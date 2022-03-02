With 19 days to go before the NHL trade deadline, the Western Conference playoff race is heating up.

The Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets all won last night.

The Ducks are the only team from that group that was a money line underdog.

As of this morning, No. 4 through No. 12 in the Western Conference standings are separated by a total of just eight points.

That group includes three Canadian teams that will all be in the spotlight ahead of TradeCentre on March 21.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday March 2, 2022.

NHL Western Conference playoff race heats up

NHL favourites went 7-2 straight up last night, improving to 10-2 SU overall since Monday.

Six of those seven favourites covered the puck line.

The Flames (-130), Oilers (-165), and Jets (-235) were all among those winning favourites.

With back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Wild, Calgary is now five points up on the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific Division.

"This is kind of like a mini playoff series and we didn't want to split them."



Jacob Markstrom talks about winning the home-and-home set against the Wild. pic.twitter.com/EX3I6PsQjN — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 2, 2022

As of this morning, the Flames are -550 to win their division, followed by the Golden Knights at +500, then the Kings and Oilers at +1600.

Mikko Koskinen turned aside all 39 shots he faced as Edmonton rolled to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Connor McDavid registered a goal and an assist.

Most multi-point road games - Player's first 7 career NHL seasons:

177- Wayne Gretzky

120- Mario Lemieux

113- Peter Stastny

112- Dale Hawerchuk

106- Mike Bossy

94- Bryan Trottier

92- Connor McDavid (Via 1G-1A in a 3-0 @EdmontonOilers win over the Flyers tonight)

92- Denis Savard pic.twitter.com/hscpUIBL5U — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 2, 2022

The Oilers are currently two points up on the Ducks and Dallas Stars for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Edmonton is also two points back of Los Angeles and one point back of Vegas for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the Pacific Division, respectively.

As of this morning, the Oilers are -360 to make the playoffs and +280 to miss the playoffs.

As for the Jets, an 8-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens has them six points back of Edmonton for that final wild-card spot, with three other teams in front of them in the standings.

The @NHLJets scored early and often tonight, joining the Penguins (Jan. 2: 4 in 6:09) as the second team to score four goals within the opening 10 minutes of a game this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/OV8z0SRU5Q pic.twitter.com/q8jziCUNXC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 2, 2022

Winnipeg is currently +650 to make the playoffs and -1000 to miss the playoffs.

The other Canadian team to watch in the Western Conference playoff race is the Vancouver Canucks, who are back in action against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

The Canucks, who have won five of their past seven and are five points back of the Oilers, are +500 to make the playoffs and -750 to miss the playoffs.

Each of those Canadian teams in the hunt will be faced with some tough decisions over the final couple of weeks before the NHL trade deadline.

ICYMI, INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss…



- Foreigners bolting KHL as playoffs begin

- Latest on DeBrusk/#NHLBruins

- Fleury leans towards staying; does #Blackhawks rebuild include Toews/Kane?

- Update on Flyers/Giroux & Ristolainen



WATCH 🌍: https://t.co/RZGqldV35C pic.twitter.com/ZSKxpxwEY4 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 2, 2022

It will be interesting to see where Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg stand by the time that we get to TradeCentre on March 21.

Devils’ improbable streak continues

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 last night to improve to 10-4-0 over their past 14 games.

MUST SEE: Patrik Laine splits D with an unreal toe-drag and finishes a beautiful goal - https://t.co/64gdatbtv5#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/vcr90vGvf6 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 2, 2022

Unlike in the Western Conference, where the playoff race is really heating up, the Blue Jackets are still eight points back of the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. No other team is within 10 points of that final playoff position.

Patrik Laine scored his 20th goal of the season and finished with two points.

With his 3rd period goal, Patrik Laine has 14 goals in his last 13 games, the most in a 13-game span within a season in @BlueJacketsNHL history.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/vxIJLUHREp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2022

Jack Hughes extended his point streak to 10 games in a row with his 17th goal of the year in the loss.

Hughes’ goal just 54 seconds in to the first period added to one of the most impressive betting trends in hockey.

Betting on a goal in the first 10 minutes, the over is now 25-3 in New Jersey’s last 28 games.

Raptors sweep home-and-home versus Nets

The Toronto Raptors completed the sweep of their back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-108 win in front of a packed house at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

While they didn’t cover the nine-point spread, the Raptors cashed at -335 on the money line as NBA favourites went a combined 5-1 straight up.

For those keeping track, that’s a 12-1 SU run for NBA favourites over the past two days.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with a game-high 24 points after hitting six free throws in the final minute to push him over his point prop at 20.5.

Those are a couple of big wins. Raptors' lead over Brooklyn for 7th in the East went from 1 to 3 games over the last 24+ hours.



Raps improve to 12-5 vs the 5 teams that are chasing them for the East's top play-in seed. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 2, 2022

Scottie Barnes finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, going over 15.5 points, over 6.5 rebounds and over 3.5 assists.

Barnes to record a double-double also cashed at +330.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+4) beat the Golden State Warriors 129-114 in the lone upset of the night.

After convincing everybody in the group chat that the Warriors were due tonight. 😅 pic.twitter.com/k8dBulb9iB — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 2, 2022

The Warriors fell to 2-6 straight up and 1-7 against the spread dating back to Feb. 9, including blowing a 21-point lead in a 107-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 1st.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks (-5) handed the Los Angeles Lakers their third straight loss with a 109-104 win at the Staples Center.

The Lakers fell to 6-15 SU dating back to Jan 9, and are now just two games up on the Portland Trail Blazers for a spot in the play-in.

That’s quite the dip for an L.A. side that entered the season as the betting favourite to win the Western Conference.