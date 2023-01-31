Morning Coffee: No Rush To Hedge My Bet On The Eagles To Win The Super Bowl Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s just the third time ever that the No. 1 pass offence will face the No. 1 pass defence in the Super Bowl. If the first two such match-ups are any indication, we can expect the Eagles to be in good shape on the game’s biggest stage. This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 31st, 2023.

It will be a heavyweight match-up in Super Bowl 57.

For the first time in nearly two decades, both teams set to compete on the biggest stage have not trailed at any point during the postseason.

It will also be a showdown between the league’s top pass offence and its top pass defence.

The Kansas City Chiefs averaged an NFL-best 298 pass yards per game during the regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles held opponents to an NFL-low 180 pass yards per game.

No Rush To Hedge My Bet On The Eagles To Win The Super Bowl

Anyone who reads this column regularly or follows me on social media knows that I picked the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Unfortunately for yours truly, just enough went wrong for the Bengals to fall just short in the AFC Championship game.

While that bet on Cincinnati didn’t work out the way that I hoped, I did hedge last week with a wager on Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl at +250 at FanDuel.

The Chiefs opened as a 2.5-point favourite for Super Bowl 57 at FanDuel.

“It’s gonna be awesome, man.”



Andy Reid spent 14 years as the Eagles head coach. Now he’ll face his former team in #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/z5mCL9S6Ai — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023

However, that spread immediately flipped the other way to Eagles -2.5, before coming back down to -1.5 at FanDuel.

At this point, I’m inclined to sit on the Philly Super Bowl winner wager.

In the previous two instances in which the No. 1 pass offence met the No. 1 pass defence in the Super Bowl, it was the defensive team that won convincingly.

In 2002, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21.

Then in 2013, the Seattle Seahawks dominated the Denver Broncos with a 43-8 win.

Nine years later, I’m hoping another dominant defensive performance will be the difference once again with the Eagles winning it all.

Philadelphia’s 78 sacks this season are the third-most by any NFL team since the stat became official in 1963.

Meanwhile, the Eagles offence has dominated on the ground with an NFL-record 39 rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts is 16-1 as a starting quarterback this season, including the playoffs.

“You may not know now but later you’ll understand … hopefully people understand.”@Jalenhurts is closer to achieving his mission. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Eo08PM4CTi — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023

Hurts is 21-3 straight up when Philadelphia is a favourite.

The early line movement in favour of the Eagles makes me feel even better about my position with plenty of time to think about it over the next two weeks.

I’ll stick with Philadelphia to win it all at +250 and go shopping for some winning player props at FanDuel over the next 12 days.

Morrissey, Scheifele Lead Jets To Comeback Win

The Winnipeg Jets came back to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in last night’s lone NHL game.

Josh Morrissey 2+ goals AND Mark Scheifele 2+ goals cashes at @FanDuelCanada as the Jets (-225 ml) come back to beat the Blues 4-2. pic.twitter.com/JfTz18u67F — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, anyone who bet the under was dealt a push after Mark Scheifele scored his second of the night with 24 seconds left in regulation.

The total is now 8-1-1 in Winnipeg’s past 10 games overall.

Jets’ games have gone a combined 33-15-4 to the under this season, which is by far the most lopsided split in the NHL over/under market this season.

Bridges Propels Suns To Win Over Raptors

Mikal Bridges scored 28 points in a 117-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on January 19th.

That was his best output of the season, until last night.

Victory in The Valley. pic.twitter.com/pfACrIe3JY — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 31, 2023

Bridges scored 23 points in the first half of Monday night’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

He added in the second half to finish with a season-high 29 points in the 114-106 victory.

Shout out to Wesley Cheng and Fabio Lucarini for putting me on Bridges’ three-point shooting prop, as well as the rebound prop for Precious Achiuwa.

Also, props to fellow TSN EDGE teammate Connor Ford, who gave me Pascal Siakam over 23.5 points.

With the NFL season coming to an end in two weeks, I’ll be turning my attention to the NBA and NHL a little more the rest of the way.

I’m looking forward to posting some recommended plays here in the coming weeks and cashing some more bets at FanDuel with everybody who reads this column.