The North Division playoff field is set. All that remains is the final order.

The Montreal Canadiens clinched the division’s final playoff spot with a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

The Habs are now one point back of the Winnipeg Jets for third place with one game remaining versus Edmonton.

The Jets will close out the season with games against the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

North Division outlook

While there will be plenty of talk over the next 24 hours or more about the first-round matchups, it really might not matter if the two lower-seeded teams in the division can’t raise their level of play.

The Oilers (-110) handed the Canadiens their fourth straight loss on Monday night.

Despite getting three goals from their fourth line, Montreal had to rally to earn a point in overtime before Connor McDavid ended it with his 33rd of the season.

Burying on a breakaway in OT to ensure a 4-3 @EdmontonOilers win over the Canadiens on Monday, Connor McDavid has now counted 44 game winning goals in his 6-season NHL career. 11 of those have come in 2020-21, tying him with 2 others for 3rd on this list in EDM franchise history pic.twitter.com/d1hG91FKiH — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 11, 2021

McDavid finished with a goal and an assist to give him 102 points in 54 games this season.

The good news for the Habs is that they should get some healthy bodies back in time for the playoffs, including winger Brendan Gallagher, who was at practice on Monday with a non-contact jersey.

TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to discuss his playoff expectations for the Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/1CsoGS8EMt — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 11, 2021

The bad news is that they have not been able to capitalize on the opportunity to climb to third in the division and will likely end up with what appears to be the tougher matchup, playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks (+145) picked up a 3-1 win over Winnipeg on Monday night.

Nils Hoglander scored twice for Vancouver. Bo Horvat also found the back of the net.

The Jets have now nine of their past 10 overall, including losses by two goals or more in all six of their games against opponents currently in a playoff position.

It was another game with a lot of shots and lots chances but ultimately the Jets could only muster up one goal and it resulted in their ninth loss in 10 games...@saraorlesky & @rayferrarotsn on Winnipeg running out of runway to get things back on track: https://t.co/XT818e22Jy pic.twitter.com/nmzbqmyRuO — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 11, 2021

Considering how both teams have struggled down the stretch, I’m very interested to see what the playoff series prices look like once the first-round matchups are set.

Avs close in on first in the West

The Colorado Avalanche (-125) kept their hopes to finish with the best record in the West Division alive with a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher scored for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves.

The Avalanche, which opened the season as the favourite to win the West at +160 odds, will close out the season with back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Kings on home ice.

The Golden Knights, which were the second choice to win the West at +180, will finish its regular season with a game in San Jose on Wednesday.

As of this morning, Colorado and Vegas are the top two choices to win the Stanley Cup at +450 and +550, respectively.

Westbrook sets triple-double record

Russell Westbrook recorded his 182nd career triple-double on Monday night, breaking Oscar Robertson’s all-time NBA record.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds in a 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Now the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles after his performance for the @WashWizards on Monday night, here's a breakdown of the notable achievements for Russell Westbrook in getting toward holding one of the most notable career records in the history of the association pic.twitter.com/QigcRahuZy — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 11, 2021

Westbrook was -400 to get a triple-double against the Hawks.

The Washington Wizards lost the game but covered as a seven-point underdog.

NBA underdogs went a perfect 6-0 against the spread on Monday night.

Last stop before the PGA Championship

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson – the final stop before next week’s PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm is the betting favourite. Bryson DeChambeau is the second choice.

Michael Harrison had our first look at the field for this week’s tournament.