Morning Coffee: NHL Wild Card Races Reignited After Notable Upsets

​Just when we thought the story could be over, the final chapter of the NHL regular season has started with a bang.

It took a few noteworthy upsets to get here, but suddenly the NHL Wild Card races are back in the spotlight with less than two weeks remaining.

On Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins failed to capitalize as heavy favourites in regulation losses to the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings, respectively.

Those losses left the door open for the teams just outside of a playoff position to make their moves.

The Nashville Predators did just that when they stunned the Boston Bruins with a 2-1 win as a +255 money line underdog at FanDuel, handing the Presidents’ Trophy winner just its fourth regulation loss on home ice this season.

The following night, the Florida Panthers staged an impressive comeback from down 2-1 late in regulation to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime as a +124 money line underdog.

That victory pulled Florida to within one point behind Pittsburgh for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

In the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames are two points back of the Jets, while the Predators are three points back with two games in hand.

Just like that, the playoff races have intensified heading into the final stretch of the regular season, with some key match-ups on the board tonight that will have key implications.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday March 30th, 2023.

NHL Wild Card Races Reignited After Notable Upsets

In case you haven’t figured it out by now, here is an important rule to keep in mind when betting on hockey:

Just because one team needs a win more than the other in a favourable match-up on paper, it doesn’t mean that they are going to win.

Anyone who thought the Jets and Penguins locks to win on Tuesday night learned that lesson the hard way.

NHL underdogs have won at about a 39 per cent clip at FanDuel this season.

They’ve also covered the puck line in more than 60 per cent of all games.

While motivation could be an important factor, it’s one of many components that should be taken into account when evaluating each individual match-up.

I’m not telling you to bet on the Philadelphia Flyers to upset the Ottawa Senators tonight at FanDuel.

At the same time, I wouldn’t recommend betting on the Senators to win based solely on the fact that they need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Senators can pull within three points of the Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the East with a win over Philadelphia and a Nashville win in regulation over Pittsburgh.

Despite last night’s shootout loss to the Islanders, Washington is also still five points back of the Penguins.

The Capitals are a +158 money line underdog for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers can leapfrog Pittsburgh for that final Wild Card with a win and a Predators’ win in regulation.

For what it’s worth, a two-team parlay with Ottawa and Florida to win tonight would pay +134 at FanDuel.

Just don’t consider either team a lock to win based solely on motivation and a favourable match-up on paper.

In the Western Conference, Nashville can dramatically improve its chances to qualify for the postseason with a win over the Penguins.

The wild card race in the West is going right down to the wire! 👀



The Jets and Flames aren’t back in action until Friday night.

FanDuel currently has Winnipeg at -136 to make the playoffs and +108 to miss the playoffs.

Calgary is +186 to make and -250 to miss the playoffs.

The Predators are +510 to make and -850 to miss the playoffs.

Do you have a lean towards one team or another to get in to the postseason?

Oilers, Kings Set For Potential Playoff Preview

The hottest team in the NHL is back in action tonight.

The Edmonton Oilers are 11-2-1 over their past 14 games, including 4-1-1 against opponents that are among the top-10 choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Hopefully for my sake, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will slow down a little bit.

That tandem has already accounted for eight points in their past two games.

Tonight’s date with the Los Angeles Kings is a potential first round playoff series preview.

Edmonton is a -154 money line favourite for tonight’s game.

According to FanDuel, the Oilers would be a -140 favourite to win a first-round playoff series versus LA.

Edmonton is also three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division with one more game played.

The Oilers are +430 to win the Pacific at FanDuel this morning.

Control our own destiny.



The Kings are two points back of Vegas with both of those teams through 74 games played.

LA is +300 to win the division.

Vegas remains the obvious favourite at -165 to win the Pacific.

The Stage Is Set For The Final Four

For the first time since seeding began more than four decades ago, there isn’t a single top-three seed still standing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament entering the Final Four.

In fact, three of the four teams still standing were 50-to-1 or longer to win the championship at FanDuel at the start of the Round of 64.

No. 4 UCONN, which was 20-to-1 to win the title pre-tournament, is now the favourite at -130 to win it all.

UCONN is a 5.5-point favourite versus No. 5 Miami, which is +430 to win the championship at FanDuel.

San Diego State is a 1.5-point favourite versus Florida Atlantic in the other Final Four match-up.

The Aztecs are +380 to win the title, while FAU has the longest odds to win it all of the remaining teams at +500.