The New York Rangers are four wins away from becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winner to reach the Stanley Cup Final in more than a decade.

To get there, they’ll need to get past the defending Eastern Conference champions.

The Rangers and Florida Panthers will clash in a true battle of the best in the East.

New York registered three more wins and one more point than the Dallas Stars atop the NHL regular season standings.

Florida finished just three points back of the Rangers as the Atlantic Division champions.

While New York finished with the most points in the NHL during the regular season, the blue shirts will be an underdog for the second consecutive playoff series.

New York opened as a +126 underdog in the second round before eventually beating the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

This time around, the Rangers opened -102 and have since been bet up to +122 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will be a favourite for the third consecutive series after taking care of business against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins in each of the first two rounds.

I penciled in Florida as my Eastern Conference champion at the start of the playoffs.

While I’m convinced it could go either way, I’m sticking with the Panthers to win this series and reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

I’ve also already locked in a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024.

NHL East Finals Odds On The Move At FanDuel

The Panthers opened at -118 to win the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to the traders at FanDuel, 74 per cent of the bets and 63 per cent of the handle is on the Rangers to win the series.

Despite the heavy action on New York, the number has moved in Florida’s direction from -118 to -146.

Game 1 at MSG is currently a pick’em at FanDuel.

The Panthers have averaged 3.55 goals per game so far this postseason – the highest mark of any Eastern Conference team.

That number is even more impressive when you consider the fact that Florida has been held to a total of five goals in the first period this postseason.

That’s the worst mark of any team to play at least 10 playoff games since the 2021 New York Islanders scored eight first-period goals in 19 games during their run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Plus, the Panthers finished their second round series versus Boston going 0-for-10 on the power play from Game 4 through Game 6.

Despite the slow offensive starts and the recent lack of power play success, only the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche have registered a higher goals per game than Florida this postseason.

Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky has stepped up for the Panthers at the other end of the ice in these playoffs.

Shesterkin’s .937 career playoff save percentage at Madison Square Garden is the highest of any goalie to play at least five games in that arena.

In fact, it’s the second-best playoff save percentage of any goaltender with at least 15 games in any arena behind the .942 save percentage Tim Thomas posted for the Bruins at the TD Garden.

Shesterkin has allowed three goals or fewer in 17 straight home playoff games.

The Rangers do get the benefit of home-ice advantage, and they are 4-1 on home ice so far this postseason.

While I’m sticking with the Panthers as my pick to win the Eastern Conference, I believe this series could go either way.

At the start of the playoffs, I picked Dallas to beat Florida in the Stanley Cup Final.

I locked in the Stars to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final in Tuesday morning’s column.

I’m not about to blink now.

As for a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, regular readers will recognize the approach I’m taking to tonight’s series opener.

I’ll lock in Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal and Carter Verhaeghe 2+ shots on goal at -134 odds.

Reinhart scored four goals in three regular-season games versus New York.

While his scoring average is down compared to the regular season, it’s not for a lack of trying.

Reinhart leads the Panthers with 4.36 shots on 7.72 shot attempts per game in these playoffs.

He registered at least three shots on goal in each of Florida’s first 10 games this postseason before he was held to two shots on goal in Game 6 versus Boston.

Per Stathletes, Reinhart’s 3.2 scoring chance shot attempts per game ranks second among all skaters this postseason.

Meanwhile, Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 20 shot attempts off the rush this postseason.

He ranks second behind only Reinhart with 3.72 shots on 7.36 shot attempts per game in these playoffs.

Perhaps most importantly, he’s recorded at least two shots on goal in all 11 games this postseason.

Full disclosure, I considered adding a shots on goal prop for Matthew Tkachuk, Artemi Panarin, or Vincent Trocheck to get this SGP to plus-money tonight.

However, my No. 1 goal is to try to lock in a winner, and under the circumstances I really don’t mind the juice.

I’ll lock in Reinhart 3+ shots on goal and Verhaeghe 2+ shots on goal at -134 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1.

Hopefully, we can pick up where we left off with another winner.

Have a great day, everyone!