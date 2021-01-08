The NFL playoffs are set to kick off on Saturday afternoon when the Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts in the opening game of Wild Card weekend.

Betting favourites went 172-79-1 in the regular season, which is the highest number of wins by favourites in a season since 2017.

Will we see that trend continue in the postseason?

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Jan. 8, 2020.

Playoff Predictions

Whether the favourites can keep on rolling in the playoffs is a legitimate question considering what we saw in the playoffs over the past two seasons.

Multiple betting underdogs have won outright in the Wild Card round in each of the past three years, including a 6-2 record over the past two seasons.

So which underdog is most likely to pull off the upset this weekend?

I’ll take the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are the smallest underdog on the board for Wild Card weekend at +3.5, so this pick shouldn’t be a surprise.

For as good as the Baltimore Ravens looked to close out the season, I still don’t think they are nearly as explosive on offence as they were when they lost to this Tennessee team last season, and their lack of a consistent passing game will be a problem once again.

Baltimore leads the NFL in expected points added via its rushing offence. The Titans rank second in that department.

Both of these teams will lean heavily on their ground games, which should help keep this game close and keep the clock moving.

Tennessee is very capable of the outright upset as a home underdog.

I’ll take the Titans as my upset pick for the Wild Card round.

As for a Super Bowl prediction, I’ll stick with the favourites and take the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs are still the best team in the NFL and will benefit from a bye, home-field advantage, and a relatively healthy roster heading into the playoffs.

Green Bay also gets the benefit of a first-round bye and home- field advantage in an environment that should actually give them an added edge against NFC opponents that are accustomed to playing in either domes or warm weather venues.

While I’d consider a game between the Packers and New Orleans Saints at a neutral venue essentially a toss-up, I’ll give Green Bay the edge if they were to meet thanks to home-field advantage, an added week of rest and a healthy roster entering the most important time of the year.

The Packers make it all the way to the Super Bowl, but eventually bow out to the Chiefs in a high scoring affair.

Super Bowl Prediction: Kansas City 38, Green Bay 35

Mets Acquire Lindor, Carrasco In Blockbuster

The New York Mets acquired all-star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Thursday.

After the trade, the Mets odds to win the World Series moved from +1600 to +1300.

New York actually opened at +3500 to win it all. A lot has changed since then.

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+425), San Diego Padres (+900) and Atlanta Braves (+1100) have shorter odds to win it all in the National League.