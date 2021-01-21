Canucks feast on the power play as penalties catch up to Habs

The battle for the North Division rages on.

For as much as there is that I don’t like about this season’s temporary divisional realignment, I have to admit that the early season drama in the North Division has been fun to watch.

With the Vancouver Canucks upsetting the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers upsetting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, the North Division standings got a bit tighter with only three points separating all seven Canadian teams.

Who could have possibly predicted that the all-Canadian division would be the best part about the hockey season, other than all of Canada?

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Jan. 21, 2021.

Battles For The North

Leon Draisaitl netted the game winner as the Oilers (+130) took down the Maple Leafs 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Edmonton, which had scored two goals combined in back-to-back losses to Montreal on home ice in its previous two games, fired two past Frederik Andersen before adding another into an empty net.

Putting his @EdmontonOilers ahead to stay with a power play goal during the 3rd period of a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs earlier tonight, Leon Draisaitl reached 25 career game winning goals (at age 25). That puts him behind just 4 names on this franchise list of young superstars pic.twitter.com/x3F21nYg1S — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 21, 2021

Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced in the win.

Now he’ll likely have to face a Maple Leafs side that is even more determined to get back in the win column in the rematch on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens and Canucks will get right back at it tonight following Vancouver’s (+110) 6-5 shootout win on Wednesday night.

Tyler Toffoli netted the hat trick against his former team, but it wasn’t enough as Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat each scored twice, while J.T. Miller pitched in three assists in a Canucks’ win.

Notching 2 of his team's 3 power play goals en route to a back-and-forth, 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens on Wednesday night, Bo Horvat has moved into 6th all-time on this list of notable goal getting centremen in @Canucks franchise history pic.twitter.com/7icRaEcZI9 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 21, 2021

On the heels of three straight losses, Vancouver was desperate to get back in the win column and avoid falling too far back of the North Division leaders.

Now the Canucks will need to find a way to beat Montreal for the second time in as many nights before playing them again on Saturday.

Raptors Fall To Heat

After stringing together three straight wins, there seemed to be some optimism surrounding the Toronto Raptors heading into last night’s game against the Miami Heat.

That optimism was quickly dampened in a 111-102 loss to a Miami side that was missing some key players.

I don't care who they were missing, a Spo-coached team is never easy to beat. The Raptors had all kinds of trouble executing vs the Heat zone & their focus/attention to detail defensively was nowhere close to the level we saw vs Dallas. Way too many bad mistakes & it cost them. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 21, 2021

Kendrick Nunn had a game-high 28 points off the bench for the Heat.

Miami, which was missing Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard, found a way to win outright as a four-point underdog.

The Raptors fell to 5-9 SU and a league-worst 4-10 against the spread this season.

Next up for Toronto is a rematch with the Heat on Friday night.

Mahomes Watch Continues

There is one question that has dominated the news cycle throughout the countdown to Sunday’s conference championship games: Will the league’s biggest superstar be cleared to play?

The road to the Super Bowl continues with an elite cast of quarterbacks set to compete in this weekend's conference championship games. @DavisSanchez breaks down which quarterback has the most to gain with a Super Bowl win. https://t.co/lL58NytR2Q pic.twitter.com/KcxGSSmkEI — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 20, 2021

First and foremost, I still fully expect Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

As far as I’m concerned, the question isn’t whether or not he will play, but instead how close will he be to 100 per cent.

Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant at practice on Wednesday, but is now listed as limited.

While he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, it’s important to keep in mind that Mahomes is also dealing with a toe injury that seemed to impact his mobility before he left Kansas City’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

If that injury lingers, it could be a concern for the Chiefs against the Bills.

Kansas City remains a three-point favourite for this Sunday’s game.

While I’m convinced Mahomes will play against Buffalo, I’m not nearly as confident that he will be 100 per cent.

Brady vs. Rodgers

When I predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl, it wasn’t exactly a bold forecast.

I’m not about to break from that pick now, but the more time passes the more I find myself wondering whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have legitimate upset potential.

Maybe it’s the nostalgia for Tom Brady in the playoffs. Maybe it’s wondering whether the Buccaneers’ commitment to running the football all season might finally pay off against a suspect Packers’ run defence.

Maybe, even after everything that Aaron Rodgers did this season as the obvious NFL MVP frontrunner, there is still that seed of doubt about whether he will struggle the way he did in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay back in Week 6 in which he was sacked four times and was held to 160 passing yards with two interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers went 3-12 with 2 INT against the blitz in Week 6 vs TB per @NextGenStats. He's thrown 15 TD and 1 INT in all other games this season against the blitz. Since Week 9, Tampa's defense has allowed 13 TD with 1 INT when blitzing. pic.twitter.com/BESPdeF71f — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 19, 2021

Or maybe I’ve just spent a little too much time thinking about what type of surprise, if any, we could be in for in the conference championship games.

However that game plays out, it is going to be pretty cool for football fans to see Brady battle Rodgers in the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

I can’t wait for Sunday.

Until then, make sure you check back in at TSN Edge as we get you ready with everything you need to know leading up to game day.