.

If they fall short tonight, the Dodgers will celebrate a championship with Freeman earning World Series MVP after a brilliant performance in the first three games.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what happens next with the NFL teams based in the New York area.

The Giants fell to 2-6 with an ugly 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The Jets already sit at 2-6 following five straight losses.

Interestingly, the Jets are a 1.5-point favourite for this week’s game against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

It isn’t often that we see a 2-6 team listed as the betting favourite against a 6-2 team, but that’s a testament to the type of season that it has been for the J-E-T-S.

We’re on to Week 9 in the NFL following another 3-0 sweep with the Monday Night Football bets, including the Same Game Parlay featured in this column.

With 48 hours to go before we kick off Week 9, it only makes sense to feature a FanDuel Best Bet in this column for another loaded sports slate that you can watch live tonight on TSN and TSN+.

Tonight’s TSN schedule features a pair of NHL games, a pair of NBA games, the MLS playoffs, and an NCAA football game.

It isn’t a Sports Equinox, but you can find a little bit of everything across the network tonight.

For my FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay+ featuring a pair of NBA games you can watch on TSN tonight.

First up, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks in a match-up that will feature two of the top five choices to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel in Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota is currently a five-point favourite at FanDuel, while the focus will be on the MVP candidates, I think another star has the potential to steal the show.

In two games against the Timberwolves last season, Kyrie Irving averaged 35.5 points per game.

He’s averaged 20.0 points through the first three games of this season and his points prop at FanDuel is currently over/under 21.5 points.

I’ll lock in Irving to score 15+ points as the first leg of my SGP+ for tonight’s games.

The second leg of this SGP+ is Buddy Hield 10+ points for the Golden State Warriors in the late game against the New Orleans Pelicans on TSN.

Hield has averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his first three games with the Warriors.

After scoring 22 and 27 in his first two games, he was held to just eight points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers – but that was on 3-of-14 from the field.

With Steph Curry out and Andrew Wiggins questionable with a back injury, Golden State will need Hield to step up with a big offensive performance against the Pelicans.

A bigger role and the home crowd should lead to a strong performance from Hield, who is currently the sixth choice to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award at +1400.

I’ll take Hield 10+ points as the second leg of my SGP+.

Finally, let’s finish off the SGP+ with the Los Angeles Kings to beat the San Jose Sharks in the late NHL game.

The Sharks are coming off an epic comeback win over the Utah Hockey Team last night.

San Jose trailed 4-1 in the third period, then rallied to beat Utah in overtime as a +215 moneyline underdog.

As impressive as it was, the Sharks are still just 1-7-2 and now they will have to host the Kings on short rest just 24 hours after securing their first victory of the season.

LA is the far superior team and with the rest advantage I’m banking on Anze Kopitar and company to take care of business on the short trip to San Jose tonight.

Give me the Kings to win outright as my final SGP+ leg.

To recap, I’ve got Irving 15+ points, Hield 10+ points, and the LA Kings – not the Sacramento Kings – to win outright as an SGP+ at +100 odds.

The FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s NBA/NHL slate is locked in.

