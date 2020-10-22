Week 7 of the NFL season arrives tonight with an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

While the Eagles sit at 1-4, they still have a chance to move into the division lead with a win.

In fact, ESPN’s Football Power Index projects Philadelphia to win the NFC East with a 6-9-1 record this season.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Oct. 22, 2020.

Thursday Night Football

The Eagles opened as a 6.5-point favourite against the Giants, but that line has since moved to -4.5.

That likely has something to do with Philadelphia’s extensive injury report, which doesn’t even include players that have already been placed on IR.

While it’s been a struggle all season for Carson Wentz and company, they did beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 and then played both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens tough in each of the past two weeks.

The Eagles would have to go 5-5 the rest of the way just to finish 6-9-1.

They certainly can’t afford to concede any games within the division, especially at home against the Giants.

Daniel Jones has been held to three touchdown passes this season, which makes this a golden opportunity for Philadelphia to get back in the win column.

For those that are wondering, the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

Rays Even The Series

The Tampa Bay Rays (+125) beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 to even the World Series at 1-1 on Wednesday night.

The over has hit in each of the first two games of the series.

Brandon Lowe became the first player in World Series history with two opposite-field home runs in a single game, powering Tampa Bay to the victory with three RBI.

Lowe had not hit an opposite-field home run all season.

The Dodgers, after opening the Fall Classic as a -210 favourite and moving to -385 after a Game 1 win, are back down to -200 to win the series.

The Rays are still a +160 underdog to win it all.

Thursday will be an off day with Game 3 scheduled for Friday night.

Walker Buehler will get the nod for Los Angeles in that one opposite Charlie Morton for Tampa Bay.

Morton is 5-0 with a 0.70 ERA in five postseason starts for the Rays, which is the best ERA through five playoff starts with a team since it became an official stat all the way back in 1913.

Still, the Dodgers are a -155 favourite to win Game 3 with Buehler, who has a 1.89 ERA this postseason.

Champions League Shocker

Real Madrid dropped its UEFA Champions League opener in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Shakhtar, missing 10 of its first-team players due to COVID-19, cashed in as a +1500 underdog.

The outbreak was so bad that officials reportedly considered calling the match off, only for Shakhtar to go on to pull off the shocking upset.

It was Real Madrid’s first ever Matchday 1 home loss in the Champions League.

Finding Value For UFC 254

The countdown to UFC 254 continues ahead of one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year on Saturday.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (-335) is set to battle interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (+235) in a title unification main event.

While that’s a chalky line, Aaron Bronsteter broke down an alternative option that could be the better value for anyone who wants to back Nurmagomedov on Saturday.

A Mighty Favourite

The third and final leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown goes this Saturday with the $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes.

Mighty Heart, which is a mighty favourite at 1-1 odds, will attempt to complete the historic Canadian Triple Crown sweep.

Brodie Lawson and Jason Portuondo discussed Mighty Heart’s chances ahead of Saturday’s race.

